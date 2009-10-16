Essential Matlab for Engineers and Scientists

The essential guide to MATLAB as a problem solving tool

This text presents MATLAB both as a mathematical tool and a programming language, giving a concise and easy to master introduction to its potential and power. The fundamentals of MATLAB are illustrated throughout with many examples from a wide range of familiar scientific and engineering areas, as well as from everyday life. The new edition has been updated to include coverage of Symbolic Math and SIMULINK. It also adds new examples and applications, and uses the most recent release of Matlab.