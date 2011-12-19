Essentials of Assistive Technologies

Master the assistive strategies you need to make confident clinical decisions and help improve the quality of life for people with disabilities with this new essentials text. Based on the Human Activity Assistive Technology (HAAT) model developed by Dr. Cook, the book provides the most important coverage of the devices, services, and practices that comprise assistive technology and focuses on the relationship between the human user and the assisted activity within specific contexts. Case studies, illustrations of assistive devices, review questions, and well-developed learning objectives help you focus on the most important areas of assistive technology application.