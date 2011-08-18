Essentials of Anatomy and Physiology Laboratory Manual
1st Edition
A perfect introduction to introductory human anatomy and physiology, Essentials of Anatomy & Physiology Laboratory Manual offers a unique approach that incorporates crime scenes, superheroes and more. While traditional lab manuals simply offer core concepts on A&P topics, this one-of-a-kind resource presents material from easily understood comparisons to help you learn about A&P from a real-world point of view. Plus, hands-on activities experiments help link what you're learning today with how it may be used in your professional life.
- Labeling exercises help you memorize the small details of complicated body parts and processes.
- Practical experiments that center on your own physiological processes and knowledge of the world in general help you make connections between the text, lab, and the world around you.
- Numerous full-color illustrations and photomicrographs help you visualize difficult concepts and reinforce development of spatial perspective.
Table of Contents
Unit 1 Constituents of the Human Body
- Lesson 1 Scientific Inquiry and the Human Body
- Activity 1. Investigating the Proportionality Rule
- Activity 2. The Scientific Method in Anatomy and Physiology
- Activity 3. Error in Scientific Inquiry
- Lesson 2 Organization of the Body and the Language of Anatomy
- Activity 1. Levels of Organization and Organ Systems
- Activity 2. Major Regions, Landmarks, and Cavities
- Activity 3. System of Terminology and Anatomical Relationships
- Lesson 3 Inner World of the Cell
- Activity 1. Cell Structure and Function
- Activity 2. DNA Extraction and Analysis
- Activity 3. Transport in the Cell
- Activity 4. Life Cycle of the Cell
- Lesson 4 Tissues: Organization and Classification
- Activity 1. Epithelial Tissues
- Activity 2. Connective Tissues
- Activity 3. Muscle and Nervous Tissues
Unit 2 Support and Movement
- Lesson 5 The Musculoskeletal System
- Activity 1. Organization of the Skeletal System
- Activity 2. Organization of the Muscular System
- Lesson 6 The Skeletal System
- Activity 1. Bone Structure and Function
- Activity 2. The Axial Skeleton
- Activity 3. The Appendicular Skeleton
- Activity 4. Joints
- Lesson 7 The Muscular System
- Activity 1. Muscle Structure and Function
- Activity 2. Muscles of the Head and Face
- Activity 3. Muscles of the Core
- Activity 4. Muscles of the Upper and Lower Extremities
- Lesson 8 The Integrated Musculoskeletal System
- Activity 1. Range of Motion
Unit 3 Communication, Control, and Integration
- Lesson 9 The Nervous System
- Activity 1. Neurons and Nerve Tissue
- Activity 2. Organization of the Nervous System and Nerve Reflexes
- Activity 3. The Central Nervous System (CNS)
- Activity 4. The Peripheral Nervous System (PNS)
- Lesson 10 The Sensory Systems
- Activity 1. General Senses
- Activity 2. Special Senses
- Lesson 11 The Endocrine System
- Activity 1. Endocrine Glands and Hormones
Unit 4 Transportation and Defense
- Lesson 12 The Cardiovascular System
- Activity 1. Blood
- Activity 2. Blood Vessels and the Paths of Circulation
- Activity 3. The Heart
- Lesson 13 The Lymphatic and Immune Systems
- Activity 1. Nodes, Organs, and Pathways in the Lymphatic System
- Activity 2. The Immune Response
- Lesson 14 The Integumentary System
- Activity 1. Structure of the Skin
Unit 5 Respiration, Nutrition, and Excretion
- Lesson 15 The Digestive System
- Activity 1. Digestive Organs
- Activity 2. Digestive Enzymes
- Lesson 16 The Respiratory System
- Activity 1. Respiratory Organs
- Activity 2. Breathing
- Lesson 17 The Urinary System
- Activity 1. Urinary Organs
- Activity 2. Urinalysis
Unit 6 Reproduction and Development
- Lesson 18 The Reproductive System
- Activity 1. Male Reproductive System
- Activity 2. Female Reproductive System
- Lesson 19 Heredity
- Activity 1. Heredity
About the Author
Kevin Patton
Professor of Anatomy & Physiology Instruction, New York Chiropractic College, Seneca Falls, New York; Professor Emeritus of Life Sciences, St. Charles Community College, Cottleville, Missouri; Assistant Professor Emeritus of Physiology, Course Director Emeritus in Human Physiology, St. Louis University Medical School, St. Louis, Missouri, USA