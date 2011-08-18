Essentials of Anatomy and Physiology Laboratory Manual

A perfect introduction to introductory human anatomy and physiology, Essentials of Anatomy & Physiology Laboratory Manual offers a unique approach that incorporates crime scenes, superheroes and more. While traditional lab manuals simply offer core concepts on A&P topics, this one-of-a-kind resource presents material from easily understood comparisons to help you learn about A&P from a real-world point of view. Plus, hands-on activities experiments help link what you're learning today with how it may be used in your professional life.