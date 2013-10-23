Essential Oil Safety
2nd Edition
A Guide for Health Care Professionals-
Description
The second edition of this book is virtually a new book. It is the only comprehensive text on the safety of essential oils, the first review of essential oil/drug interactions, and it provides detailed essential oil constituent data not found in any other text. Much of the existing text has been re-written, and 80% of the text is completely new. There are 400 comprehensive essential oil profiles and almost 4000 references. There are new chapters on the respiratory system, the cardiovascular system, the urinary system, the digestive system and the nervous system.
For each essential oil there is a full breakdown of constituents, and a clear categorization of hazards and risks, with recommended maximum doses and concentrations. There are also 206 Constituent Profiles.
There is considerable discussion of carcinogens, the human relevance of some of the animal data, the validity of treating an essential oil as if it was a single chemical, and the arbitrary nature of uncertainty factors. There is a critique of current regulations.
Key Features
The only comprehensive text on the safety of essential oils
The first review of essential oil/drug interactions
Detailed essential oil constituent data not found in any other text
Essential oil safety guidelines
400 essential oil profiles
Five new chapters
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Introduction
2. Composition
3. Toxicity
4. Kinetics & dosing
5. The skin
6. The respiratory system
7. The cardiovascular system
8. The urinary system
9. The digestive system
10. The nervous system
11. The reproductive system
12. Cancer & the immune system
13. Essential oil profiles
14. Constituent profiles
15. General safety guidelines
Appendix A: Clinical safety A-Z
Appendix B: Cytochrome P450 drug substrates
Appendix C: Conversion tables for essential oils
Glossary
Abbreviations
Resources
References
Botanical index
General index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 784
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2013
- Published:
- 23rd October 2013
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443062414
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702054341
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702062148
About the Author
Robert Tisserand
Affiliations and Expertise
Past Principal, The Tisserand Institute, Hove, UK