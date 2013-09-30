Essential Orthopaedics and Trauma

"Dr. S.C. Goel has been working in Banaras Hindu University as a full time teacher since 1979. During this period he has been involved in basic research work in the field of Fracture healing, Corrosion behavior of orthopedic implants and Bone graft and bone substitutes. These research works have been published and have been awarded with many honors including Silver Jubilee Commemoration Lecture Award of Indian Orthopaedic Association. He has delivered 11 orations. A widely travelled man, he has presented numerous papers in national and international conferences. He has 5 best paper awards to his credit. He has been on faculty of various workshops and conferences.Dr. Goel has written chapters in various books including Textbook of Orthopaedics and Trauma, and published 76 papers in various journals.He was editor of Indian Journal of Orthopaedics for 6 years. Among his many achievements, Girdlestone Scholarship by Oxford University, UK in 1989 IOA Foreign Fellowship, AO Fellowship and Indo-German Foundation Fellowships, and presidentship of NAILS in 2007 are to name a few. He was elected President of Indian Orthopaedic Association in 2008. He was invited by Australian Orthopaedic Association, Thailand Orthopaedic Association, OSSAC and American Acadamy of Orthopaedic Surgeons to give lectures. Currently he is Vice President of Orthopaedic Association of SAARC Countries (OASAC)."