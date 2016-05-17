Essentials of Cardiopulmonary Physical Therapy - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323430548, 9780323340342

Essentials of Cardiopulmonary Physical Therapy

4th Edition

Authors: Ellen Hillegass
eBook ISBN: 9780323340342
eBook ISBN: 9780323340403
eBook ISBN: 9780323340311
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323430548
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th May 2016
Page Count: 736
Description

Improve your understanding of the cardiopulmonary system with Essentials of Cardiopulmonary Physical Therapy, 4th Edition. Based on best practices prescribed in The Guide to Physical Therapist Practice, this new edition provides comprehensive coverage of anatomy, physiology, and cardiopulmonary assessment, along with expanded chapters on the growing topics of early mobilization of the ICU patient and acute care management. Using a practical approach, expert author Ellen Hillegass also discusses pathophysiology, pharmacology, and interventions in the outpatient setting.

Key Features

  • Evidence-based content reflects the latest research in the field and incorporates the use of ICF.
  • Material uses best practices defined by the American Physical Therapy Association.
  • Clinical tips give you real-world hints and suggestions from practicing clinicians.

Table of Contents

Section I – Anatomy and Physiology
1. Anatomy of the Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Systems
2. Physiology of the Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Systems

Section II – Pathophysiology
3. Ischemic Cardiovascular Conditions and Other Vascular Pathologies
4. Cardiac Muscle Dysfunction and Failure
5. Restrictive Lung Dysfunction
6. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases
7. Cardiopulmonary Implications of Specific Diseases
 

Section III – Diagnostic Tests and Procedures
8. Cardiovascular Diagnostic Tests and Procedures
9. Electrocardiography
10. Pulmonary Diagnostic Tests and Procedures
 

Section IV – Surgical Interventions, Monitoring, and Support
11. Cardiovascular and Thoracic Interventions
12. Thoracic Organ Transplantation: Heart and Lung
13. Monitoring and Life-Support Equipment

Section V – Pharmacology
14. Cardiovascular Medications
15. Pulmonary Medications
  

Section VI – Cardiopulmonary Assessment and Intervention
16. Examination and Assessment Procedures
17. Interventions for Acute Cardiopulmonary Conditions
18. Interventions and Prevention Measures for Individuals with Cardiovascular Disease or Risk of Disease
19. Pulmonary Rehabilitation
20. Pediatric Cardiopulmonary Physical Therapy
21. The Lymphatic System
22. Outcome Measures: A Guide for the Evidence-Based Practice of Cardiopulmonary Physical Therapy

Details

736
English
© Saunders 2017
Saunders
9780323340342
9780323340403
9780323340311
9780323430548

About the Author

Ellen Hillegass

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Faculty, Department of Physical Therapy, Emory University, Atlanta, GA; Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Consultant

