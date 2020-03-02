Essentials of Dental Assisting - Text, Workbook, and Boyd: Dental Instruments, 7e - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323761703

Essentials of Dental Assisting - Text, Workbook, and Boyd: Dental Instruments, 7e

6th Edition

Authors: Debbie Robinson Doni Bird Linda Boyd
Paperback ISBN: 9780323761703
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 2nd March 2020
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2021
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9780323761703

About the Author

Debbie Robinson

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Assistant Professor and Research Study Coordinator, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC

Doni Bird

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty, Allied Dental Education Program, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa, CA

Linda Boyd

Affiliations and Expertise

Program Coordinator Registered Dental Assisting Program, Diablo Valley College, Pleasant Hill, CA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.