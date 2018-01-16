Essentials of Equipment in Anaesthesia, Critical Care and Perioperative Medicine
5th Edition
Description
Essentials of Equipment in Anaesthesia, Critical Care and Peri-Operative Medicine is a highly practical textbook for trainees in anaesthesia and an invaluable guide for all those who work with anaesthetic equipment, including anaesthetic and intensive care nurses and operating department practitioners.
The superbly organized and easy-to read format of the book has been retained from previous editions. The text has been comprehensively updated and more focused on the FRCA with the addition of exam tips and new questions. A new chapter addresses the topical and ever expanding field of ‘Point of Care Testing’ in anaesthesia and intensive care. Clear colour photographs and illustrations as well as over 100 interactive self-assessment OSCE questions complete this concise account of anaesthetic equipment and its use in clinical settings.
Table of Contents
1 Medical gas supply
2 The anaesthetic machine
3 Pollution in theatre and scavenging
4 Breathing systems
5 Tracheal tubes, tracheostomy tubes and airways
6 Masks and oxygen delivery devices
7 Laryngoscopes and tracheal intubation equipment
8 Ventilators
9 Humidifaction and filtration
10 Non-invasive monitoring
11 Invasive monitoring
12 Pumps, pain management and regional anaesthesia
13 Additional equipment used in anaesthesia and intensive care
14 Point of care testing
15 Electrical safety
Appendix A: Safety and standards
Appendix B: Graphical symbols for use in labelling medical devices
Appendix C: Decontamination of medical equipment
Appendix D: Directory of manufacturers
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 16th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702071942
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702071966
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702071959
About the Author
Baha Al-Shaikh
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Anaesthesia, Benenden Hospital, Kent; Visiting Professor, Canterbury Christ Church University, UK
Simon Stacey
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Anaesthetist & Intensivist, Bart’s Heart Centre, Bart's and The London NHS Trust, London, UK