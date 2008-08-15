Essentials of Cardiac Anesthesia - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416037866, 9781437711035

Essentials of Cardiac Anesthesia

1st Edition

Authors: Joel Kaplan
eBook ISBN: 9781437711035
eBook ISBN: 9780323247191
Paperback ISBN: 9781416037866
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th August 2008
Page Count: 768
Description

Authored by the same stellar editors and contributors responsible for Kaplan's Cardiac Anesthesia, this title presents today's most essential clinical knowledge in cardiac anesthesia in a practical, user-friendly format. A manageable size and affordable price makes this an ideal purchase for every clinician who would like an economical yet dependable resource in cardiac anesthesia.

Key Features

  • Provides the key cardiac anesthesia information you need to know by authorities you trust.
  • Uses a concise, user-friendly format that helps you locate the answers you need quickly.
  • Features key points boxes in each chapter to help you quickly access the most crucial information.
  • Includes annotated references that guide you to the most practical additional resources.
  • Features a portable size and clinical emphasis that facilitates and enhances bedside patient care.
  • Contains the authoritative guidance of larger reference books without the expense.

Table of Contents

Section I Preoperative Evaluation

Chapter 1 Assessment of Cardiac Risk and the Cardiology Consultation: Examining, Imaging, Optimizing, and Recommending, Jiri Horak and Lee A. Fleisher

Chapter 2 The Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory: Diagnostic and Therapeutic Procedures in the Adult Patient, Mark Kozak, Bryan Robertson, and Charles E. Chambers

Section II Cardiovascular Physiology, Pharmacology, and Molecular Biology

Chapter 3 Cardiac Physiology, Brian Johnson, Maher Adi, Michael G. Licina, Zak Hillel, Daniel Thys, and Joel A. Kaplan

Chapter 4 Coronary Physiology and Atherosclerosis, Edward R. M. O’Brien and Howard J. Nathan

Chapter 5 Molecular Cardiovascular Medicine, Marcel E. Durieux and J. Paul Mounsey

Chapter 6 Systemic Inflammation, Elliott Bennett-Guerrero

Chapter 7 Pharmacology of Anesthetic Drugs, Kelly Grogan, Daniel Nyhan, and Dan E. Berkowitz

Chapter 8 Cardiovascular Pharmacology, Roger L. Royster, John F. Butterworth, IV, Leanne Groban, Thomas F. Slaughter, and David A. Zvara

Section III Monitoring

Chapter 9 Monitoring of the Heart and Vascular System, David L. Reich, Alexander J. Mittnacht, Martin J. London, and Joel A. Kaplan

Chapter 10 Intraoperative Echocardiology, Ronald A. Kahn, Stanton K. Shernan, and Steven J. Konstadt

Chapter 11 Central Nervous System Monitoring, Harvey L. Edmonds, Jr.

Chapter 12 Coagulation Monitoring, Linda Shore-Lesserson

Section IV Anesthesia Techniques for Cardiac Surgical Procedures

Chapter 13 Anesthesia for Myocardial Revascularization, Martin J. London, Alexander Mittnacht, and Joel A. Kaplan

Chapter 14 Valvular Heart Disease: Replacement and Repair, David J. Cook, Philippe R. Housmans, and Kent H. Rehfeldt

Chapter 15 Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery, Marianne Coutu and Lishan Aklog

Chapter 16 Congenital Heart Disease in Adults, Victor C. Baum

Chapter 17 Thoracic Aortic, Enrique J. Pantin and Albert T. Cheung

Chapter 18 Uncommon Cardiac Diseases, William C. Oliver, Jr., and Gregory A. Nuttall

Chapter 19 Cardiac Pacing and Electroversion, Marc A. Rozner and Mark Trankina

Chapter 20 Anesthesia for Heart and Lung Transplantation, Joseph J. Quinlan, Andrew W. Murray, and Alfonso Casta

Chapter 21 New Approaches to the Surgical Treatment of End-Stage Heart Failure, Marc E. Stone and Gregory W. Fischer

Section V Extracorporeal Circulation

Chapter 22 Cardiopulmonary Bypass and the Anesthesiologist, Christina Mora Mangano, Bradley J. Hindman, John L. Chow, and Max Kanevsky

Chapter 23 Organ Protection During Cardiopulmonary Bypass, Hilary P. Grocott and Mark Stafford-Smith

Chapter 24 Transfusion Medicine and Coagulation Disorders, Bruce D. Spiess, Jan Horrow, and Joel A. Kaplan

Chapter 25 Discontinuing Cardiopulmonary Bypass, Jack S. Shanewise, Roberta Hines, and Joel A. Kaplan

Section VI Postoperative Care

Chapter 26 Postoperative Cardiac Recovery and Outcomes, Davy C. H. Cheng and Daniel Bainbridge

Chapter 27 Postoperative Cardiovascular Management, Jerrold H. Levy, Kenichi Tanaka, James M. Bailey, and James G. Ramsay

Chapter 28 Postoperative Respiratory Care, Thomas L. Higgins and Jean-Pierre Yared

Chapter 29 Central Nervous System Dysfunction after Cardiopulmonary Bypass, Ivan Iglesias and John M. Murkin

Chapter 30 Long-term Complications and Management, Dean T. Giacobbe and Michael J. Murray

Chapter 31 Pain Management for the Postoperative Cardiac Patient, Mark A. Chaney

About the Author

Joel Kaplan

Affiliations and Expertise

Dean, School of Medicine; Vice President for Health Affairs; Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY

