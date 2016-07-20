Essential Skills for a Medical Teacher
2nd Edition
An Introduction to Teaching and Learning in Medicine
Description
Essential Skills for a Medical Teacher is a perfect introduction for new teachers to the exciting opportunities facing them, whether they are working in undergraduate, postgraduate or continuing education. It will also be of considerable use to more experienced teachers to review and assess their own practice and gain a new perspective on how best to facilitate their students' or trainees' learning. The contents are based on the authors’ extensive experience of what works in medical education, whether in teaching and curriculum planning or in the organisation of faculty development courses in medical education at basic and advanced levels.
Key Features
- The text provides hints drawn from practical experience to help teachers create powerful learning opportunities for their students, providing readable guidelines and introducing new techniques that potentially could be adopted for use in any teaching programme.
- Throughout the book introduces some key basic principles that underpin the practical advice that is given and which will help to inform teaching practice.
- This book will assist readers to reflect on and analyse with colleagues the different ways that their work as a teacher or trainer can be approached and how their student or trainee's learning can be made more effective.
Table of Contents
- Section 1: The roles and competences of a ‘good’ teacher
- Section 2: Learning outcomes and outcome-based education
- Section 3: Organising the learning programme
- Section 4: The teacher’s toolkit
- Section 5: Assessing the progress of the learner
- Further reading
- Appendices
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 20th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702069581
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702069604
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702069598
About the Author
Ronald Harden
Affiliations and Expertise
General Secretary, Association of Medical Education in Europe; Former Professor of Medical Education, Director of the Centre for Medical Education and Teaching Dean, University of Dundee; Professor of Medical Education, Al-Imam University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Jennifer Laidlaw
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Assistant Director, Education Development Unit, Scottish Council for Postgraduate Medical and Dental Education and the University of Dundee, Dundee, UK
Reviews
"In this book, the authors serve as readers' personal faculty development coaches. They provide a concise summary of the most important points a teacher must consider when engaging with learners and provide practical examples from their own personal and professional lives that add interest. The topics are relevant for all medical educators and are wonderfully integrated throughout the various sections and chapters of this faculty development resource. Although appropriate for any medical educator, this book is perhaps particularly valuable for those who are new to medical education or are working to improve their curricula and approaches to learning and assessment."
Doody's Book Reviews 2017