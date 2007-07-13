Essential Emergency Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416029717, 9781437710748

Essential Emergency Medicine

1st Edition

For the Healthcare Practitioner

Authors: Steven Salyer
eBook ISBN: 9781437710748
Paperback ISBN: 9781416029717
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 13th July 2007
Page Count: 1280
Description

Steven W. Salyer, PhD, PA-C and fellow Emergency Medicine Physician Assistants present a quick, concise, and practical guide to commonly confronted medical emergencies. Essential Emergency Medicine is ideal for the busy PA and NP in the hospital or on site and for dedicated EMTs on the front lines for fast-access information to emergency action, diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up recommendations.

Key Features

  • Quick and Concise guide to emergency medicine
  • Section on Toxicology Emergencies
  • Section on Pediatric Emergencies

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Acute Surgical Emergencies

Chapter 2 Cardiology

Chapter 3 Acute Dermatologic Emergencies

Chapter 4 Acute Gastrointestinal Emergencies

Cholelithiasis and Cholecystitis

Chapter 5 Maxillofacial and Dental Emergencies

Chapter 6 Environmental Emergencies

Chapter 7 Infectious Disease Emergencies

Chapter 8 Medical Emergencies

Chapter 9 Neurologic Emergencies

Chapter 10 Gynecologic and Obstetric Emergencies

Chapter 11 Oncologic and Hematologic Emergencies

Chapter 12 Orthopedic Emergencies

Chapter 13 Pediatric Emergencies

Chapter 14 Psychiatric Emergencies

Chapter 15 Pulmonary Emergencies

Chapter 16 Acute Resuscitation Emergencies

Chapter 17 Toxicology Emergencies

Chapter 18 Care of the Multiple Trauma Patients

Chapter 19 Urology Emergencies

About the Author

Steven Salyer

Affiliations and Expertise

Program Director, Emergency Medicine, Physician Assistant, Specialty Training Program, Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam, Houston, TX

