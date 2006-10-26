Essential Human Disease for Dentists - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443100987, 9780702040306

Essential Human Disease for Dentists

1st Edition

Authors: Christopher Sproat Georgina Burke Mark McGurk
eBook ISBN: 9780702040306
Paperback ISBN: 9780443100987
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 26th October 2006
Page Count: 328
Description

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. It is a concise pocketbook for dental students and general dental practitioners, covering general medicine and the implications of medical conditions for dental practice.

Key Features

  • Concentrates on the essential core of knowledge on human disease needed by the dentist.
  • Focuses on the implications of conditions and drug treatment for dental practice, with important practice points emphasized in boxes.
  • Uses standardised headings for each condition and concise text to make instant reference easy in clinical situations.
  • Provides comprehensive coverage of relevant conditions from cardiovascular and respiratory disease through to psychiatric disorders, extremes of age and pregnancy.
  • Covers an area that has considerable medicolegal relevance for today's dentists - failure to take account of pre-existing conditions or drug treatments may lead to litigation.
  • Includes procedures for dealing with medical emergencies in the dental surgery are described.
  • Illustrated in full colour.

Table of Contents

1 Assessment and risk management
2 Cardiovascular history and examination
3 Respiratory examination
4 Gastroenterology
5 Neurological disorders
6 Endocrine disease
7 Musculoskeletal diseases
8 Liver and renal disease
9 Haematology
10 Skin diseases
11 Infectious diseases
12 ENT disorders
13 Immunologically mediated diseases
14 Psychiatric disorders
15 Extremes of age
16 Pregnancy
17 Transplant patients
18 Malignant disease
19 Disability
20 Health promotion
21 Medical emergencies in dental practice
22 Emergency kit
23 Intravenous cannulation and IM injection

Details

About the Author

Christopher Sproat

Dr Chris Sproat is currently employed in the Maxillofacial Unit at Guy's Hospital London, working with Professor McGurk in the development of minimally invasive surgical techniques for head and neck surgery. His main current research interest is in the development of erbium laser for micro-endoscopic applications. Chris qualified in medicine from King's College London in 1990 with honours and prior to this studied dentistry including an BSc in basic medical sciences.

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer in Human Disease, Department of Oral Surgery, GKT Dental Institute, London, UK

Georgina Burke

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Fellow in Neurology, Oxford, UK

Mark McGurk

Mark is Thru-Tubing Fishing Product Line Manager with Baker Oil Tools. Since joining Baker Oil Tools in early 1997 Mark has held positions as thru-tubing operations engineer and live well Interventions operations manager based in the UK. Prior to that he spent 8 years working with coiled tubing service companies as a technical engineer. He relocated to Houston in September 2000 to take up his current position. Mark has written articles for various industry journals and co-authored numerous SPE papers. Mark is also a member of the International Coiled Tubing Association (Icota).

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Oral Surgery, GKT Dental Institute, London, UK Baker Oil Tools, Houston, TX

