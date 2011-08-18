Essentials of Anatomy and Physiology Laboratory Manual - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323052573

Essentials of Anatomy and Physiology Laboratory Manual

1st Edition

Authors: Kevin Patton David Hill
Paperback ISBN: 9780323052573
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 18th August 2011
Page Count: 352
Description

A perfect introduction to introductory human anatomy and physiology, Essentials of Anatomy & Physiology Laboratory Manual offers a unique approach that incorporates crime scenes, superheroes and more. While traditional lab manuals simply offer core concepts on A&P topics, this one-of-a-kind resource presents material from easily understood comparisons to help you learn about A&P from a real-world point of view. Plus, hands-on activities experiments help link what you're learning today with how it may be used in your professional life.

Key Features

  • Labeling exercises help you memorize the small details of complicated body parts and processes.

  • Practical experiments that center on your own physiological processes and knowledge of the world in general help you make connections between the text, lab, and the world around you.

  • Numerous full-color illustrations and photomicrographs help you visualize difficult concepts and reinforce development of spatial perspective.

Table of Contents

Unit 1 Constituents of the Human Body

  • Lesson 1 Scientific Inquiry and the Human Body
    • Activity 1. Investigating the Proportionality Rule
    • Activity 2. The Scientific Method in Anatomy and Physiology
    • Activity 3. Error in Scientific Inquiry
  • Lesson 2 Organization of the Body and the Language of Anatomy
    • Activity 1. Levels of Organization and Organ Systems
    • Activity 2. Major Regions, Landmarks, and Cavities
    • Activity 3. System of Terminology and Anatomical Relationships
  • Lesson 3 Inner World of the Cell
    • Activity 1. Cell Structure and Function
    • Activity 2. DNA Extraction and Analysis
    • Activity 3. Transport in the Cell
    • Activity 4. Life Cycle of the Cell
  • Lesson 4 Tissues: Organization and Classification
    • Activity 1. Epithelial Tissues
    • Activity 2. Connective Tissues
    • Activity 3. Muscle and Nervous Tissues

Unit 2 Support and Movement

  • Lesson 5 The Musculoskeletal System
    • Activity 1. Organization of the Skeletal System
    • Activity 2. Organization of the Muscular System
  • Lesson 6 The Skeletal System
    • Activity 1. Bone Structure and Function
    • Activity 2. The Axial Skeleton
    • Activity 3. The Appendicular Skeleton
    • Activity 4. Joints
  • Lesson 7 The Muscular System
    • Activity 1. Muscle Structure and Function
    • Activity 2. Muscles of the Head and Face
    • Activity 3. Muscles of the Core
    • Activity 4. Muscles of the Upper and Lower Extremities
  • Lesson 8 The Integrated Musculoskeletal System
    • Activity 1. Range of Motion

Unit 3 Communication, Control, and Integration

  • Lesson 9 The Nervous System
    • Activity 1. Neurons and Nerve Tissue
    • Activity 2. Organization of the Nervous System and Nerve Reflexes
    • Activity 3. The Central Nervous System (CNS)
    • Activity 4. The Peripheral Nervous System (PNS)
  • Lesson 10 The Sensory Systems
    • Activity 1. General Senses
    • Activity 2. Special Senses
  • Lesson 11 The Endocrine System
    • Activity 1. Endocrine Glands and Hormones

Unit 4 Transportation and Defense

  • Lesson 12 The Cardiovascular System
    • Activity 1. Blood
    • Activity 2. Blood Vessels and the Paths of Circulation
    • Activity 3. The Heart
  • Lesson 13 The Lymphatic and Immune Systems
    • Activity 1. Nodes, Organs, and Pathways in the Lymphatic System
    • Activity 2. The Immune Response
  • Lesson 14 The Integumentary System
    • Activity 1. Structure of the Skin

Unit 5 Respiration, Nutrition, and Excretion

  • Lesson 15 The Digestive System
    • Activity 1. Digestive Organs
    • Activity 2. Digestive Enzymes
  • Lesson 16 The Respiratory System
    • Activity 1. Respiratory Organs
    • Activity 2. Breathing
  • Lesson 17 The Urinary System
    • Activity 1. Urinary Organs
    • Activity 2. Urinalysis

Unit 6 Reproduction and Development

  • Lesson 18 The Reproductive System
    • Activity 1. Male Reproductive System
    • Activity 2. Female Reproductive System
  • Lesson 19 Heredity
    • Activity 1. Heredity

About the Author

Kevin Patton

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anatomy & Physiology Instruction, New York Chiropractic College, Seneca Falls, New York; Professor Emeritus of Life Sciences, St. Charles Community College, Cottleville, Missouri; Assistant Professor Emeritus of Physiology, Course Director Emeritus in Human Physiology, St. Louis University Medical School, St. Louis, Missouri, USA

David Hill

