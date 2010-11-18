Essential Computational Modeling for the Human Body - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444537553, 9780444537621

Essential Computational Modeling for the Human Body

1st Edition

Editors: Philippe Ciarlet
Paperback ISBN: 9780444537553
eBook ISBN: 9780444537621
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 18th November 2010
Page Count: 380
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
59.99
41.99
41.99
41.99
47.99
41.99
41.99
47.99
86.32
60.42
60.42
60.42
69.06
60.42
60.42
69.06
85.95
60.16
60.16
60.16
68.76
60.16
60.16
68.76
64.95
45.47
45.47
45.47
51.96
45.47
45.47
51.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Essential Computational Modeling for the Human Body presents key contributions selected from the volume in the Handbook of Numerical Analysis: Computational Modeling for the Human Body Vol. 12 (2005).

 

Computational (Mathematical) Modeling is used by scientists and researchers with various applications in chemical, biological, behavioral, environmental sciences, etc. This guide presents essential research techniques for analysis and essential concrete examples of computational models, while supplying a wide range of commonly used methods and applications, followed by various numerical simulations.

Key Features

    Provides various viewpoints of methods and applications are available for researchers to chose and experiment with; Numerical analysis and open problems useful for experimentation; Computational Models useful for surgery simulations;

    Readership

    Scientists, Engineers, Computational Biologists, Medical Researchers, Computational Physicists, Biophysicists, Bioinformatics Specialists, Computational Chemists and other Biological or Behavioral Science Researchers who need to understand numerical techniques for various systems and applications.

    Table of Contents

    1. Mathematical Modeling and Numerical Simulation of the Cardiovascular System; 2. Human Models for Crash and Impact Simulation; 3. Soft Tissue Modeling for Surgery Simulation

    Details

    No. of pages:
    380
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Elsevier Science 2010
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Elsevier Science
    Paperback ISBN:
    9780444537553
    eBook ISBN:
    9780444537621

    About the Editor

    Philippe Ciarlet

    Affiliations and Expertise

    City University of Hong Kong, Kowloon

    Ratings and Reviews

    Request Quote

    Tax Exemption

    We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.