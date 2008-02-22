Essential Nursing Skills
3rd Edition
Clinical skills for caring
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. Easy to use and attractively designed in 2 colours throughout, this clinical manual concentrates on the preparation for each skill, the procedure, and post-procedure guidelines. With over 120 essential skills and procedures, written and produced in a clear, consistent style, this book is invaluable in any clinical setting and suitable for all foundation students regardless of their future specialty.
Table of Contents
Each of these headings represents a section in which several skills are described: there are over 120 skills in all.
Observation and monitoring. Resuscitation. IV therapy. Central venous catheters. Blood transfusion. Nutrition & hydration. Medicines. Elimination. Prevention of cross infection. Wound assessment. Patient hygiene. Respiratory care. Immobility and associated problems.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Ltd. 2008
- Published:
- 22nd February 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723435358
About the Series Editor
Maggie Nicol
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Centre for Excellence in Teaching and Learning, School of Community & Health Sciences, City University, London, UK
About the Author
Maggie Nicol
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Centre for Excellence in Teaching and Learning, School of Community & Health Sciences, City University, London, UK
Carol Bavin
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, St Bartholomew School of Nursing & Midwifery, City University, London, UK
Patricia Cronin
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Nursing, School of Nursing & Midwifery, Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland
Karen Rawlings-Anderson
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, St Bartholomew School of Nursing & Midwifery, City University, London, UK
Elaine Cole
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer Emergency and Trauma Care, City University, London, UK
Janet Hunter
