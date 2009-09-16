Essential Physics for Manual Medicine

Young is Editor of Clinical Chiropractic, an Elsevier Journal.He has published in a variety of journals: British Journal of Chiropractic; Clinical Chiropractic, Journal of Alternative and Compelementary medcine, Journal of Manipulative Physiological Therapy, European Journal of Hepatologic Gastroenterology. British Dental Journal.He has presented papers at:European Chiropractors' Union conference, British Chiropractic Asociation Spring Conference, College of Chiropractors Pre-Registration Training Scheme National SeminarPrior to chiropractic, Young had a background in journalism, particularly in technical feature writing where it is necessary to explain complicated and complex ideas and principles to a lay or untrained audience. He has an honours degree in physics, a qualification held 0by only three other professionals within the Chiro field. He has considerable experience as a post-graduate educator, having taught Biophysics at Levels 1 and 2 and General Medicine, Neurology and Differential Diagnosis and Level 3. His writing experience is extensive: in addition to his pre-clinical career he has, for the past nine years, been editor of a peer-reviewed, clinical, biomedical journal (Clinical Chiropractic with Elsevier Science since 2002). As such, he is well used to communicating with and for undergraduates, new graduates, experienced clinicians, educators and researchers and would intend bringing these skills to bear in any text book.As final proof of the need for such a text, he has been regularly approached by students, clinicians and educators pleading for a user-friendly, clinically-based text for those working in the field of manual medicine; one that is pitched an appropriate level and can guide from the most basic levels of knowledge to the advanced concepts required in simple, logical and non-mathematical steps.