Essential Zebrafish Methods: Genetics and Genomics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123751607, 9780123751614

Essential Zebrafish Methods: Genetics and Genomics

1st Edition

Editors: H. William Detrich, III Leonard Zon Monte Westerfield
eBook ISBN: 9780123751614
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd September 2009
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents

1. Haploid Screens and Gamma-Ray Mutagenesis (Charline Walker)
2. Positional Cloning of Mutated Zebrafish Genes (Will Talbot)
3. The Zebrafish Genome (John Postlethwait)
4. Retroviral-Mediated Insertional Mutogenesis in Zebrafish (Adam Amsterdam)
5. Genetic Screens for Maternal-Effect Mutations (Francisco Pelegri)
6. Behavior Screening Assays in Zebrafish (Herwig Baier)
7. A High-Throughput Method for Identifying N-Ethyl-N-Nitrosourea (ENU)-Induced Point Mutations in Zebrafish (Cecelia B. Moens)
8. Transgenesis and Gene Trap Methods in Zebrafish by Using the Tol2 Transposable Element (Koichi Kawakami)9. Molecular Cytogenetic Methodologies and a Bacterial Artificial Chromosome (BAC) Probe Panel Resource for Genomic Analysis in Zebrafish (Charles Lee)
10. The Zon Laboratory Guide to Positional Cloning in Zebrafish (Leonard I. Zon)
11. Sleeping Beauty Transposon for Efficient Gene Delivery (Stephen C. Ecker)
12. Transgene Manipulation in Zebrafish by Using Recombinases (Gary W. Stuart)
13. Highly Efficient Zebrafish Transgenesis Mediated by the Meganuclease I-SceI (Joachim Wittbrodt)
14. Cloning Zebrafish by Nuclear Transfer (Shuo Lin)
15. Spatial and Temporal Expression of the Zebrafish Genome by Large-Scale In Situ Hybridization Screening (Christine Thisse)
16. Genetic Backgrounds, Standard Lines, and Husbandry of Zebrafish (Bill Trevarrow)
17. Common Diseases of Laboratory Zebrafish (Jennifer L. Matthews)
18. Zebrafish Sperm Cryopreservation (Thomas Look)

Description

Due to its prolific reproduction and the external development of the transparent embryo, the zebrafish is the prime model for genetic and developmental studies, as well as research in genomics. While genetically distant from humans, nonetheless the vertebrate zebrafish has comparable organs and tissues that make it the model organism for study of vertebrate development.
This book, one of two new volumes in the Reliable Lab Solutions series dealing with zebrafish, brings together a robust and up-to-date collection of time-tested methods presented by the world’s leading scientists. Culled from previously published chapters in Methods in Cell Biology and updated by the original authors where relevant, it provides a comprehensive collection of protocols describing the most widely used techniques relevant to the study of zebrafish genetics and genomics. The methods in this volume were hand-selected by the editors, whose goal was to a provide a handy and cost-effective collection of fail-safe methods, tips, and "tricks of the trade" to both experienced researchers and more junior members in the lab.

Key Features

    Provides busy researchers a quick reference for time-tested methods and protocols that really work, updated where possible by the original authors
     Gives pragmatic wisdom to the non-specialist from experts in the field with years of experience with trial and error

    Readership

    Researchers in cell, developmental, and molecular biology; genetics

    Details

    No. of pages:
    400
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Academic Press 2009
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Academic Press
    eBook ISBN:
    9780123751614

    Ratings and Reviews

    About the Editors

    H. William Detrich, III Editor

    Professor of Biochemistry and Marine Biology at Northeastern University, promoted 1996. Joined Northeastern faculty in 1987. Previously a faculty member in Dept. of Biochemistry at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, 1983-1987.Principal Investigator in the U.S. Antarctic Program since 1984. Twelve field seasons "on the ice" since 1981. Research conducted at Palmer Station, Antarctica, and McMurdo Station, Antarctica.Research areas: Biochemical, cellular, and physiological adaptation to low and high temperatures. Structure and function of cytoplasmic microtubules and microtubule-dependent motors from cold-adapted Antarctic fishes. Regulation of tubulin and globin gene expression in zebrafish and Antarctic fishes. Role of microtubules in morphogenesis of the zebrafish embryo. Developmental hemapoiesis in zebrafish and Antarctic fishes. UV-induced DNA damage and repair in Antarctic marine organisms.

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Northeastern University, Boston, MA, USA

    Leonard Zon Editor

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Children's Hospital, Boston, MA, USA

    Monte Westerfield Editor

    Professor, Department of Biology, Institute of Neuroscience, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR, USA

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Institute of Neuroscience, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR, USA

