Essential Nursing Skills - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780723434740, 9780723435358

Essential Nursing Skills

3rd Edition

Clinical skills for caring

Series Editors: Maggie Nicol
Authors: Maggie Nicol Carol Bavin Patricia Cronin Karen Rawlings-Anderson Elaine Cole Janet Hunter Maggie Nicol Carol Bavin Patricia Cronin Karen Rawlings-Anderson
eBook ISBN: 9780723435358
Imprint: Mosby Ltd.
Published Date: 22nd February 2008
Page Count: 376
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. Easy to use and attractively designed in 2 colours throughout, this clinical manual concentrates on the preparation for each skill, the procedure, and post-procedure guidelines. With over 120 essential skills and procedures, written and produced in a clear, consistent style, this book is invaluable in any clinical setting and suitable for all foundation students regardless of their future specialty.

Table of Contents

Each of these headings represents a section in which several skills are described: there are over 120 skills in all.

Observation and monitoring. Resuscitation. IV therapy. Central venous catheters. Blood transfusion. Nutrition & hydration. Medicines. Elimination. Prevention of cross infection. Wound assessment. Patient hygiene. Respiratory care. Immobility and associated problems.

Details

No. of pages:
376
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby Ltd. 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby Ltd.
eBook ISBN:
9780723435358

About the Series Editor

Maggie Nicol

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Centre for Excellence in Teaching and Learning, School of Community & Health Sciences, City University, London, UK

About the Author

Maggie Nicol

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Centre for Excellence in Teaching and Learning, School of Community & Health Sciences, City University, London, UK

Carol Bavin

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, St Bartholomew School of Nursing & Midwifery, City University, London, UK

Patricia Cronin

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer in Nursing, School of Nursing & Midwifery, Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland

Karen Rawlings-Anderson

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, St Bartholomew School of Nursing & Midwifery, City University, London, UK

Elaine Cole

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer Emergency and Trauma Care, City University, London, UK

Janet Hunter

Maggie Nicol

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Centre for Excellence in Teaching and Learning, School of Community & Health Sciences, City University, London, UK

Carol Bavin

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, St Bartholomew School of Nursing & Midwifery, City University, London, UK

Patricia Cronin

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer in Nursing, School of Nursing & Midwifery, Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland

Karen Rawlings-Anderson

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, St Bartholomew School of Nursing & Midwifery, City University, London, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.