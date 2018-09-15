Essentials in Ophthalmology
1st Edition
Description
Essentials in Ophthalmology is a textbook that covers the basic and clinical ophthalmology in concise manner, which is written especially for the medical undergraduate and postgraduate students, teachers and ophthalmic practitioners.
Key Features
• Eighteen chapters cover all aspects of ophthalmology, from anatomy to clinical features and management of ocular diseases.
• Chapters use clinical images, tables and flow chart for better understanding of the diseases.
• Two chapters, “Ocular Examination” and “Ocular Pharmacology, Laser and Instrument in Ophthalmology”, included to address the practical aspect of the examination.
• Frequently Asked Questions have been listed at the end of each chapter for theory preparation.
• MCQs for self-assessment and Videos of common surgical procedures showing important steps are available online.
Table of Contents
1. Ocular Examinations
2. Optics of Eye and Refractive Errors
3. Diseases of the Conjunctiva
4. Diseases of Cornea and Refractive Surgeries
5. Diseases of the Sclera
6. Diseases of the Lens
7. Diseases of the Uvea
8. Diseases of Retina and Vitreous
9. Glaucoma
10. Neuro Ophthalmology
11. Diseases of Eyelids
12. Diseases of Lacrimal System
13. Strabismus
14. Diseases of the Orbit
15. Ocular Oncology
16. Community Ophthalmology
17. Ocular Trauma
18. Ocular Pharmacology, Lasers and Instruments in Ophthalmology
MCQs
Videos
1. Keratoplasty
2. LASIK Surgery
3. Small Incision Cataract Surgery
4. Small Incision Cataract Surgery with Trabeculectomy
5. Phaco Surgery
6. Retinal Detachment Surgery
7. Vitrectomy
8. Ptosis Surgery
9. Squint Surgery
10. Entropion Surgery
11. Ectropion Surgery
12. Orbital Floor Fracture Repair
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2019
- Published:
- 15th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131250051