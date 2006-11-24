Essential Study Skills for Nursing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723433712, 9780723435228

Essential Study Skills for Nursing

1st Edition

Series Editors: Maggie Nicol
Authors: Christine Ely Ian Scott
eBook ISBN: 9780723435228
Imprint: Mosby Ltd.
Published Date: 24th November 2006
Page Count: 240
Description

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. Study skills are essential to nursing and this easy-to-use guide will helps to develop the skills necessary to academic and professional life. This book takes a friendly approach and is written in a straightforward style. Using examples from the real experience of being a student nurse or midwife it covers vital areas such as self-motivation, why attention to detail is important, numeracy skills and how to make the most from the help available at universities and colleges. In addition it shows ways to: manage and plan your time effectively; get the most out of lectures and seminars; read effectively; remember more; make notes and use them to develop understanding; manage and succeed at assignments; develop practical nursing skills; learn from clinical experiences; and develop reflective skills.

Table of Contents

How to become a successful student nurse. How to manage your time and study effectively. Learning resources. How to find information. Writing and presenting. How to pass assessments. How to learn practical nursing skills. How to learn from experience: becoming a reflective practitioner. How to have confidence with numbers. Glossary. References.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby Ltd. 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby Ltd.
eBook ISBN:
9780723435228

About the Series Editor

Maggie Nicol

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Centre for Excellence in Teaching and Learning, School of Community & Health Sciences, City University, London, UK

About the Author

Christine Ely

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, Nurse Education, St. Bartholomew School of Nursing and Midwifery, City University, London, UK

Ian Scott

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Accreditation of Prior Experiental Learning, St Bartholomew School of Nursing and Midwifery, City University, London, UK

