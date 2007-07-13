Essential Emergency Medicine
1st Edition
For the Healthcare Practitioner
Description
Steven W. Salyer, PhD, PA-C and fellow Emergency Medicine Physician Assistants present a quick, concise, and practical guide to commonly confronted medical emergencies. Essential Emergency Medicine is ideal for the busy PA and NP in the hospital or on site and for dedicated EMTs on the front lines for fast-access information to emergency action, diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up recommendations.
Key Features
- Quick and Concise guide to emergency medicine
- Section on Toxicology Emergencies
- Section on Pediatric Emergencies
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Acute Surgical Emergencies
Chapter 2 Cardiology
Chapter 3 Acute Dermatologic Emergencies
Chapter 4 Acute Gastrointestinal Emergencies
Cholelithiasis and Cholecystitis
Chapter 5 Maxillofacial and Dental Emergencies
Chapter 6 Environmental Emergencies
Chapter 7 Infectious Disease Emergencies
Chapter 8 Medical Emergencies
Chapter 9 Neurologic Emergencies
Chapter 10 Gynecologic and Obstetric Emergencies
Chapter 11 Oncologic and Hematologic Emergencies
Chapter 12 Orthopedic Emergencies
Chapter 13 Pediatric Emergencies
Chapter 14 Psychiatric Emergencies
Chapter 15 Pulmonary Emergencies
Chapter 16 Acute Resuscitation Emergencies
Chapter 17 Toxicology Emergencies
Chapter 18 Care of the Multiple Trauma Patients
Chapter 19 Urology Emergencies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2007
- Published:
- 13th July 2007
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437710748
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781416029717
About the Author
Steven Salyer
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Director, Emergency Medicine, Physician Assistant, Specialty Training Program, Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam, Houston, TX