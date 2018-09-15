Essentials in Ophthalmology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131250051

Essentials in Ophthalmology

1st Edition

Editors: Deepak Mishra Prashant Bhushan MK Singh
Paperback ISBN: 9788131250051
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 15th September 2018
Page Count: 304
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Essentials in Ophthalmology is a textbook that covers the basic and clinical ophthalmology in concise manner, which is written especially for the medical undergraduate and postgraduate students, teachers and ophthalmic practitioners.

Key Features

• Eighteen chapters cover all aspects of ophthalmology, from anatomy to clinical features and management of ocular diseases.
• Chapters use clinical images, tables and flow chart for better understanding of the diseases.
• Two chapters, “Ocular Examination” and “Ocular Pharmacology, Laser and Instrument in Ophthalmology”, included to address the practical aspect of the examination.
• Frequently Asked Questions have been listed at the end of each chapter for theory preparation.
• MCQs for self-assessment and Videos of common surgical procedures showing important steps are available online.

Table of Contents

1. Ocular Examinations
2. Optics of Eye and Refractive Errors
3. Diseases of the Conjunctiva
4. Diseases of Cornea and Refractive Surgeries
5. Diseases of the Sclera
6. Diseases of the Lens
7. Diseases of the Uvea
8. Diseases of Retina and Vitreous
9. Glaucoma
10. Neuro Ophthalmology
11. Diseases of Eyelids
12. Diseases of Lacrimal System
13. Strabismus
14. Diseases of the Orbit
15. Ocular Oncology
16. Community Ophthalmology
17. Ocular Trauma
18. Ocular Pharmacology, Lasers and Instruments in Ophthalmology

Available online at medenact.com
MCQs
Videos
1. Keratoplasty

2. LASIK Surgery

3. Small Incision Cataract Surgery

4. Small Incision Cataract Surgery with Trabeculectomy

5. Phaco Surgery

6. Retinal Detachment Surgery

7. Vitrectomy

8. Ptosis Surgery

9. Squint Surgery

10. Entropion Surgery

11. Ectropion Surgery

12. Orbital Floor Fracture Repair

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131250051

About the Editor

Deepak Mishra

Prashant Bhushan

MK Singh

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.