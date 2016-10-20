Essentials of Dental Assisting - Text and Workbook Package
6th Edition
Authors: Debbie Robinson Doni Bird
Paperback ISBN: 9780323430906
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 20th October 2016
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2017
- Published:
- 20th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323430906
About the Author
Debbie Robinson
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Assistant Professor and Research Study Coordinator, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC
Doni Bird
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty, Allied Dental Education Program, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa, CA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.