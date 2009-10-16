Essential Matlab for Engineers and Scientists
4th Edition
Description
The essential guide to MATLAB as a problem solving tool
This text presents MATLAB both as a mathematical tool and a programming language, giving a concise and easy to master introduction to its potential and power. The fundamentals of MATLAB are illustrated throughout with many examples from a wide range of familiar scientific and engineering areas, as well as from everyday life. The new edition has been updated to include coverage of Symbolic Math and SIMULINK. It also adds new examples and applications, and uses the most recent release of Matlab.
Key Features
- New chapters on Symbolic Math and SIMULINK provide complete coverage of all the functions available in the student edition of Matlab
- New: more exercises and examples, including new examples of beam bending, flow over an airfoil, and other physics-based problems
- New: A bibliography provides sources for the engineering problems and examples discussed in the text
- A chapter on algorithm development and program design
- Common errors and pitfalls highlighted
Readership
First time users of Matlab. Undergraduates in engineering and science courses that use Matlab. Any engineer or scientist needing an introduction to MATLAB.
Table of Contents
Part 1 Essentials:
Introduction;
MATLAB Fundamentals;
Program Design & Algorithm Development;
Common MATLAB functions;
Logical Vectors;
Matrices of Numbers & Arrays of Strings;
Introduction to Graphics;
Loops;
Errors & Pitfalls;
Function M-Files;
Vectors as Arrays & Advanced Data Structures;
Symbolic Analysis (NEW)
Part II APPLICATIONS
Dynamical Systems;
More Graphics and Graphical User Interfaces;
Simulation (NEW, includes coverage of SIMULINK);
More Matrices;
Introduction to Numerical Methods;
Appendices;
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 16th October 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123748836
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080952116
About the Author
Brian Hahn
Brian Hahn was a professor in the Department of Mathematics and Applied Mathematics at the University of Cape Town. In his career, Brian wrote more than 10 books for teaching programming languages to beginners.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mathematics and Applied Mathematics, University of Cape Town, South Africa
Daniel Valentine
Daniel T. Valentine is Professor Emeritus and was Professor and Chair of the Department of Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering, Clarkson University, Potsdam, New York. He was also Affiliate Director of the Clarkson Space Grant Program of the New York NASA Space Grant Consortium, a program that provided support for undergraduate and graduate research. His Ph.D. degree is in fluid Mechanics from the Catholic University of America. His BS and MS degrees in mechanical engineering are from Rutgers University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept of Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering, Clarkson University, Potsdam, NY, USA
Reviews
"This book provides an excellent initiation into programming in MATLAB while serving as a teaser for more advanced topics. It provides a structured entry into MATLAB programming through well designed exercises." - Carl H. Sondergeld, Professor and Curtis Mewbourne Chair, Mewbourne School of Petroleum and Geological Engineering, University of Oklahoma