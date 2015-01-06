Essentials of Coating, Painting, and Lining for the Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Industries

"Extensively illustrated and comprising 830 pages the book provides detailed guidance on the selection and application of coatings and linings and is described as a ‘must-have’ training tool." --Plastics Information Direct, January 2015

"This book is a great contribution to the corrosion literature in the crucial area of the coating, painting and lining in the oil and gas industries. It offers a full coverage of key topics in the corrosion protection with special focus on oil and gas industries, as well as covering some topics rarely discussed and hard to find in the literature. The book provides an excellent access to a number of design guidelines and operating procedures, which makes it a standalone reference for coating, painting and lining in the oil and gas industries and an excellent textbook for graduate programs on this subject. The complex details of the coating, painting and lining in the oil and gas industries are fully addressed in a straightforward fashion that makes the book appealing to all parties who are involved in the oil and gas corrosion protection projects". --Dr. S. R. Gomari, Teesside University, UK