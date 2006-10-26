Essential Human Disease for Dentists
1st Edition
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. It is a concise pocketbook for dental students and general dental practitioners, covering general medicine and the implications of medical conditions for dental practice.
Key Features
- Concentrates on the essential core of knowledge on human disease needed by the dentist.
- Focuses on the implications of conditions and drug treatment for dental practice, with important practice points emphasized in boxes.
- Uses standardised headings for each condition and concise text to make instant reference easy in clinical situations.
- Provides comprehensive coverage of relevant conditions from cardiovascular and respiratory disease through to psychiatric disorders, extremes of age and pregnancy.
- Covers an area that has considerable medicolegal relevance for today's dentists - failure to take account of pre-existing conditions or drug treatments may lead to litigation.
- Includes procedures for dealing with medical emergencies in the dental surgery are described.
- Illustrated in full colour.
Table of Contents
1 Assessment and risk management
2 Cardiovascular history and examination
3 Respiratory examination
4 Gastroenterology
5 Neurological disorders
6 Endocrine disease
7 Musculoskeletal diseases
8 Liver and renal disease
9 Haematology
10 Skin diseases
11 Infectious diseases
12 ENT disorders
13 Immunologically mediated diseases
14 Psychiatric disorders
15 Extremes of age
16 Pregnancy
17 Transplant patients
18 Malignant disease
19 Disability
20 Health promotion
21 Medical emergencies in dental practice
22 Emergency kit
23 Intravenous cannulation and IM injection
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2007
- Published:
- 26th October 2006
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702040306
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443100987
About the Author
Christopher Sproat
Dr Chris Sproat is currently employed in the Maxillofacial Unit at Guy's Hospital London, working with Professor McGurk in the development of minimally invasive surgical techniques for head and neck surgery. His main current research interest is in the development of erbium laser for micro-endoscopic applications. Chris qualified in medicine from King's College London in 1990 with honours and prior to this studied dentistry including an BSc in basic medical sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Human Disease, Department of Oral Surgery, GKT Dental Institute, London, UK
Georgina Burke
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Fellow in Neurology, Oxford, UK
Mark McGurk
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Oral Surgery, GKT Dental Institute, London, UK Baker Oil Tools, Houston, TX