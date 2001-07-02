Essential Ophthalmic Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750641975

Essential Ophthalmic Surgery

1st Edition

Authors: Alexander Foss
Paperback ISBN: 9780750641975
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 2nd July 2001
Page Count: 320
Description

Portable, highly practical text that covers everything the ophthalmic student and practitioner needs to know about ophthalmic surgery.

Table of Contents

Part 1. Basic Principles of Surgery: General Considerations; Wound Creation; Blood; Wound Closure; Wound Healing and Aftercare; Controlled Tissue Destruction; Fluids; Part 2. Ocular Anaesthesia: Anaesthesia; Part 3. Surgical Techniques: Temporal Artery Biopsy; Temporary Tarsorraphy; Lower Lid Entropion Repair; Lower Lid Ectropion Repair; Ptosis Surgery; Upper Lid Blepharoplasty; Retrobulbar Ethanol Injection; Evisceration; Enucleation; Orbital Implants; Lacrimal Surgery; Excising Lid Tumours; Extraocular Muscle Surgery; Penetrating Keratoplasty; Glaucoma Surgery; Cataract Surgery; Intraocular Lens Design; Biometry; Correction of Astigmatism; Trauma Surgery; Infections

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780750641975

About the Author

Alexander Foss

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon, University Hospital, Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham, UK

