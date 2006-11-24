Essential Study Skills for Nursing
1st Edition
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. Study skills are essential to nursing and this easy-to-use guide will helps to develop the skills necessary to academic and professional life. This book takes a friendly approach and is written in a straightforward style. Using examples from the real experience of being a student nurse or midwife it covers vital areas such as self-motivation, why attention to detail is important, numeracy skills and how to make the most from the help available at universities and colleges. In addition it shows ways to: manage and plan your time effectively; get the most out of lectures and seminars; read effectively; remember more; make notes and use them to develop understanding; manage and succeed at assignments; develop practical nursing skills; learn from clinical experiences; and develop reflective skills.
Table of Contents
How to become a successful student nurse. How to manage your time and study effectively. Learning resources. How to find information. Writing and presenting. How to pass assessments. How to learn practical nursing skills. How to learn from experience: becoming a reflective practitioner. How to have confidence with numbers. Glossary. References.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Ltd. 2007
- Published:
- 24th November 2006
- Imprint:
- Mosby Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723435228
About the Series Editor
Maggie Nicol
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Centre for Excellence in Teaching and Learning, School of Community & Health Sciences, City University, London, UK
About the Author
Christine Ely
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, Nurse Education, St. Bartholomew School of Nursing and Midwifery, City University, London, UK
Ian Scott
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Accreditation of Prior Experiental Learning, St Bartholomew School of Nursing and Midwifery, City University, London, UK