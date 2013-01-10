Essential MATLAB for Engineers and Scientists
5th Edition
Description
The fifth edition of Essential MATLAB for Engineers and Scientists provides a concise, balanced overview of MATLAB's functionality that facilitates independent learning, with coverage of both the fundamentals and applications. The essentials of MATLAB are illustrated throughout, featuring complete coverage of the software's windows and menus. Program design and algorithm development are presented clearly and intuitively, along with many examples from a wide range of familiar scientific and engineering areas.
This is an ideal book for a first course on MATLAB or for an engineering problem-solving course using MATLAB, as well as a self-learning tutorial for professionals and students expected to learn and apply MATLAB.
Key Features
- Updated with the features of MATLAB R2012b
- Expanded discussion of writing functions and scripts
- Revised and expanded Part II: Applications
- Expanded section on GUIs
- More exercises and examples throughout
Readership
First time users of Matlab. Undergraduates in engineering and science courses that use Matlab. Any engineer or scientist needing an introduction to MATLAB.
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Part I. Essentials
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- 1.1 Using MATLAB
- 1.2 The desktop
- 1.3 Sample program
- Chapter 2. MATLAB Fundamentals
- 2.1 Variables
- 2.2 The workspace
- 2.3 Arrays: Vectors and matrices
- 2.4 Vertical motion under gravity
- 2.5 Operators, expressions, and statements
- 2.6 Output
- 2.7 Repeating with for
- 2.8 Decisions
- 2.9 Complex numbers
- Summary
- Chapter exercises
- Chapter 3. Program Design and Algorithm Development
- 3.1 The program design process
- 3.2 Programming MATLAB functions
- Summary
- Chapter exercises
- Chapter 4. MATLAB Functions and Data Import-Export Utilities
- 4.1 Common functions
- 4.2 Importing and exporting data
- Summary
- Chapter exercises
- Chapter 5. Logical vectors
- 5.1 Examples
- 5.2 Logical operators
- 5.3 Subscripting with logical vectors
- 5.4 Logical functions
- 5.5 Logical vectors instead of elseif ladders
- Summary
- Chapter exercises
- Chapter 6. Matrices and Arrays
- 6.1 Matrices
- 6.2 Matrix operations
- 6.3 Other matrix functions
- 6.4 Population growth: Leslie matrices
- 6.5 Markov processes
- 6.6 Linear equations
- 6.7 Sparse matrices
- Summary
- Chapter exercises
- Chapter 7. Function M-files
- 7.1 Example: Newton’s method again
- 7.2 Basic rules
- 7.3 Function handles
- 7.4 Command/function duality
- 7.5 Function name resolution
- 7.6 Debugging M-files
- 7.7 Recursion
- Summary
- Chapter exercises
- Chapter 8. Loops
- 8.1 Determinate repetition with series for
- 8.2 Indeterminate repetition with series while
- Summary
- Chapter exercises
- Chapter 9. MATLAB Graphics
- 9.1 Basic 2-D graphs
- 9.2 3-D plots
- 9.3 Handle Graphics
- 9.4 Editing plots
- 9.5 Animation
- 9.6 Color etc.
- 9.7 Lighting and camera
- 9.8 Saving, printing and exporting graphs
- Summary
- Chapter exercises
- Chapter 10. Vectors as Arrays and Other Data Structures
- 10.1 Update processes
- 10.2 Frequencies, bar charts, and histograms
- 10.3 Sorting
- 10.4 Structures
- 10.5 Cell arrays
- 10.6 Classes and objects
- Summary
- Chapter 11. Errors and Pitfalls
- 11.1 Syntax errors
- 11.2 Logic errors
- 11.3 Rounding error
- Summary
- Chapter exercises
- Part II. Applications
- Chapter 12. Dynamical Systems
- 12.1 Cantilever beam
- 12.2 Electric current
- 12.3 Free fall
- 12.4 Projectile with friction
- Summary
- Chapter exercises
- Chapter 13. Simulation
- 13.1 Random number generation
- 13.2 Spinning coins
- 13.3 Rolling dice
- 13.4 Bacteria division
- 13.5 A random walk
- 13.6 Traffic flow
- 13.7 Normal (Gaussian) random numbers
- Summary
- Chapter exercises
- Chapter 14. Introduction to Numerical Methods
- 14.1 Equations
- 14.2 Integration
- 14.3 Numerical differentiation
- 14.4 First-order differential equations
- 14.5 Linear ordinary differential equations (LODEs)
- 14.6 Runge-Kutta methods
- 14.7 A partial differential equation
- 14.8 Other numerical methods
- Chapter 15. Signal Processing
- 15.1 Harmonic analysis
- 15.2 Fast Fourier Transform (FFT)
- Chapter 16. SIMULINK® Toolbox
- 16.1 Mass-spring-damper dynamic system
- 16.2 Bouncing ball dynamic system
- 16.3 The van der Pol oscillator
- 16.4 The Duffing oscillator
- Chapter exercises
- Chapter 17. Symbolics Toolbox
- 17.1 Algebra
- 17.2 Calculus
- 17.3 Laplace and Z transforms
- 17.4 Generalized Functions*
- 17.5 Differential equations
- 17.6 Implementation of funtool, MuPAD, and help
- Chapter exercises
- Appendix A. Syntax Quick Reference
- A.1 Expressions
- A.2 Function M-files
- A.3 Graphics
- A.4 if and switch
- A.5 For and while
- A.6 Input/output
- A.7 load/save
- A.8 Vectors and matrices
- Appendix B. Command and Function Quick Reference
- B.1 General purpose commands
- B.2 Logical functions
- B.3 Language constructs and debugging
- B.4 Matrices and matrix manipulation
- B.5 Mathematical functions
- B.6 Matrix functions
- B.7 Data analysis
- B.8 Polynomial functions
- B.9 Function functions
- B.10 Sparse matrix functions
- B.11 Character string functions
- B.12 File I/O functions
- B.13 Graphics
- Appendix C. ASCII Character Codes
- Appendix D. Solutions to Selected Exercises
- Chapter 1
- Chapter 2
- Chapter 3
- Chapter 4
- Chapter 5
- Chapter 6
- Chapter 7
- Chapter 8
- Chapter 9
- Chapter 11
- Chapter 13
- Chapter 14
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 10th January 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123943989
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123946133
- eBook ISBN:
About the Author
Brian Hahn
Brian Hahn was a professor in the Department of Mathematics and Applied Mathematics at the University of Cape Town. In his career, Brian wrote more than 10 books for teaching programming languages to beginners.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mathematics and Applied Mathematics, University of Cape Town, South Africa
Daniel Valentine
Daniel T. Valentine is Professor Emeritus and was Professor and Chair of the Department of Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering, Clarkson University, Potsdam, New York. He was also Affiliate Director of the Clarkson Space Grant Program of the New York NASA Space Grant Consortium, a program that provided support for undergraduate and graduate research. His Ph.D. degree is in fluid Mechanics from the Catholic University of America. His BS and MS degrees in mechanical engineering are from Rutgers University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept of Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering, Clarkson University, Potsdam, NY, USA