Essential Surgical Skills with CD-ROM
2nd Edition
Description
This popular resource delivers a thorough overview of every basic surgical term, concept, and technique. The essentials of surgery are concisely presented and abundantly illustrated. From tissue injury, local anesthetics, and surgical instruments...through obtaining hemostasis, skin flaps, scar excision and closure...to postoperative wound care, the 2nd Edition presents everything readers need to know to perform all of the maneuvers essential to surgical success. Two bonus CD-ROMs complement the text, using full-color animations and live-action video to demonstrate all of the skills step by step.
Key Features
- Detailed illustrations and intra-operative photographs make every point clear.
- Video clips of operating room preparation and procedures show readers how to proceed—step by
- 17 quizzes throughout the book as well as a 100-question test (with answers) enable readers to assess their mastery of the material.
- CD-ROM #2 presents another 100-question test (with answers) that provides immediate feedback and scores as well as 25 randomized questions (without answers,) scored after the quiz is completed.
Table of Contents
A. THE OPERATING ROOM
B. THE WOUND
1. Tissue Injury—Wounding
Inflammation •Proliferation of collagen and scar formation• Scar maturation
2. Wound Classification
Clean wounds • Clean contaminated wounds Contaminated wounds • Infected wounds
3. Factors That Affect Wound Healing
Age • Weight • Nutrition •Dehydration • Blood supply • Immune responses • Chronic illness • Drugs and radiation therapy • Smoking
4. Healing
Primary intention • Secondary intention • Tertiary intention • Complications
C. BASIC PRINCIPLES IN SURGERY
1. Hemostasis
2. Handling of the Tissues
3. Incision Planning
4. Relaxed Skin Tension Lines
5. Undennining
6. Choice of Suture Materials
7. Closing With Sufficient Tension
8. Tissue Moisture
9. Debriding Necrotic Tissue
10. Dead Spaces
11. Postoperative Wound Stress
D. LOCAL ANESTHETICS
1. Anesthetics
2. Injection Technique
E. SCRUBBING
1. Washing Your Hands
2. Gowning
3. Gloving
F. SURGICAL INSTRUMENTS
1. Scalpel
2. Tissue Scissors
3. Forceps
4. Skin Hooks
5. Retractor
6. Needle Holder
7. Hemostat
8. Suction
9. Cautery
10. Suture Scissors
11. Towel Clip
12. Staple Gun
Quiz
G. SUTURES AND KNOTS
1. Introduction
2. Suture Materials
3. Needle Types
4. Knot Tying
- Two-Hand Tie • Square Knot • Comparison Between Surgeon's Knot and Square Knot • Surgeon's Knot • Instrument Tie
H. OBTAINING HEMOSTASIS
1. Free Vessel Ligature
2. Figure-of-8 Stick Tie
3. Electrocautery
4. Bone Wax
I. WOUND CLOSURE
1. Principles of Halving
2. Subcutaneous Closure
3. Subcuticular Closure
4. Skin Closure
- Simple Interrupted Suture • Vertical Mattress Suture • Horizontal Mattress Suture • Running Closure (Baseball Stitch) • Running-Lock Closure • Running Intracuticular Closure• Staples • Skin Adhesive Closure • Purse String Suture •Drains
J. SKIN FLAPS
1. Introduction
2. Fusiform (Elliptical) Excision
3. Advancement Flap
4. Rotation Flap
5. Z-Plasty
K. POSTOPERATIVE WOUND
1. Local Wound Care
2. Steri-Strips
3. Suture Removal
4. Staple Removal
5. Drain Removal
L. QUIZ QUESTIONS
M. GLOSSARY OF TERMS
N. QUIZ ANSWERS 145
0. MAIN MENU FOR CD ROM
1. Scrubbing—washing hands
2. Gowning and Gloving
3. Surgical Instruments
4. Knot Tying
5. Laboratory Preparations (Pigs' Feet)
6. Laboratory Exercises (Surgical Techniques)
Quiz
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2004
- Published:
- 15th March 2004
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780721639505
About the Author
David Sherris
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Interim Chair of Otolaryngology, University at Buffalo, State University of New York, Buffalo, NY; Former Associate Professor and Chair Division of Facial Plastic Surgery, Department of Otorhinolaryngology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN
Eugene Kern
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Endicott Professor of Medicine, Mayo Foundation, Emeritus Professor of Rhinology and Facial Plastic Surgery, Division of Facial Plastic Surgery, Department of Otorhinolaryngology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN