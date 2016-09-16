Essential Enrolled Nursing Skills for Person-Centred Care
1st Edition
Description
The Essential Enrolled Nursing Skills for Person-Centred Care, 1st edition, workbook is an indispensable tool that will assist students in mastering the clinical skills required to deliver the highest-quality care.
Specifically developed to support Tabbner’s Nursing Care: Theory and Practice, 7th edition, the workbook features the essential skills that form part of the assessment for Diploma of Nursing students. Based on evidence-based practice, each skill features a step-by-step approach and rationale to help understanding of how and why a skill is performed.
Key Features
- Directly aligned to Tabbner’s Nursing Care: Theory and Practice, 7th edition
- All skills and competency checklists align to the new 2016 Enrolled Nurse Standards for Practice and the HLT Health Training Package
- Competency checklists feature the Bondy Rating Scale, providing a valuable tool for assessment
- Equipment list for each skill
- Reflection opportunity at the end of each competency checklist to encourage learning
- Includes the decision-making framework for the EN
Table of Contents
Understanding and promoting health
Health information: Nursing Documentation and Clinical Handover
Health assessment frameworks: initial and ongoing
Vital sign assessment
Admission, transfer and discharge process
Infection prevention and control
Maintenance of health: hygiene and comfort care
Medication administration and monitoring
Nursing care of an individual: cardiovascular and respiratory
Nursing care of an individual: fluid and electrolyte homeostasis
Promotion of health and wellbeing: movement and exercise
Maintaining and promoting skin integrity and wound care
Promotion of health and wellbeing: nutrition
Nursing care: urinary elimination and continence
Nursing care: bowel elimination and continence
Nursing assessment and management of sensory health
Nursing assessment and management of neurological health
Nursing assessment and management of endocrine health
Nursing in the acute care environment
Nursing in the perioperative care environment
Nursing in the emergency care environment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 16th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729542357
About the Author
Gabby Koutoukidis
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Director, Health & Community Care, Chisholm Institute, Melbourne, Victoria
Kate Stainton
Affiliations and Expertise
Teacher, Ageing, Disabilities & Nursing, TAFE NSW Hunter Institute, Newcastle; RN/RM, Newcastle Private Hospital, Newcastle, NSW, Australia