Essentials of Domestic Animal Embryology

CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION & GENERAL PRINCIPLES



1 Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms of Morphogenesis

• Cell proliferation: Cell cycle, differentiation, regulation

• Cell demise: Apoptosis

• Cytoskeleton/Extracellular Matrix/Cell-Matrix interactions

• Morphogenesis & Patterning



2 Comparative Gestation

• Distinctions of the Early Embryo, Embryonic and Fetal Periods of Gestation

• Species Variations Effecting Gestation Length: Companion, Domestic, Wildlife and Laboratory Animals

• Reproductive Cycles: Hormones, Estrous, Organs, Seasonal

• Fecundity: Survival Strategies, Conception Rates



DIFFERENTIATION OF GERM LAYERS



3. Gametogenesis

• Mitosis/Meiosis

• Oogenesis

• Spermatogenesis

• Veterinary Clinical Applications/Cases



4. Fertilization

• Acrosome Reaction

• Sperm-Zona Pellucida Interactions

• Gamete Fusion

• Blocks to Polyspermy

• Syngamy and Embryo Activation

• Veterinary Clinical Applications/Cases



5. Embryo Cleavage and Blastulation

• Polarity, Compaction and Cavitation

• Embryonic Disc, Primitive Streak and Formation of the Bilaminar Embryo

• Veterinary Clinical Applications/Cases



6. Gastrulation, Body Folding and Coelom Formation

• Notocord, Neural Tube and Segmentation

• Differentiation of Ectoderm, Mesoderm and Endoderm

• Body Folding, Coelom Formation and Lung Development

• Veterinary Clinical Applications/Cases



7. Development of the Peripheral Nervous System

• Spinal Cord and Motor/Sensory Innervation

• Somite Development



8. Comparative Placentation

• Extraembryonic Membranes: Amnion, Yolk Sac, Allantois, Chorion

• Placental Strategies: Choriovitelline, Chorioallantoic

• Species Variations

• Veterinary Clinical Applications/Cases



SYSTEMS DEVELOPMENT



9. Development of the Limbs

• Limb Bud Formation

• Apical Ectodermal Ridge

• Development of the Appendicular Skeleton, Musculature, Vasculature and Innervation

• Differentiation of Distal Appendages: Digit Formation

• Veterinary Clinical Applications/Cases



10. Development of the Heart

• Primitive Heart Tube Formation

• Development of Heart Chambers and Valves

• Development of the Conduction System

• Veterinary Clinical Applications/Cases



11. Development of the Vascular System

• Formation of the Aortic Arches and the Arterial System

• Development of the Vitelline, Umbilical and Cardinal Venous System

• The Coronary Vasculature

• Circulatory changes at Parturition

• Veterinary Clinical Applications/Cases



12. Development of the Gastrointestinal System

• The Enteric Canal

• Stomach, Pancreas, Liver and Spleen

• Development of Peritoneum and Formation of Mesenteries

• Rotation and Fixation of the Midgut

• Differentiation of the Large Bowel

• Septation and Differentiation of the Cloaca

• Veterinary Clinical Applications/Cases



13. Development of the Urogenital System

• Pronephros Differentiation

• Development of the Mesonephric and Metanephric Kidneys

• Urogenital Ridge and Gonad Development

• Development of the Urogentital Duct Systems and External Genitalia

• Veterinary Clinical Applications/Cases



14. Development of the Head and Neck

• Development of the Skull and Vertebrae

• Differentiation of Pharyngeal Arch Structures and Pouch Derivatives

• Development of the Palate, Tongue and Pituitary

• Development of Facial Structures

• Veterinary Clinical Applications/Cases



15. Development of the Brain and Cranial Nerves

• Regional Differentiation and Functional Relationships

• Development of the Ventricular System

• Development and Function of the Cranial Nerves

• Veterinary Clinical Applications/Cases



16. Development of the Eyes and Ears

• Formation of the Ear

• Formation of the Eye

• Veterinary Clinical Applications/Cases



17. Development of the Integumentary System

• Differentiation of the Epidermis and Dermis

• Development of Epidermal Glands including Mammary Glands

• Formation of Hair and Teeth

• Veterinary Clinical Applications/Cases



CLINICAL AND APPLIED SYSTEMS



18. Teratology

• Genetic & Congenital

• Critical Periods & Teratogenic Agents

• Maternal/Fetal Interactions

• Specie-Specific Manifestations



19. Assisted Reproductive Technologies

• Artificial Insemination and Embryo/Gamete Transfer (ET,GIFT, ZIFT, etc)

• Cryopreservation of Germplasm

• In Vitro Maturation, Fertilization and Embryo Production

• Embryo Micromanipulation: Splitting, ICSI, Transgenics, Embryonic Stem Cells/ Chimeras, Cloning



20. Applied Embryology: Veterinary and Societal Issues

• The Role of the Veterinarian

• Contemporary Issues



Additional Reading - References

Glossary

Index