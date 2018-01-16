Essentials of Equipment in Anaesthesia, Critical Care and Perioperative Medicine

Essentials of Equipment in Anaesthesia, Critical Care and Peri-Operative Medicine is a highly practical textbook for trainees in anaesthesia and an invaluable guide for all those who work with anaesthetic equipment, including anaesthetic and intensive care nurses and operating department practitioners.

The superbly organized and easy-to read format of the book has been retained from previous editions. The text has been comprehensively updated and more focused on the FRCA with the addition of exam tips and new questions. A new chapter addresses the topical and ever expanding field of ‘Point of Care Testing’ in anaesthesia and intensive care. Clear colour photographs and illustrations as well as over 100 interactive self-assessment OSCE questions complete this concise account of anaesthetic equipment and its use in clinical settings.