Essentials of Cardiac Anesthesia for Noncardiac Surgery
1st Edition
A Companion to Kaplan's Cardiac Anesthesia
Patients with cardiac conditions routinely present for noncardiac surgeries, requiring special protocols for perioperative assessment and management by the anesthesiologist. Essentials of Cardiac Anesthesia for Noncardiac Surgery: A Companion to Kaplan’s Cardiac Anesthesia provides current, easily accessible information in this complex area, ideal for general anesthesiologists and non-cardiac subspecialists. From preoperative assessment through postoperative care, this practical reference covers all perioperative approaches to today’s patients with cardiac conditions.
Table of Contents
Kaplan's Essentials of Cardiac Anesthesia for Noncardiac Surgery
Section 1
1. Perioperative Cardiovascular Evaluation and Management for Noncardiac Surgery
2. Perioperative Approach to the High-Risk Cardiac Patient
3. Care of the Patient with Coronary Stents Undergoing Noncardiac Surgery
4. Cardiovascular Implantable Electronic Device Management in Noncardiac Surgery
5. The LVAD-Supported Patient Presenting for Non-Cardiac Surgery
6. Patients with Prior Heart Transplants for Noncardiac Surgery
7. Pulmonary Hypertension in Noncardiac Surgical Patients
8. Adult Congenital Heart Disease in Noncardiac Surgery
Section 2
9. Cardiovascular Monitoring in Noncardiac Surgery
10. Echocardiography in Noncardiac Surgery
11. Cardiovascular Pharmacology
12. General Anesthesia, Regional Anesthesia, and Monitored Anesthesia Care for Cardiac Patients
13. Vascular Surgery: Endovascular and Open Surgery
14. The Cardiac Patient for Thoracic Noncardiac Surgery
15. Anesthesia for Cardioversion and Electrophysiologic Procedures
16. Cardiac Patients Requiring Emergent Non-Cardiac Surgery
17. Cardiac Patients for Transplant Operations
18. The Pregnant Patient with Cardiac Disease
19. Goal-Directed Fluid Therapy, Perioperative Pain Management, and Enhanced Recovery
Section 3
20. Management of Cardiovascular Problems in the Postanesthesia Care Unit
21. Critical Care Medicine in the Operating Room and Intensive Care Unit
22. Perioperative Care to Reduce Major Adverse Cardiac Events and Mortality in Noncardiac Surgery
- 504
- English
- © Elsevier 2019
- 21st September 2018
- Elsevier
- 9780323567145
- 9780323567138
- 9780323567121
- 9780323567169
About the Author
Joel Kaplan
Dean, School of Medicine; Vice President for Health Affairs; Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY