Essential Enrolled Nursing Skills for Person-Centred Care WorkBook

Supporting Tabbner’s Nursing Care: Theory and Practice, 8th edition, the skills workbook is an essential, up-to-date resource reflecting contemporary Enrolled Nursing scope of practice and recent changes to guidelines. The workbook guides students with step-by-step, evidence based, practical skills and rationales for each skill activity.

Written by Gabby Koutoukidis and Kate Stainton, Essential Enrolled Nursing Skills for Person-Centred Care 2nd edition addresses the core skills of Enrolled Nursing practice and introduces the Nursing informatics competency skill to prepare students for the requirements of digital health and adapt to changing health care environments.