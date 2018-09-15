Essentials in Ophthalmology

• Eighteen chapters cover all aspects of ophthalmology, from anatomy to clinical features and management of ocular diseases.

• Chapters use clinical images, tables and flow chart for better understanding of the diseases.

• Two chapters, “Ocular Examination” and “Ocular Pharmacology, Laser and Instrument in Ophthalmology”, included to address the practical aspect of the examination.

• Frequently Asked Questions have been listed at the end of each chapter for theory preparation.

• MCQs for self-assessment and Videos of common surgical procedures showing important steps are available online.