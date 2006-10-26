Essential Human Disease for Dentists

Mark is Thru-Tubing Fishing Product Line Manager with Baker Oil Tools. Since joining Baker Oil Tools in early 1997 Mark has held positions as thru-tubing operations engineer and live well Interventions operations manager based in the UK. Prior to that he spent 8 years working with coiled tubing service companies as a technical engineer. He relocated to Houston in September 2000 to take up his current position. Mark has written articles for various industry journals and co-authored numerous SPE papers. Mark is also a member of the International Coiled Tubing Association (Icota).