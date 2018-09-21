Essentials of Cardiac Anesthesia for Noncardiac Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323567169, 9780323567145

Essentials of Cardiac Anesthesia for Noncardiac Surgery

1st Edition

A Companion to Kaplan's Cardiac Anesthesia

Authors: Joel Kaplan
eBook ISBN: 9780323567145
eBook ISBN: 9780323567138
eBook ISBN: 9780323567121
Paperback ISBN: 9780323567169
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st September 2018
Page Count: 504
Description

Patients with cardiac conditions routinely present for noncardiac surgeries, requiring special protocols for perioperative assessment and management by the anesthesiologist. Essentials of Cardiac Anesthesia for Noncardiac Surgery: A Companion to Kaplan’s Cardiac Anesthesia provides current, easily accessible information in this complex area, ideal for general anesthesiologists and non-cardiac subspecialists. From preoperative assessment through postoperative care, this practical reference covers all perioperative approaches to today’s patients with cardiac conditions.

Table of Contents

Kaplan's Essentials of Cardiac Anesthesia for Noncardiac Surgery

　

Section 1

1. Perioperative Cardiovascular Evaluation and Management for Noncardiac Surgery

2. Perioperative Approach to the High-Risk Cardiac Patient

3. Care of the Patient with Coronary Stents Undergoing Noncardiac Surgery

4. Cardiovascular Implantable Electronic Device Management in Noncardiac Surgery

5. The LVAD-Supported Patient Presenting for Non-Cardiac Surgery

6. Patients with Prior Heart Transplants for Noncardiac Surgery

7. Pulmonary Hypertension in Noncardiac Surgical Patients

8. Adult Congenital Heart Disease in Noncardiac Surgery

Section 2

9. Cardiovascular Monitoring in Noncardiac Surgery

10. Echocardiography in Noncardiac Surgery

11. Cardiovascular Pharmacology

12. General Anesthesia, Regional Anesthesia, and Monitored Anesthesia Care for Cardiac Patients

13. Vascular Surgery: Endovascular and Open Surgery

14. The Cardiac Patient for Thoracic Noncardiac Surgery

15. Anesthesia for Cardioversion and Electrophysiologic Procedures

16. Cardiac Patients Requiring Emergent Non-Cardiac Surgery

17. Cardiac Patients for Transplant Operations

18. The Pregnant Patient with Cardiac Disease

19. Goal-Directed Fluid Therapy, Perioperative Pain Management, and Enhanced Recovery

Section 3

20. Management of Cardiovascular Problems in the Postanesthesia Care Unit

21. Critical Care Medicine in the Operating Room and Intensive Care Unit

22. Perioperative Care to Reduce Major Adverse Cardiac Events and Mortality in Noncardiac Surgery

Details

No. of pages:
504
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323567145
eBook ISBN:
9780323567138
eBook ISBN:
9780323567121
Paperback ISBN:
9780323567169

About the Author

Joel Kaplan

Affiliations and Expertise

Dean, School of Medicine; Vice President for Health Affairs; Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY

