Essentials of Equipment in Anaesthesia, Critical Care and Perioperative Medicine - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780702071959, 9780702071942

Essentials of Equipment in Anaesthesia, Critical Care and Perioperative Medicine

5th Edition

Authors: Baha Al-Shaikh Simon Stacey
eBook ISBN: 9780702071942
eBook ISBN: 9780702071966
Paperback ISBN: 9780702071959
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 16th January 2018
Page Count: 296
Description

Essentials of Equipment in Anaesthesia, Critical Care and Peri-Operative Medicine is a highly practical textbook for trainees in anaesthesia and an invaluable guide for all those who work with anaesthetic equipment, including anaesthetic and intensive care nurses and operating department practitioners.

The superbly organized and easy-to read format of the book has been retained from previous editions. The text has been comprehensively updated and more focused on the FRCA with the addition of exam tips and new questions. A new chapter addresses the topical and ever expanding field of ‘Point of Care Testing’ in anaesthesia and intensive care. Clear colour photographs and illustrations as well as over 100 interactive self-assessment OSCE questions complete this concise account of anaesthetic equipment and its use in clinical settings.

Table of Contents

1 Medical gas supply

2 The anaesthetic machine

3 Pollution in theatre and scavenging

4 Breathing systems

5 Tracheal tubes, tracheostomy tubes and airways

6 Masks and oxygen delivery devices

7 Laryngoscopes and tracheal intubation equipment

8 Ventilators

9 Humidifaction and filtration

10 Non-invasive monitoring

11 Invasive monitoring

12 Pumps, pain management and regional anaesthesia

13 Additional equipment used in anaesthesia and intensive care

14 Point of care testing

15 Electrical safety

Appendix A: Safety and standards

Appendix B: Graphical symbols for use in labelling medical devices

Appendix C: Decontamination of medical equipment

Appendix D: Directory of manufacturers

Glossary

About the Author

Baha Al-Shaikh

Consultant in Anaesthesia, Benenden Hospital, Kent; Visiting Professor, Canterbury Christ Church University, UK

Simon Stacey

Consultant Anaesthetist & Intensivist, Bart’s Heart Centre, Bart's and The London NHS Trust, London, UK

