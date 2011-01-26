Essential Musculoskeletal MRI
1st Edition
A Primer for the Clinician
Essential Musculoskeletal MRI is a clinically based manual written by experts in both musculoskeletal MRI and musculoskeletal medicine. It explains when and why patients should be referred for this type of imaging and is an essential purchase for any student or clinician wishing to hone their MRI reading skills and to interpret their findings in conjunction with patient symptoms. The book assumes no previous knowledge of diagnostic imaging and covers the appearance of normal anatomy under MRI, as well as the radiological features of the most commonly encountered regional pathologies, with emphasis on those with musculoskeletal relevance.
The content is regionally organised, rather than driven by pathology, and the focus is clearly on clinical application.
Worked clinical examples develop diagnostic thinking and the numerous images help clinicians to recognise patterns.
Introduction – MRI (35):
Theory
Spin
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
Resonance detection
Imaging
MRI parameters
Spin echo sequences
Pulse sequences
Fast spin echo
STIR
Gradient echo
Contrast enhancement
The Patient experience
MRI equipment
Imaging protocols
Contraindications and complications
Clinical decision making
Part 1: The Spine
Cervical Spine.
Normal anatomy and variants
Pathomechanics
Degenerative joint disease
Degenerative disc disease
Ligamentum flavum hypertrophy
Pathology
Syringomyelia
Inflammatory arthritides
Disc lesions
Spinal cord lesions
Infection
Tumours (osseous and soft tissue) – primary and secondary
Trauma
Surgical approaches
Clinical Correlation and decision-making
Radicultitis
Cervical spondylotic myelopathy
SMT and contraindications
Whiplash
Summary (“Clinical Pearls”)
Thoracic Spine. Normal anatomy and variants
Pathomechanics
Degenerative joint
disease
Degenerative disc
disease
Ligamentum flavum
hypertrophy
Pathology
Syringomyelia
Inflammatory
arthritides
Disc lesions
Spinal cord lesions
Infection
Tumours (osseous and
soft tissue) –
primary and
secondary
Trauma
Surgical approaches
Clinical Correlation and
decision-making
Scheuermann’s
disease
Osteopororsis
Summary (“Clinical Pearls”)
Lumbar Spine & Pelvis. Normal anatomy and variants
Pathomechanics
Degenerative joint
disease
Degenerative disc
disease
Ligamentum flavum
hypertrophy
Modic changes
Canal stenosis
Sacro-iliac joints
Pathology
Inflammatory
arthritides
Disc lesions
Infection
Tumours (osseous and
soft tissue) –
prim and sec
Infection
Trauma
Surgical approaches
Clinical Correlation and
decision-making
Radiculitis
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Summary (“Clinical Pearls”)
Part 2: The Upper Extremity
Shoulder Normal anatomy and variants
Pathomechanics
Degenerative joint disease
Hill-Sachs defect
Pathology
Inflammatory arthritides
Synoviochondometaplasia
HADD
SLAP lesions
Tumours – prim and secondary
Trauma
Soft tissue injury
Surgical approaches
Clinical Correlation and decision-
making
Rotator cuff injuries
Bicipital tendinitis
Adhesive capsultits
Acromioclavicular injury
Summary (“Clinical Pearls”)
Elbow Normal anatomy and variants
Pathomechanics
Degenerative joint disease Hill-Sachs defect
Pathology
Inflammatory arthritides
Synoviochondometaplasia
PVNS
Neuropathies
Tumours – prim and secondary
Trauma
Infection
Soft tissue injury
Surgical approaches
Clinical Correlation and decision-
making
Lateral Epicondylitis
Medial Epicondylitis
Bursitis
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome
Ligamentous injury
Summary (“Clinical Pearls”)
Wrist & Hand Normal anatomy and variants
Pathomechanics
Degenerative joint disease
Pathology
Inflammatory arthritides
Rheumatology
Neuropathies
Tumours – prim and secondary
Trauma
Infection
Avascular necrosis
Soft tissue injury
Surgical approaches
Clinical Correlation and decision-
making
Ulnar Nerve Palsy
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Stenosing Tenosynovitis
Avascular Necrosis
Summary (“Clinical Pearls”)
Part 3: The Lower Extremity
Hip Normal anatomy and variants Pathomechanics Degenerative joint disease Developmental dysplasias
Pathology
Inflammatory arthritides
Synoviochondometaplasia
HADD
Avascular necrosis
PVNS
Tumours – prim and secondary
Trauma
Infection
Soft tissue injury
Surgical approaches
Clinical Correlation and decision-
making
Musculotendinous injury
Ligamentous injury
Cox arthrosis
Bursitis
Avascular necrosis
Summary (“Clinical Pearls”)
Knee Normal anatomy and variants
Pathomechanics
Degenerative joint disease
Bony contusions Pathology
Inflammatory arthritides
Synoviochondometaplasia
CPPD
Neuropathies
Tumours – prim and secondary
Infection
Osteochondroma
Trauma
Soft tissue injury
Surgical approaches Clinical Correlation and decision-
making
Ligamentous injuries
Meniscal injuries
Bursitis
Muscular injuries Summary (“Clinical Pearls”)
Ankle & Foot Normal anatomy and variants
Pathomechanics Degenerative joint disease
Os trigonum Pathology
Inflammatory arthritides
Infection
Tumours – prim and secondary
Trauma
Soft tissue injury
Surgical approaches Clinical Correlation and decision-
making
Peroneal tendonitis
Plantar fasciitis
Ligamentous injury
Summary (“Clinical Pearls”)
Part 4: The TMJ. Normal anatomy and variants
Pathomechanics
Degenerative joint disease
Degenerative disc disease
Meniscal lesions
Pathology
Inflammatory arthritides
Infection
Trauma
Soft tissue injury
Surgical approaches
Clinical Correlation and
decision-making
Summary (“Clinical Pearls”)
(CD-ROM): Clinical Exercises.
- No. of pages:
- 270
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2011
- Published:
- 26th January 2011
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702048555
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443067266
Michelle Wessely
Michelle Wessely is currently director of radiology at the Institut Franco-Europeen de Chiropratique (IFEC), Paris/Toulouse, France where she has been based for the past 8 years heading the teaching and clinical radiology programme. Prior to this time, she completed a Fellowship in Musculoskeletal Radiology at the University of California, San Diego, under the direction of Professor Donald Resnick. She has since also completed two shorter fellowships in Cincinnati in 2007 under Dr Pomeranz, concentrating on neuroradiology, as well as musculoskeletal imaging. She has published in a variety of journals, British Journal of Chiropractic, Clinical Chiropractic, Journal of Manipulative Physiological Therapy, Clinical Radiology, Acta Radiologica. She has presented papers at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), American Roentgen Ray Society, European Chiropractic Union on topics including the knee, temoromandibular joint amongst other subjects. Wessely has provided seminars and radiology courses extensively throughout Europe, and North America, pitching the presentations at basic through to advanced levels on the vast spectrum of subjects related to imaging, depending on the needs of the audience.
BSc (Chiro), DC, DACBR, DipMEd, FCC (UK/Radiology) Member of the American Chiropractic College of Radiology, Member of the American Roentgen Ray Society, Fellow of the College of Radiology, College of Chiropractors, UK.
Martin Young
Young is Editor of Clinical Chiropractic, an Elsevier Journal.He has published in a variety of journals: British Journal of Chiropractic; Clinical Chiropractic, Journal of Alternative and Compelementary medcine, Journal of Manipulative Physiological Therapy, European Journal of Hepatologic Gastroenterology. British Dental Journal.He has presented papers at:European Chiropractors' Union conference, British Chiropractic Asociation Spring Conference, College of Chiropractors Pre-Registration Training Scheme National SeminarPrior to chiropractic, Young had a background in journalism, particularly in technical feature writing where it is necessary to explain complicated and complex ideas and principles to a lay or untrained audience. He has an honours degree in physics, a qualification held 0by only three other professionals within the Chiro field. He has considerable experience as a post-graduate educator, having taught Biophysics at Levels 1 and 2 and General Medicine, Neurology and Differential Diagnosis and Level 3. His writing experience is extensive: in addition to his pre-clinical career he has, for the past nine years, been editor of a peer-reviewed, clinical, biomedical journal (Clinical Chiropractic with Elsevier Science since 2002). As such, he is well used to communicating with and for undergraduates, new graduates, experienced clinicians, educators and researchers and would intend bringing these skills to bear in any text book.As final proof of the need for such a text, he has been regularly approached by students, clinicians and educators pleading for a user-friendly, clinically-based text for those working in the field of manual medicine; one that is pitched an appropriate level and can guide from the most basic levels of knowledge to the advanced concepts required in simple, logical and non-mathematical steps.
Private practitioner, Yeovil Chiropractic Clinic, Yeovil, Somerset, UK