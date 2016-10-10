Essentials of Dental Assisting - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323400640, 9780323430951

Essentials of Dental Assisting

6th Edition

Authors: Debbie Robinson Doni Bird
Paperback ISBN: 9780323400640
eBook ISBN: 9780323430951
eBook ISBN: 9780323430944
eBook ISBN: 9780323430975
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 10th October 2016
Page Count: 520
Description

Focusing on the core clinical skills and knowledge necessary to become a practicing dental assistant, Essentials of Dental Assisting, 6th Edition, is the perfect resource to help you succeed in this fast-paced program. Fully updated to include the latest procedures and trends, this practice resource has been specifically designed and written to help you easily grasp the most important information. Plus, with its vivid step-by-step procedures, practical application exercises, learning aids, and built-in study tools, you’ll have the everything you need to master the essential skills and start a successful and rewarding career as a dental assistant!

Key Features

  • Focus on Clinical Dental Assisting provides essential information on core skills and procedures.
  • Cutting-edge content and approachable writing style ensure that you learn to perform the most up-to-date practices.
  • Easy-to-follow organization offers 29 succinct chapters that move from profession basics and sciences to infection control, chair-side treatment foundations, and patient care in general and specific dentistry.
  • Step-by-step procedures of skills dental assistants must master feature a consistent format that includes a goal, equipment, chronological steps, and rationales, supplemented liberally with photos to einforce explanations and icons to identify key issues.
  • Exam practice includes review questions at the end of each chapter and a practice exam online to help you test your understanding of chapter content and prepare for classroom and board exams.
  • Apply Your Knowledge boxes encourage you to assimilate the chapter content and apply it to common situations in the practice setting.
  • Ethical Implications at the end of each chapter’s narrative encourage students to focus on the legal and ethical behaviors they will need to practice to protect themselves, their patients, and the practices for which they work.
  • Key terminology begins each chapter and is highlighted within text discussions.
  • Learning objectives help you set goals for accomplishment and also serve as checkpoints for comprehension.

Table of Contents

PART 1: The Profession
1. Introduction to Dental Assisting
2. Professional and Legal Aspects of Dental Assisting

PART 2: The Sciences
3. Anatomy and Physiology
4. Dental Anatomy

PART 3: Infection Prevention and Hazardous Materials
5. Disease Transmission
6. Infection Control and Management of Hazardous Materials
7. Surface Disinfection and Treatment Room Preparation
8. Instrument Processing

PART 4: Dental Treatment
9. Clinical Dentistry
10. Moisture Control

PART 5: Patient Care
11. The Dental Patient
12. The Dental Examination
13. Medical Emergencies in the Dental Office
14. Pain and Anxiety Control

PART 6: Dental Imaging
15. Radiation Safety and Production of X-Rays
16. Oral Radiology

PART 7: Preventive Dentistry
17. Preventive Care
18. Coronal Polishing and Dental Sealants

PART 8: Restorative Dentistry
19. Instruments, Handpieces, and Accessories
20. Restorative and Esthetic Dental Materials
21. Restorative Procedures
22. Impression Materials and Laboratory Procedures
23. Prosthodontics and Dental Implants

PART 9: Specialized Dentistry
24. Periodontics
25. Endodontics
26. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
27. Pediatric Dentistry
28. Orthodontics

PART 10: Preparation for Employment
29. The Job Search

Glossary
Index 

Details

About the Author

Debbie Robinson

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Assistant Professor and Research Study Coordinator, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC

Doni Bird

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty, Allied Dental Education Program, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa, CA

