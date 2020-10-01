Essential Enrolled Nursing Skills for Person-Centred Care WorkBook - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780729543309

Essential Enrolled Nursing Skills for Person-Centred Care WorkBook

2nd Edition

Authors: Gabby Koutoukidis Kate Stainton
Paperback ISBN: 9780729543309
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st October 2020
Page Count: 400
Description

Supporting Tabbner’s Nursing Care: Theory and Practice, 8th edition, the skills workbook is an essential, up-to-date resource reflecting contemporary Enrolled Nursing scope of practice and recent changes to guidelines. The workbook guides students with step-by-step, evidence based, practical skills and rationales for each skill activity.

Written by Gabby Koutoukidis and Kate Stainton, Essential Enrolled Nursing Skills for Person-Centred Care 2nd edition addresses the core skills of Enrolled Nursing practice and introduces the Nursing informatics competency skill to prepare students for the requirements of digital health and adapt to changing health care environments.

Table of Contents

  1. Nursing informatics and technology in healthcare
    2. Health Information: Nursing Documentation and Clinical Handover
    3. Understanding and Promoting Health
    4. Health Assessment Frameworks: Initial and Ongoing
    5. Vital Sign Assessment
    6. Admission, Transfer and Discharge Processes
    7. Infection Prevention and Control
    8. Maintenance of Health: Hygiene and Comfort Care
    9. Medication Administration and Monitoring
    10. Nursing Care of an Individual: Cardiovascular and Respiratory
    11. Nursing Care of an Individual: Fluid and Electrolyte Homeostasis
    12. Promotion of Health and Wellbeing: Movement and Exercise
    13. Maintaining and Promoting Skin Integrity and Wound Care
    14. Promotion of Health and Wellbeing: Nutrition
    15. Nursing Care: Urinary Elimination and Continence
    16. Nursing Care: Bowel Elimination and Continence
    17. Nursing Assessment and Management of Sensory Health
    18. Nursing Assessment and Management of Neurological Health
    19. Nursing Assessment and Management of Endocrine Health
    20. Nursing in the Acute Care Environment
    21. Nursing in the Perioperative Care Environment
    22. Nursing in the Emergency Care Environment

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st October 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780729543309

About the Authors

Gabby Koutoukidis

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Director, Health & Community Care, Chisholm Institute, Melbourne, Victoria

Kate Stainton

Affiliations and Expertise

Teacher, Ageing, Disabilities & Nursing, TAFE NSW Hunter Institute, Newcastle; RN/RM, Newcastle Private Hospital, Newcastle, NSW, Australia

