Essentials of Clinical Surgery

SECTION I Introduction

1.General issues and legal aspects

2.Overview of surgery



SECTION II The general surgical take

3.Care of the critically ill surgical patient

4.Trauma

5.Common surgical emergencies



SECTION III The surgical specialties

6.Surgical oncology

7.Upper gastrointestinal disease and disorders of the small bowel

8.Hepatobiliary disease

9.Colorectal disorders

10.Breast disease

11.Endocrine surgery

12.Transplant surgery

13.Vascular and endovascular surgery

14.Cardiothoracic surgery

15.Hernia

16.Urology

17.Paediatric surgery

18.Plastic surgery

19.Orthopaedics

20.Disorders of the eye

21.Ear, nose and throat

22.Neurosurgery



SECTION IV: Practical skills in surgery

23.General operative principles

24.Simple practical procedures

25.Important steps in common operations



SECTION V Self-assessment

26. True/False questions and answers