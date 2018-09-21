Patients with cardiac conditions routinely present for noncardiac surgeries, requiring special protocols for perioperative assessment and management by the anesthesiologist. Essentials of Cardiac Anesthesia for Noncardiac Surgery: A Companion to Kaplan’s Cardiac Anesthesia provides current, easily accessible information in this complex area, ideal for general anesthesiologists and non-cardiac subspecialists. From preoperative assessment through postoperative care, this practical reference covers all perioperative approaches to today’s patients with cardiac conditions.