Essential Guide to the Cervical Spine - Volume Two
1st Edition
Clinical Syndromes and Manipulative Treatment
Description
Essential Guide to the Cervical Spine is a two-volume, highly illustrated comprehensive guide to assessing, understanding and treating disorders and syndromes of the cervical spine which will give the practitioner confidence to treat and improve their patient care.
Volume Two: Clinical Syndromes and Manipulative Approaches comprehensively addresses the diagnosis and treatment of the various and complex syndromes that occur in the cervical spine, from discogenic syndromes to cervical myelopathy and the physical and psychological factors involved in whiplash. A particularly important chapter is devoted to the identification of risk factors in manual treatment of the cervical spine. The last chapter deals with new contributions in the neurobiology of pain and considers chronic neck pain from a biopsychosocial perspective. The international collaboration of leading experts in the field of research and an extensive clinical practice and literature review make this a must-read book for anyone concerned with the prevention and treatment of neck pain.
An indispensable guide for those practitioners who want to establish guidelines for the safe and effective treatment of the cervical spine and their patients.
Key Features
- World authorities from across the field demonstrate best practice for diagnosing and treating cervical spine syndromes
- Includes major chapter on the complex pain patient
- Showcases safe and effective manipulative approaches by combining clinical art and skills with research and evidence-based practice
- Heavily illustrated with over 650 figures
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgements
Contributors
1 Clinical Approach to Cervical Discogenic Pain and Radiculopathy
2 Clinical Approach to Cervical Spondylotic Myelopathy
3 Clinical Approach to Thoracic Outlet Syndromes
4 Clinical Approach to Cervical Facet Joint Syndrome
5 Clinical Approach to Craniovertebral Instability
6 Specific Assessment and Management of Patients with Low Cervical Instability
7 Headache and the Cervical Spine
8 Clinical Approach to Dizziness of Cervical Origin
9 Physical and Psychological Factors Involved in Whiplash: Implications for Physiotherapy Assessment and Management
10 Cervical Manipulation and Neurovascular Accidents
11 The complex pain patient
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 10th April 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702046100
About the Author
Rafael Torres Cueco
Affiliations and Expertise
President of the Spanish Society of Physiotherapy and Pain (Sociedad Española de Fisioterapia y Dolor SEFID); Senior Lecturer, Department of Physiotherapy, University of Valencia, Spain; Director of Masters program on Manual Therapy at the University of Valencia