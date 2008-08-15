Essentials of Cardiac Anesthesia
1st Edition
Authored by the same stellar editors and contributors responsible for Kaplan's Cardiac Anesthesia, this title presents today's most essential clinical knowledge in cardiac anesthesia in a practical, user-friendly format. A manageable size and affordable price makes this an ideal purchase for every clinician who would like an economical yet dependable resource in cardiac anesthesia.
- Provides the key cardiac anesthesia information you need to know by authorities you trust.
- Uses a concise, user-friendly format that helps you locate the answers you need quickly.
- Features key points boxes in each chapter to help you quickly access the most crucial information.
- Includes annotated references that guide you to the most practical additional resources.
- Features a portable size and clinical emphasis that facilitates and enhances bedside patient care.
- Contains the authoritative guidance of larger reference books without the expense.
Section I Preoperative Evaluation
Chapter 1 Assessment of Cardiac Risk and the Cardiology Consultation: Examining, Imaging, Optimizing, and Recommending, Jiri Horak and Lee A. Fleisher
Chapter 2 The Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory: Diagnostic and Therapeutic Procedures in the Adult Patient, Mark Kozak, Bryan Robertson, and Charles E. Chambers
Section II Cardiovascular Physiology, Pharmacology, and Molecular Biology
Chapter 3 Cardiac Physiology, Brian Johnson, Maher Adi, Michael G. Licina, Zak Hillel, Daniel Thys, and Joel A. Kaplan
Chapter 4 Coronary Physiology and Atherosclerosis, Edward R. M. O’Brien and Howard J. Nathan
Chapter 5 Molecular Cardiovascular Medicine, Marcel E. Durieux and J. Paul Mounsey
Chapter 6 Systemic Inflammation, Elliott Bennett-Guerrero
Chapter 7 Pharmacology of Anesthetic Drugs, Kelly Grogan, Daniel Nyhan, and Dan E. Berkowitz
Chapter 8 Cardiovascular Pharmacology, Roger L. Royster, John F. Butterworth, IV, Leanne Groban, Thomas F. Slaughter, and David A. Zvara
Section III Monitoring
Chapter 9 Monitoring of the Heart and Vascular System, David L. Reich, Alexander J. Mittnacht, Martin J. London, and Joel A. Kaplan
Chapter 10 Intraoperative Echocardiology, Ronald A. Kahn, Stanton K. Shernan, and Steven J. Konstadt
Chapter 11 Central Nervous System Monitoring, Harvey L. Edmonds, Jr.
Chapter 12 Coagulation Monitoring, Linda Shore-Lesserson
Section IV Anesthesia Techniques for Cardiac Surgical Procedures
Chapter 13 Anesthesia for Myocardial Revascularization, Martin J. London, Alexander Mittnacht, and Joel A. Kaplan
Chapter 14 Valvular Heart Disease: Replacement and Repair, David J. Cook, Philippe R. Housmans, and Kent H. Rehfeldt
Chapter 15 Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery, Marianne Coutu and Lishan Aklog
Chapter 16 Congenital Heart Disease in Adults, Victor C. Baum
Chapter 17 Thoracic Aortic, Enrique J. Pantin and Albert T. Cheung
Chapter 18 Uncommon Cardiac Diseases, William C. Oliver, Jr., and Gregory A. Nuttall
Chapter 19 Cardiac Pacing and Electroversion, Marc A. Rozner and Mark Trankina
Chapter 20 Anesthesia for Heart and Lung Transplantation, Joseph J. Quinlan, Andrew W. Murray, and Alfonso Casta
Chapter 21 New Approaches to the Surgical Treatment of End-Stage Heart Failure, Marc E. Stone and Gregory W. Fischer
Section V Extracorporeal Circulation
Chapter 22 Cardiopulmonary Bypass and the Anesthesiologist, Christina Mora Mangano, Bradley J. Hindman, John L. Chow, and Max Kanevsky
Chapter 23 Organ Protection During Cardiopulmonary Bypass, Hilary P. Grocott and Mark Stafford-Smith
Chapter 24 Transfusion Medicine and Coagulation Disorders, Bruce D. Spiess, Jan Horrow, and Joel A. Kaplan
Chapter 25 Discontinuing Cardiopulmonary Bypass, Jack S. Shanewise, Roberta Hines, and Joel A. Kaplan
Section VI Postoperative Care
Chapter 26 Postoperative Cardiac Recovery and Outcomes, Davy C. H. Cheng and Daniel Bainbridge
Chapter 27 Postoperative Cardiovascular Management, Jerrold H. Levy, Kenichi Tanaka, James M. Bailey, and James G. Ramsay
Chapter 28 Postoperative Respiratory Care, Thomas L. Higgins and Jean-Pierre Yared
Chapter 29 Central Nervous System Dysfunction after Cardiopulmonary Bypass, Ivan Iglesias and John M. Murkin
Chapter 30 Long-term Complications and Management, Dean T. Giacobbe and Michael J. Murray
Chapter 31 Pain Management for the Postoperative Cardiac Patient, Mark A. Chaney
- 768
- English
- © Saunders 2008
- 15th August 2008
- Saunders
- 9781437711035
- 9780323247191
- 9781416037866
Joel Kaplan
Dean, School of Medicine; Vice President for Health Affairs; Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY