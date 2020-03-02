Essentials of Dental Assisting - Text, Workbook, and Boyd: Dental Instruments, 7e
6th Edition
Authors: Debbie Robinson Doni Bird Linda Boyd
Paperback ISBN: 9780323761703
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 2nd March 2020
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2021
- Published:
- 2nd March 2020
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323761703
About the Author
Debbie Robinson
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Assistant Professor and Research Study Coordinator, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC
Doni Bird
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty, Allied Dental Education Program, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa, CA
Linda Boyd
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Coordinator Registered Dental Assisting Program, Diablo Valley College, Pleasant Hill, CA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.