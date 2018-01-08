Essential Echocardiography - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323392266, 9780323508728

Essential Echocardiography

1st Edition

A Companion to Braunwald’s Heart Disease

Authors: Scott Solomon Justina Wu Linda Gillam
eBook ISBN: 9780323508728
eBook ISBN: 9780323529457
Paperback ISBN: 9780323392266
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th January 2018
Page Count: 432
Table of Contents

Solomon: Essential Echocardiography: A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease

　

Section 1: Principles of Ultrasound and Instrumentation

1. Physical Principles of Ultrasound and Generation of Images

2. M-Mode Imaging

3. Principles of Contrast Echocardiography

4. Principles of Transesophageal Echocardiography

5. Principles of 3-Dimensional Ultrasound

6. Principles and Practical Aspects of Strain Echocardiography

7. Understanding Imaging Artifacts

Section 2: The Echocardiographic Examination

8. Principles of Transthoracic Imaging Acquisition: The Standard Adult Transthoracic Echocardiographic Examination

9. The Transthoracic Examination, View By View

10. Three-Dimensional Echocardiography: Image Acquisition

11. Optimization of the Patient and Equipment

12. Utilizing Contrast Echocardiography in Practice

13. Echo On-Call: Echocardiographic Emergencies

Section 3: Assessment of Cardiac Structure and Function

14. Assessment of Left Ventricular Systolic Function

15. Left Ventricular Diastolic Function

16. Assessment of Right Ventricular Structure and Function

17. Assessment of the Atria

Section 4: Echocardiography for Diseases of the Myocardium

18. Acute Myocardial Infarction

19. Mechanical Complications of Myocardial Infarction

20. Long-Term Consequences and Prognosis after Myocardial Infarction

21. Echocardiography in Heart Failure

22. Dilated Cardiomyopathies

23. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

24. Restrictive and Infiltrative Cardiomyopathies

25. Echocardiography in Assessment of Cardiac Synchrony

26. Echocardiography in Assessment of Ventricular Assist Devices

27. Stress Echocardiography and Echo in Cardiopulmonary Testing

Section 5: Valvular Heart Disease

28. Mitral Valve Disease

29. Aortic Valve Disease

30. Tricuspid and Pulmonic Valve Disease

31. Prosthetic Valves

32. Echocardiography in Percutaneous Valvular Intervention

Section 6: Diseases of the Pericardium and Great Vessels

33. Pericardial Disease

34. Diseases of the Aorta

Section 7: Diseases of the Pulmonary Artery and Veins

35. Pulmonary Embolism

36. Pulmonary Hypertension

Section 8: Cardiac Masses

37. Primary and Secondary Tumors

38. Identification of Intracardiac Thrombus

39. Other Cardiac Masses

Section 9: Systemic Diseases Involving the Heart

40. Echocardiography in Infective Endocarditis

41. Other Systemic Diseases and the Heart

42. Echocardiography in Malignant Disease

Section 10: Congenital Heart Disease in the Adult

43. Atrial Septal Defect

44. Ventricular Septal Defect

45. Other Common Congenital Defects in Adults

Section 11: Miscellaneous Topics in Echocardiography

46. Handheld Echocardiography

47. Appropriate Use of Echocardiography

48. Echocardiography in the Context of Other Cardiac Imaging Modalities

49. Transesophageal Echocardiography for Cardiac Surgery

Appendix A: Reference Tables

Appendix B: Commonly Utilized Equations in Echocardiography

Description

Echocardiography remains the most commonly used imaging technique to visualize the heart and great vessels, and this clinically oriented text by Drs. Scott D. Solomon, Justina C. Wu, and Linda D. Gillam helps you make the most of its diagnostic and prognostic potential for your patients. Part of the highly regarded Braunwald’s family of cardiology references, Essential Echocardiography expertly covers basic principles of anatomy and physiology, the appearance of normal variants across a wide range of cardiovascular diseases, and the hands-on approaches necessary to acquire and interpret optimal echocardiographic images in the clinical setting.

Key Features

  • Abundant illustrations provide a superb visual learning experience both in print and online. Images convey clear, classic examples that represent decades of experience over multiple institutions, as well as recent advances in the field.

  • More than 485 accompanying video clips mirror the images in the text, with easy-to-follow links from the figure citation to the video online.

  • Each section includes one or two clinical cases that illustrate key concepts.

  • Written by expert echocardiographers and sonographers who emphasize practical applications throughout the text, and superbly illustrated by physician-artist Dr. Bernard Bulwer.

  • Ideal for anyone currently using or learning to use echocardiography, including cardiologists, cardiology fellows, sonographers, anesthesiologists, critical care physicians, emergency physicians, radiologists, residents, and medical students.

  • Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

About the Authors

Scott Solomon Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Noninvasive Cardiology, Cardiovascular Division, Department of Medicine, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Justina Wu Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Cardiovascular Medicine Department, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Linda Gillam Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chair of Cardiovascular Medicine, Atlantic Health System, Morristown, New Jersey

