Essential Mathcad for Engineering, Science, and Math
2nd Edition
Description
Using the author's considerable experience of applying Mathcad to engineering problems, Essential Mathcad introduces the most powerful functions and features of the software and teaches how to apply these to create comprehensive calculations for any quantitative subject. The simple, step-by-step approach makes this book an ideal Mathcad text for professional engineers as well as engineering , science, and math students. Examples from a variety of fields demonstrate the power and utility of Mathcad's tools, while also demonstrating how other software, such as Excel spreadsheets, can be incorporated effectively. A full version of Mathcad v15 is available by using the registration code included in the front of the book (North America only). The included software is for educational purposes only.
Key Features
Many more applied examples and exercises from a wide variety of engineering, science, and math fields
New: more thorough discussions of differential equations, 3D plotting, and curve fitting, reading from files and writing to files.
Full non-expiring version of Mathcad 15 software available, by using the registration code included in the front of the book). The included software is for educational purposes only.
New: A new chapter 1 introduces many basics of Mathcad, allowing the reader to begin using the program in less time.
* A step-by-step approach enables easy learning for professionals and students alike
Readership
Engineers and scientists working in industry who need instruction on using Mathcad. Engineering, math, and science students using Mathcad in their coursework.
Table of Contents
Introduction Variables Creating and Editing Mathcad Expressions Simple User-Defined Functions Units! Mathcad Settings Customizing Mathcad Templates Arrays, Vectors, and Matrices Selected Mathcad Functions Plotting Simple Logic Programming Introduction to Symbolic Calculations Solving Engineering Equations Advanced Programming Putting It All Together Assembling Calculations from Standard Calculation Worksheets Importing Files from Other Programs into Mathcad Communicating with Other Programs Using Components Microsoft Excel Component Inputs and Outputs Hyperlinks and Tables of Contents Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 22nd May 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080912295
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123747839
About the Author
Brent Maxfield
Brent Maxfield is a Professional Structural Engineer in Utah and a Professional Civil Engineering in California. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Brigham Young University with a degree in Civil Engineering and earned a Master of Engineering Management degree. He is active in professional associations, having served on the Board of Directors of the Structural Engineers Association of Utah and in the Structural Advisory Committee to the Utah Uniform Building Codes Commission. He has used Mathcad extensively for nearly 20 years. In Essential Mathcad, Maxfield shares his vast Mathcad experience and knowledge.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professional Engineer, Salt Lake City, UT, USA