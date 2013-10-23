Essential Oil Safety - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780443062414, 9780702054341

Essential Oil Safety

2nd Edition

A Guide for Health Care Professionals-

Authors: Robert Tisserand Rodney Young
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443062414
eBook ISBN: 9780702054341
eBook ISBN: 9780702062148
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 23rd October 2013
Page Count: 784
Description

The second edition of this book is virtually a new book. It is the only comprehensive text on the safety of essential oils, the first review of essential oil/drug interactions, and it provides detailed essential oil constituent data not found in any other text. Much of the existing text has been re-written, and 80% of the text is completely new. There are 400 comprehensive essential oil profiles and almost 4000 references. There are new chapters on the respiratory system, the cardiovascular system, the urinary system, the digestive system and the nervous system.

For each essential oil there is a full breakdown of constituents, and a clear categorization of hazards and risks, with recommended maximum doses and concentrations. There are also 206 Constituent Profiles.

There is considerable discussion of carcinogens, the human relevance of some of the animal data, the validity of treating an essential oil as if it was a single chemical, and the arbitrary nature of uncertainty factors. There is a critique of current regulations.

 

Key Features

The only comprehensive text on the safety of essential oils

The first review of essential oil/drug interactions

Detailed essential oil constituent data not found in any other text

Essential oil safety guidelines

400 essential oil profiles

Five new chapters

Table of Contents

Preface

1. Introduction

 2. Composition

 3. Toxicity

4. Kinetics & dosing

5. The skin

6. The respiratory system

7. The cardiovascular system

8. The urinary system

9. The digestive system

10. The nervous system

11. The reproductive system

12. Cancer & the immune system

13. Essential oil profiles

14. Constituent profiles

15. General safety guidelines

Appendix A: Clinical safety A-Z

Appendix B: Cytochrome P450 drug substrates

Appendix C: Conversion tables for essential oils

Glossary

Abbreviations

Resources

References

Botanical index

General index

Details

No. of pages:
784
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Hardcover ISBN:
9780443062414
eBook ISBN:
9780702054341
eBook ISBN:
9780702062148

About the Author

Robert Tisserand

Affiliations and Expertise

Past Principal, The Tisserand Institute, Hove, UK

Rodney Young

