Essential Guide to the Cervical Spine - Volume One
1st Edition
Clinical Assessment and Therapeutic Approaches
Description
Essential Guide to the Cervical Spine is a two-volume, highly illustrated comprehensive guide to assessing, understanding and treating disorders and syndromes of the cervical spine which will give the practitioner confidence to treat and improve their patient care.
Volume One: Clinical Assessment and Therapeutic Approaches covers all aspects essential to understanding the clinical complexity of the cervical spine, outlining procedures for a correct clinical assessment of the patient. It discusses current issues regarding patterns of cervical spine pain, clinical reasoning, the pathomechanics of joint dysfunction and the use of tests. It also describes in detail the various concepts and therapeutic approaches currently used in the diagnosis and treatment of the cervical spine, myofascial pain syndrome, neuromuscular control deficits, neurodynamics along with the various techniques of mobilization and joint manipulation. The international collaboration of leading experts in the field of research and an extensive clinical practice and literature review make this a must-read book for anyone concerned with the prevention and treatment of neck pain.
An indispensable guide for those practitioners who want to develop or hone the skills needed to assess the cervical spine.
Key Features
- World authorities from across the field demonstrate best practice for assessing patients and choice of clinical treatment methods for cervical spine disorders
- Covers clinical anatomy and biomechanics of the cervical spine
- Includes chapter on pain patterns
- Showcases optimal delivery of treatments by combining clinical art and skills with research and evidence-based practice
- Heavily illustrated with over 600 figures
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgements
Contributors
Section I: The Cervical Spine: Anatomical and Functional Basis and Pain Patterns
1 Evolutionary Anatomy of the Human Vertebral Column
Josep María Potau Ginés
2 Clinical Anatomy of the Cervical Spine
Rafael Torres Cueco
3 Biomechanics of the Cervical Spine
Rafael Torres Cueco
4 Clinical Anatomy and Biomechanics of the Craniocervical Spine
Rafael Torres Cueco
5 Pain Patterns of the Cervical Spine
Rafael Torres Cueco
Section II: Clinical Assessment of the Cervical Spine
6 Pathomechanics of Joint Dysfunction
Rafael Torres Cueco, Enrique J. Lluch Girbés
7 Clinical Reasoning in the Manipulative Treatment of the Cervical Spine
Darren A. Rivett
8 Clinical Evaluation Of The Patient
Rafael Torres Cueco
9 Cervical Spine Imaging
Eva Llopis San Juan, Sandra Gonzalez Ibañez
10 Electrodiagnostic Evaluation In Cervical Radiculopathy
Silvia Parra Escorihuela, Elvira Millet Sancho
Section III: Treatment Approaches
11 Analgesic Effects of Manual Therapy
Rafael Torres Cueco, Enrique J. Lluch Girbés, Moises Giménez-Costa, Mark D. Bishop
12 Manual Therapy of the Cervical Spine
Rafael Torres Cueco, Moises Giménez Costa
13 Muscle Deficits in Neck Pain Disorders: Implications for the Rehabilitation of People with Neck Pain
Deborah Falla
14 Diagnosis and Treatment of Muscular Pain Syndromes of the Cervical Spine
Orlando Mayoral Del Moral, Isabel Salvat, Enrique J. Lluch Girbés, Rafael Torres Cueco
15 Cervical Spine and Mobilization of the Nervous System
Rafael Torres Cueco, Carlos López Cubas, Eduardo Zamorano Zárate, David S. Butler
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 14th December 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702046094
About the Author
Rafael Torres Cueco
Affiliations and Expertise
President of the Spanish Society of Physiotherapy and Pain (Sociedad Española de Fisioterapia y Dolor SEFID); Senior Lecturer, Department of Physiotherapy, University of Valencia, Spain; Director of Masters program on Manual Therapy at the University of Valencia