Essential Skills for a Medical Teacher - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702045820, 9780702051203

Essential Skills for a Medical Teacher

1st Edition

An Introduction to Teaching and Learning in Medicine

Authors: Ronald Harden Jennifer Laidlaw
eBook ISBN: 9780702051203
Paperback ISBN: 9780702045820
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 15th May 2012
Page Count: 274
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

2013 BMA Medical Book Awards Highly Commended in Basis of Medicine!

Essential Skills for a Medical Teacher is a new book that will serve as a perfect introduction for new teachers to the exciting opportunities facing them, whether they are working in undergraduate, postgraduate or continuing education. It will also be of considerable use to more experienced teachers to review and assess their own practice and gain a new perspective on how best to facilitate their students' or trainees' learning. The contents are based on the authors’ extensive experience of what works in medical education, whether in teaching and curriculum planning or in the organisation of faculty development courses in medical education at basic and advanced levels.

About the authors

Ronald M Harden is General Secretary for the Association of Medical Education in Europe, Editor of Medical Teacher, former Professor of Medical Education, Director of the Centre for Medical Education and Teaching Dean at the University of Dundee, UK and Professor of Medical Education at Al-Imam University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He is internationally recognised for his commitment to developing new approaches to medical education, curriculum planning and to teaching and learning. His contributions to excellence in medical education have attracted numerous awards.

Jennifer M Laidlaw is Former Assistant Director of the Education Development Unit of the Scottish Council for Postgraduate Medical and Dental Education and the University of Dundee, UK. She has planned, organised and lead courses on medical education both in Dundee and overseas. She has acted as a medical education consultant for the World Health Organisation, the British Council, medical schools and colleges.

Key Features

  • The text provides hints drawn from practical experience to help teachers create powerful learning opportunities for their students, providing readable guidelines and introducing new techniques that potentially could be adopted for use in any teaching programme.

  • Throughout the book introduces some key basic principles that underpin the practical advice that is given and which will help to inform teaching practice.

  • This book will assist readers to reflect on and analyse with colleagues the different ways that their work as a teacher or trainer can be approached and how their student or trainee's learning can be made more effective.

Table of Contents

Section 1 The roles and competences of a "good" teacher

  • What is a good teacher?.

  • Understanding basic educational principles.

  • Being an enthusiastic and passionate teacher

  • Knowing what works best.

  • Checking your performance as a teacher and keeping up-to-date.

Section 2 Defining Learning outcomes

  • The need for an outcome-based approach.

  • Specifying learning outcomes and competencies.

  • Describing and communicating the learning outcomes.

  • Implementing an outcome-based approach in practice.

Section 3 Organising the learning programme

  • What constitutes a curriculum

  • Ten questions to ask when planning a curriculum

  • Sequencing the content and the spiral curriculum.

  • Adopting a student-centred approach

  • Building learning around problems and clinical presentations

  • Using an integrated and inter-professional approach

  • Making the apprenticeship model and work-based learning more effective.

  • Building options into a core curriculum

  • Recognising the importance of the education environment.

  • Mapping the curriculum

Section 4 Facilitating learning

  • The teachers toolkit

  • The lectures and teaching with large groups

  • Learning in small groups.

  • Independent learning

  • Teaching and learning in the clinical context

  • Simulation of the clinical experience

  • E-learning

  • Peer teaching and collaborative learning.

Section 5 Assessing the progress of the learner

  • Six key questions to ask about assessment

  • Written and computer-based assessment

  • Clinical and performance-based assessment

  • Portfolio assessment

  • Assessment for admission to medicine and postgraduate training

  • Evaluating the curriculum

Section 6 Today’s teacher and tomorrow’s doctors

  • The Changing Role of the Teacher

Further reading

Appendices

Details

No. of pages:
274
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702051203
Paperback ISBN:
9780702045820

About the Author

Ronald Harden

Affiliations and Expertise

General Secretary, Association of Medical Education in Europe; Former Professor of Medical Education, Director of the Centre for Medical Education and Teaching Dean, University of Dundee; Professor of Medical Education, Al-Imam University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Jennifer Laidlaw

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Assistant Director, Education Development Unit, Scottish Council for Postgraduate Medical and Dental Education and the University of Dundee, Dundee, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.