Essentials of Clinical Binocular Vision

Ideal for the diagnosis and management of patients with binocular vision anomalies, this practical

and accessible manual includes all types of binocular vision problems, not just the most common

non-strabismic varieties. Clinical conditions are presented in a concise, straightforward, and clinically relevant format — with topics organized by general information, signs, symptoms, differential diagnosis, work-up, treatment, and follow-up. A separate section for diagnostic and treatment procedures contains all the diagnostic procedures that are required for the effective work-up of patients with binocular vision problems. Helpful charts and tables are also provided and contain a variety of information arranged in an easily referenced, highly portable format.