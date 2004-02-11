Essentials of Clinical Binocular Vision
1st Edition
Description
Ideal for the diagnosis and management of patients with binocular vision anomalies, this practical
and accessible manual includes all types of binocular vision problems, not just the most common
non-strabismic varieties. Clinical conditions are presented in a concise, straightforward, and clinically relevant format — with topics organized by general information, signs, symptoms, differential diagnosis, work-up, treatment, and follow-up. A separate section for diagnostic and treatment procedures contains all the diagnostic procedures that are required for the effective work-up of patients with binocular vision problems. Helpful charts and tables are also provided and contain a variety of information arranged in an easily referenced, highly portable format.
Key Features
- The logical format is organized by symptom to help the reader quickly determine the diagnosis and management of a particular binocular vision anomaly.
- Sections of useful charts and tables help readers quickly locate important clinical information.
- A special section on diagnostic procedures contains procedures unique to the treatment of binocular vision problems.
Table of Contents
Part 1: Clinical Conditions
Chapter 1: Non-strabismic binocular vision anomalies-Rich Laudon
1.1 Convergence insufficiency
1.2 Convergence excess
1.3 Fusional vergence dysfunction
1.4 Functional ocular motor dysfunction
Chapter 2: Disorders of accommodation-Rich Laudon
2.1 General accommodative dysfunction (includes AI, AE, infacility)
Chapter 3: Esodeviations-Stacy Lyons
3.1 Infantile esotropia
3.2 Refractive esotropia
3.3 Acute acquired esotropia
3.4 Cyclic esotropia
3.5 Microtropia
3.6 Divergence Insufficiency
Chapter 4: Exodeviations-Barry Kran
4.1 Divergence Excess
4.2 Infantile exotropia
4.3 Sensory strabismus
4.4 Consecutive exotropia
Chapter 5: Mechanically restrictive strabismus-Nicole Boisvert
5.1 Duane’s syndrome
5.2 Brown’s syndrome
5.3 Thyroid
Chapter 6: Paralytic strabismus
5.4 Cranial nerve IV palsy
5.5 Cranial nerve VI palsy
5.6 Cranial nerve III palsy
Chapter 7: Horizontal gaze disturbances-Melissa Rice
7.1 Internuclear ophthalmoplegia/One and a half syndrome
7.2 Congenital ocular motor apraxia
7.3 Acquired ocular motor apraxia (Baliant’s syndrome)
Chapter 8: Vertical gaze disturbances-Melissa Rice
8.1 Vertical gaze palsy
8.2 Monocular elevation paresis
8.3 Progressive supranuclear palsy (Steele-Richardson Olszewski syndrome)
8.4 Dorsal midbrain syndrome (Parinaud’s syndrome)
Chapter 9: Ocular Myasthenia
9.1 Ocular Myasthenia
Chapter 10: Amblyopia-Bruce Moore/Erik Weissberg
10.1 General amblyopia
Chapter 11: Vision related learning difficulties-Rich Laudon
11.1 General vision related learning difficulties
PART 2: Diagnostic Procedures
Monocular/Binocular Fixation Status (Fix, Follow and Maintain)
Brüchner
4BO
Three Step Test
Prism adaptation test
Visuoscopy
Krimsky Test
Maddox rod with prism
Maddox rod with scale
Double Maddox Rod
Step Vergences
Monocular Estimation Method (MEM)
NSUCO (the Maples)
Cycloplegic refraction
Double maddox rod
Torsion testing with ophthalmoscopy
Appendix 1: Overview of non-strabismic binocular work-up
Appendix 2: Overview of vision therapy program
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2004
- Published:
- 11th February 2004
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702038761
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750673846
About the Author
Erik Weissberg
Affiliations and Expertise
The New England College of Optometry, Boston, MA