Essential Ophthalmic Surgery
1st Edition
Description
Portable, highly practical text that covers everything the ophthalmic student and practitioner needs to know about ophthalmic surgery.
Table of Contents
Part 1. Basic Principles of Surgery: General Considerations; Wound Creation; Blood; Wound Closure; Wound Healing and Aftercare; Controlled Tissue Destruction; Fluids; Part 2. Ocular Anaesthesia: Anaesthesia; Part 3. Surgical Techniques: Temporal Artery Biopsy; Temporary Tarsorraphy; Lower Lid Entropion Repair; Lower Lid Ectropion Repair; Ptosis Surgery; Upper Lid Blepharoplasty; Retrobulbar Ethanol Injection; Evisceration; Enucleation; Orbital Implants; Lacrimal Surgery; Excising Lid Tumours; Extraocular Muscle Surgery; Penetrating Keratoplasty; Glaucoma Surgery; Cataract Surgery; Intraocular Lens Design; Biometry; Correction of Astigmatism; Trauma Surgery; Infections
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
- Published:
- 2nd July 2001
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750641975
About the Author
Alexander Foss
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon, University Hospital, Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham, UK