Essentials of Clinical Surgery - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702043628, 9780702051159

Essentials of Clinical Surgery

2nd Edition

Authors: Ian Franklin Peter Dawson Alex Rodway
eBook ISBN: 9780702051159
eBook ISBN: 9780702056536
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 28th May 2012
Page Count: 440
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

SECTION I Introduction
1.General issues and legal aspects
2.Overview of surgery

SECTION II The general surgical take
3.Care of the critically ill surgical patient
4.Trauma
5.Common surgical emergencies

SECTION III The surgical specialties
6.Surgical oncology
7.Upper gastrointestinal disease and disorders of the small bowel
8.Hepatobiliary disease
9.Colorectal disorders
10.Breast disease
11.Endocrine surgery
12.Transplant surgery
13.Vascular and endovascular surgery
14.Cardiothoracic surgery
15.Hernia
16.Urology
17.Paediatric surgery
18.Plastic surgery
19.Orthopaedics
20.Disorders of the eye
21.Ear, nose and throat
22.Neurosurgery

SECTION IV: Practical skills in surgery
23.General operative principles
24.Simple practical procedures
25.Important steps in common operations

SECTION V Self-assessment
26. True/False questions and answers

Description

2013 BMA Medical Book Awards Highly Commended in Surgery!

Key Features

  • A succinct guide to general surgery.
  • Covers basic issues of pre- and post-operative care; common surgical problems; and a systematic review of surgery by system.
  • In the Kumar & Clark style and format.
  • Ideal for revision.

Details

No. of pages:
440
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders Ltd. 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders Ltd.
eBook ISBN:
9780702051159
eBook ISBN:
9780702056536

About the Authors

Ian Franklin Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Surgeon, Charing Cross and Kingston Hospitals, London; Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Medicine, Imperial College, London, UK

Peter Dawson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Surgeon, Charing Cross Hospital, London; Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Medicine, Imperial College, London, UK

Alex Rodway Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Specialist Registrar, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, London

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.