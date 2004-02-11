Essentials of Clinical Binocular Vision - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750673846, 9780702038761

Essentials of Clinical Binocular Vision

1st Edition

Authors: Erik Weissberg
eBook ISBN: 9780702038761
Paperback ISBN: 9780750673846
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 11th February 2004
Page Count: 256
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Ideal for the diagnosis and management of patients with binocular vision anomalies, this practical
and accessible manual includes all types of binocular vision problems, not just the most common
non-strabismic varieties. Clinical conditions are presented in a concise, straightforward, and clinically relevant format — with topics organized by general information, signs, symptoms, differential diagnosis, work-up, treatment, and follow-up. A separate section for diagnostic and treatment procedures contains all the diagnostic procedures that are required for the effective work-up of patients with binocular vision problems. Helpful charts and tables are also provided and contain a variety of information arranged in an easily referenced, highly portable format.

Key Features

  • The logical format is organized by symptom to help the reader quickly determine the diagnosis and management of a particular binocular vision anomaly.
  • Sections of useful charts and tables help readers quickly locate important clinical information.
  • A special section on diagnostic procedures contains procedures unique to the treatment of binocular vision problems.

Table of Contents

Part 1: Clinical Conditions
Chapter 1: Non-strabismic binocular vision anomalies-Rich Laudon
1.1 Convergence insufficiency
1.2 Convergence excess
1.3 Fusional vergence dysfunction
1.4 Functional ocular motor dysfunction
Chapter 2: Disorders of accommodation-Rich Laudon
2.1 General accommodative dysfunction (includes AI, AE, infacility)
Chapter 3: Esodeviations-Stacy Lyons
3.1 Infantile esotropia
3.2 Refractive esotropia
3.3 Acute acquired esotropia
3.4 Cyclic esotropia
3.5 Microtropia
3.6 Divergence Insufficiency
Chapter 4: Exodeviations-Barry Kran
4.1 Divergence Excess
4.2 Infantile exotropia
4.3 Sensory strabismus
4.4 Consecutive exotropia
Chapter 5: Mechanically restrictive strabismus-Nicole Boisvert
5.1 Duane’s syndrome
5.2 Brown’s syndrome
5.3 Thyroid
Chapter 6: Paralytic strabismus
5.4 Cranial nerve IV palsy
5.5 Cranial nerve VI palsy
5.6 Cranial nerve III palsy
Chapter 7: Horizontal gaze disturbances-Melissa Rice
7.1 Internuclear ophthalmoplegia/One and a half syndrome
7.2 Congenital ocular motor apraxia
7.3 Acquired ocular motor apraxia (Baliant’s syndrome)
Chapter 8: Vertical gaze disturbances-Melissa Rice
8.1 Vertical gaze palsy
8.2 Monocular elevation paresis
8.3 Progressive supranuclear palsy (Steele-Richardson Olszewski syndrome)
8.4 Dorsal midbrain syndrome (Parinaud’s syndrome)
Chapter 9: Ocular Myasthenia
9.1 Ocular Myasthenia
Chapter 10: Amblyopia-Bruce Moore/Erik Weissberg
10.1 General amblyopia
Chapter 11: Vision related learning difficulties-Rich Laudon
11.1 General vision related learning difficulties
PART 2: Diagnostic Procedures
Monocular/Binocular Fixation Status (Fix, Follow and Maintain)
Brüchner
4BO
Three Step Test
Prism adaptation test
Visuoscopy
Krimsky Test
Maddox rod with prism
Maddox rod with scale
Double Maddox Rod
Step Vergences
Monocular Estimation Method (MEM)
NSUCO (the Maples)
Cycloplegic refraction
Double maddox rod
Torsion testing with ophthalmoscopy
Appendix 1: Overview of non-strabismic binocular work-up
Appendix 2: Overview of vision therapy program

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780702038761
Paperback ISBN:
9780750673846

About the Author

Erik Weissberg

Affiliations and Expertise

The New England College of Optometry, Boston, MA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.