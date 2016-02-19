Essentials of ABO -Rh Grouping and Compatibility Testing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723606352, 9781483183497

Essentials of ABO -Rh Grouping and Compatibility Testing

1st Edition

Theoretical Aspects and Practical Application

Authors: W. John Lockyer
eBook ISBN: 9781483183497
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 31st December 1977
Page Count: 152
Description

Essentials of ABO-Rh Grouping and Compatibility Testing: Theoretical Aspects and Practical Application focuses on overall safety in blood transfusion, including accurate ABO and Rh-D grouping of both patient and donor.

The book first elaborates on the ABO blood group system and the Rh blood group system and hemolytic disease of the newborn. Discussions focus on the Rh-D antigen, Rh genotyping, Rh testing of blood donors and recipients of blood, antenatal and postnatal serology in cases other than Rh and ABO hemolytic disease, selection and preparation of Rh anti-D grouping reagent, dangerous group O donor blood, alternative sources of anti-A and anti-B blood grouping reagent, and development of the A and B red cell antigens. The manuscript then takes a look at compatibility testing (crossmatching) and transfusion reaction investigations, as well as compatibility testing and preparation of blood for patients with antibodies to serum proteins; compatibility testing of patients with known irregular antibodies; non-urgent compatibility testing of blood; and compatibility testing for patients requiring platelets. The publication takes a look at practical procedures, including grades of agglutination, control of anti-human globulin serum, preparation of low ionic strength saline, and preparation of platelet concentrates.

The text is a valuable source of information for researchers interested in ABO-Rh grouping and compatibility testing.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Section One

The ABO Blood Group System

Section Two

The Rh Blood Group System and Haemolytic Disease of the Newborn

Section Three

Compatibility Testing (Cross-Matching) and Transfusion Reaction Investigations

Section Four

Practical Procedures

Index

Details

No. of pages:
152
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483183497

