Essential Computational Modeling for the Human Body
1st Edition
Description
Essential Computational Modeling for the Human Body presents key contributions selected from the volume in the Handbook of Numerical Analysis: Computational Modeling for the Human Body Vol. 12 (2005).
Computational (Mathematical) Modeling is used by scientists and researchers with various applications in chemical, biological, behavioral, environmental sciences, etc. This guide presents essential research techniques for analysis and essential concrete examples of computational models, while supplying a wide range of commonly used methods and applications, followed by various numerical simulations.
Key Features
Provides various viewpoints of methods and applications are available for researchers to chose and experiment with; Numerical analysis and open problems useful for experimentation; Computational Models useful for surgery simulations;
Readership
Scientists, Engineers, Computational Biologists, Medical Researchers, Computational Physicists, Biophysicists, Bioinformatics Specialists, Computational Chemists and other Biological or Behavioral Science Researchers who need to understand numerical techniques for various systems and applications.
Table of Contents
1. Mathematical Modeling and Numerical Simulation of the Cardiovascular System; 2. Human Models for Crash and Impact Simulation; 3. Soft Tissue Modeling for Surgery Simulation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 380
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2010
- Published:
- 18th November 2010
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444537553
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444537621
About the Editor
Philippe Ciarlet
Affiliations and Expertise
City University of Hong Kong, Kowloon