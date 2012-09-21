Essentials in Modern HPLC Separations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123850133, 9780123850140

Essentials in Modern HPLC Separations

1st Edition

Authors: Serban Moldoveanu Victor David
eBook ISBN: 9780123850140
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123850133
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st September 2012
Page Count: 550
Description

Essentials in Modern HPLC Separations discusses the role of separation in high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC). This up-to-date reference systematically covers new developments in types and characteristics of stationary phases, mobile phases, and other factors of this technique that influence separation of compounds being analyzed. The volume also considers the selection process for stationary and mobile phases in relation to the molecules being separated and examined, as well as their matrices.

The book includes a  section on the contemporary applications of HPLC, particularly the analysis of pharmaceutical and biological samples, food and beverages, environmental samples, and more.

Key Features

  • Discusses key parameters in HPLC separation
  • Describes interrelation between various HPLC features (solvent pressure, separation, detection)
  • Includes a large number of references

Readership

Analytical chemists in industry, research, and universities

Table of Contents

Dedication

Preface

Chapter 1. Basic Information about HPLC

1.1 Introduction to HPLC

1.2 Main Types of HPLC

1.3 Practice of HPLC

1.4 Overview of HPLC Instrumentation

References

Chapter 2. Parameters that Characterize HPLC Analysis

2.1 Parameters Related to HPLC Separation

2.2 Experimental Peak Characteristics in HPLC

References

Chapter 3. Equilibrium Types in HPLC

3.1 Partition Equilibrium

3.2 Adsorption Equilibrium

3.3 Equilibria Involving Ions

3.4 Equilibrium in Size-Exclusion Processes

3.5 The Influence of PH on Retention Equilibria

3.6 The Influence of Temperature on Retention Equilibria

References

Chapter 4. Intermolecular Interactions

4.1 Forces Between Ions and Molecules

4.2 Forces Between Molecules and a Surface

References

Chapter 5. Retention Mechanisms in Different HPLC Types

5.1 Retention in Reversed-Phase Chromatography

5.2 Retention and Separation Process in Ion-Pair Chromatograpy

5.3 Retention and Separation on Polar Stationary Phases

5.4 Retention Process in Ion-Exchange Chromatography

5.5 Separation Process in Chiral Chromatography

5.6 Retention Process in Size-Exclusion Chromatography

5.7 Retention Process in Other Chromatography Types

References

Chapter 6. Stationary Phases and Their Performance

6.1 Solid Supports for Stationary Phases

6.2 Reactions Used for Obtaining Active Groups of Stationary Phases

6.3 Properties of Stationary Phases and Columns

6.4 Hydrophobic Stationary Phases and Columns

6.5 Polar Stationary Phases and Columns

6.6 Stationary Phases and Columns for Ion-Exchange, Ion-Moderated, and Ligand-Exchange Chromatography

6.7 Stationary Phases and Columns for Chiral Chromatography

6.8 Stationary Phases and Columns for Size-Exclusion Chromatography

6.9 Stationary Phases and Columns in Immunoaffinity Chromatography

References

Chapter 7. Mobile Phases and Their Properties

7.1 Characterization of Liquids as Solvents

7.2 Additional Properties of Liquids Affecting Separation

7.3 Properties of the Mobile Phase of Importance in HPLC, not Related to Separation

7.4 Buffers and other Additives in HPLC

7.5 Gradient Elution

7.6 Mobile Phase in Reversed-Phase Chromatography

7.7 Mobile Phase in Ion-Pair Liquid Chromatography

7.8 Mobile Phase in HILIC and NPC

7.9 Mobile Phase in Ion-Exchange and Ion-Moderated Chromatography

7.10 Mobile Phase in Chiral Chromatography

7.11 Mobile Phase for Size-Exclusion Separations

References

Chapter 8. Solutes in HPLC

8.1 Nature of the Solute

8.2 Parameters for Solute Characterization in the Separation Process

8.3 Other Parameters for Solute Characterization

References

Chapter 9. HPLC Analysis

9.1 Chemical Nature of the Analytes and the Choice of HPLC Type

9.2 The Quantity of Sample Injected for HPLC Analysis

9.3 Estimation of Parameters Describing the Separation

9.4 Steps in Development and Implementation of an HPLC Separation

9.5 Separations by RP-HPLC

9.6 Separations by Ion-Pair Chromatography

9.7 Separations by HILIC and NPC

9.8 Separations by Ion-Exchange Chromatography

9.9 Chiral Separations

9.10 Separations by Size-Exclusion Chromatography

References

Symbols

Index

Details

No. of pages:
550
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780123850140
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123850133

About the Author

Serban Moldoveanu

Serban Moldoveanu

Dr. Serban C. Moldoveanu is Senior Principal Scientist at R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. His research activity is focused on various aspects of chromatography including method development for the analysis by GC/MS, HPLC, and LC/MS/MS of natural products and cigarette smoke. He has also performed research on pyrolysis of a variety of polymers and small molecules. He has over 100 publications in peer reviewed journals, eleven books, and several chapter contributions. He is a member of the editorial board of the Journal of Analytical Methods in Chemistry.

Affiliations and Expertise

RJ Reynolds Tobacco Co., Winston-Salem, NC, USA

Victor David

Victor David

Dr. Victor David is a Professor and Head of the Department of Analytical Chemistry, University of Bucharest, Romania. He is the author of more than 120 publications, including 92 scientific papers in ISI international journals and 10 books and chapters in various Encyclopedias. He is also a reviewer at several international journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty of Chemistry, University of Bucharest, Bucharest, Romania

Reviews

"This book is clearly written, easy to understand, and comprehensive. Because of the extensive descriptions, it is a helpful resource for scientists conducting research in separation science, workers engaged in separation-related industries, and students studying analytical chemistry."--Analytical and Bioanalytical Chemistry online, June 23, 2013

"This book is clearly written, easy to understand, and comprehensive. Because of the extensive descriptions, it is a helpful resource for scientists conducting research in separation science, workers engaged in separation-related industries, and students studying analytical chemistry."--Anal. Bioanal. Chem. Online June 23, 2013

