Essential MATLAB for Engineers and Scientists, Third Edition, is an essential guide to MATLAB as a problem-solving tool. It presents MATLAB both as a mathematical tool and a programming language, giving a concise and easy-to-master introduction to its potential and power.

Stressing the importance of a structured approach to problem solving, the text provides a step-by-step method for program design and algorithm development. It includes numerous simple exercises for hands-on learning, a chapter on algorithm development and program design, and a concise introduction to useful topics for solving problems in later engineering and science courses: vectors as arrays, arrays of characters, GUIs, advanced graphics, and simulation and numerical methods.

The text is ideal for undergraduates in engineering and science taking a course on Matlab.