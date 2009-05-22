Essential Mathcad for Engineering, Science, and Math

Using the author's considerable experience of applying Mathcad to engineering problems, Essential Mathcad introduces the most powerful functions and features of the software and teaches how to apply these to create comprehensive calculations for any quantitative subject. The simple, step-by-step approach makes this book an ideal Mathcad text for professional engineers as well as engineering , science, and math students. Examples from a variety of fields demonstrate the power and utility of Mathcad's tools, while also demonstrating how other software, such as Excel spreadsheets, can be incorporated effectively. A full version of Mathcad v15 is available by using the registration code included in the front of the book (North America only). The included software is for educational purposes only.