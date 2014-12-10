Essentials for Nursing Practice - Text and Adaptive Learning Package
8th Edition
Description
Corresponding chapter-by-chapter to Essentials for Nursing Practice, 8th Edition, Elsevier Adaptive Learning combines the power of brain science with sophisticated, patented Cerego algorithms to help you learn faster and remember longer. It’s fun; it’s engaging; and it’s constantly tracking your performance and adapting to deliver content precisely when it’s needed to ensure core information is transformed into lasting knowledge.
Key Features
- An individual study schedule reduces cognitive workload and helps you become a more effective learner by automatically guiding the learning and review process.
- The mobile app offers a seamless learning experience between your smartphone and the web with your memory profile maintained and managed in the cloud.
- UNIQUE! Your memory strength is profiled at the course, chapter, and item level to identify personal learning and forgetting patterns.
- UNIQUE! Material is re-presented just before you would naturally forget it to counteract memory decay.
- A personalized learning pathway is established based on your learning profile, memory map, and time required to demonstrate information mastery.
- The comprehensive student dashboard allows you to view your personal learning progress.
Table of Contents
UNIT 1: CONCEPTS IN NURSING
1. Professional Nursing NEW!
2. Health and Wellness
3. The Health Care Delivery System
4. Community-Based Nursing Practice
5. Legal Principles in Nursing
6. Ethics
7. Evidence-Based Practice
UNIT 2: PROCESSES IN NURSING CARE
8. Critical Thinking
9. Nursing Process
10. Informatics and Documentation
11. Communication
12. Patient Education
13. Managing Patient Care
UNIT 3: NURSING PRACTICE FOUNDATIONS
14. Infection Control
15. Vital Signs
16. Health Assessment and Physical Examination
17. Administering Medications
18. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Balances
UNIT 4: PROMOTING PSYCHOSOCIAL HEALTH
19. Caring in Nursing Practice
20. Cultural Awareness
21. Spiritual Health
22. Growth and Development
23. Self-Concept and Sexuality
24. Family in Nursing
25. Stress and Coping
26. Loss and Grief
UNIT 5: PROMOTING PHYSICAL HEALTH
27. Exercise and Activity
28. Safety
29. Hygiene
30. Oxygenation
31. Sleep
32. Pain Management
33. Nutrition
34. Urinary Elimination
35. Bowel Elimination
36. Immobility
37. Skin and Wound Care
38. Sensory Alterations
39. Surgical Patient
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2015
- Published:
- 10th December 2014
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323322065
About the Author
Patricia Potter
Patricia A. Potter, RN, MSN, PhD, FAAN, Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO
Anne Perry
Anne Griffin Perry, RN, MSN, EdD, FAAN, Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, Illinois
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Associate Dean, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, IL
Patricia Stockert
Patricia Stockert, RN, BSN, MS, PhD, President of the College, Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing, Peoria, IL
Affiliations and Expertise
President of the College, Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing, Peoria, IL
Amy Hall
Amy Hall, RN, BSN, MS, PhD, CNE, Professor and Dean, School of Nursing, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Dean, School of Nursing, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana