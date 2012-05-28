Essentials of Clinical Surgery
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
SECTION I Introduction
1.General issues and legal aspects
2.Overview of surgery
SECTION II The general surgical take
3.Care of the critically ill surgical patient
4.Trauma
5.Common surgical emergencies
SECTION III The surgical specialties
6.Surgical oncology
7.Upper gastrointestinal disease and disorders of the small bowel
8.Hepatobiliary disease
9.Colorectal disorders
10.Breast disease
11.Endocrine surgery
12.Transplant surgery
13.Vascular and endovascular surgery
14.Cardiothoracic surgery
15.Hernia
16.Urology
17.Paediatric surgery
18.Plastic surgery
19.Orthopaedics
20.Disorders of the eye
21.Ear, nose and throat
22.Neurosurgery
SECTION IV: Practical skills in surgery
23.General operative principles
24.Simple practical procedures
25.Important steps in common operations
SECTION V Self-assessment
26. True/False questions and answers
Description
Key Features
- A succinct guide to general surgery.
- Covers basic issues of pre- and post-operative care; common surgical problems; and a systematic review of surgery by system.
- In the Kumar & Clark style and format.
- Ideal for revision.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2013
- Published:
- 28th May 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702051159
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702056536
About the Authors
Ian Franklin Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Surgeon, Charing Cross and Kingston Hospitals, London; Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Medicine, Imperial College, London, UK
Peter Dawson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Surgeon, Charing Cross Hospital, London; Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Medicine, Imperial College, London, UK
Alex Rodway Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Specialist Registrar, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, London