Essential Skills for a Medical Teacher

"In this book, the authors serve as readers' personal faculty development coaches. They provide a concise summary of the most important points a teacher must consider when engaging with learners and provide practical examples from their own personal and professional lives that add interest. The topics are relevant for all medical educators and are wonderfully integrated throughout the various sections and chapters of this faculty development resource. Although appropriate for any medical educator, this book is perhaps particularly valuable for those who are new to medical education or are working to improve their curricula and approaches to learning and assessment."

Doody's Book Reviews 2017