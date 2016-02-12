Essential Clinically Applied Anatomy of the Peripheral Nervous System in the Head and Neck
1st Edition
Essential Clinically Applied Anatomy of the Nerves in the Head and Neck presents the reader with an easy access format to clinically-applied peripheral nervous system (PNS) anatomy. Perfect for a quick reference to essential details. The chapters review nerves of the head and neck, the origin(s), course, distribution and relevant pathologies affecting each are given, where relevant. The pathologies present typical injuries to the nerves of the PNS, as well as clinical findings on examination and treatments. It details modern clinical approaches to the surgery and other treatments of these nerve pathologies, as applicable to the clinical scenario.
- Surveys the anatomy of the PNS nerves in the head and neck
- Includes key facts and summary tables essential to clinical practice
- Offers a succinct yet comprehensive format with quick and easy access to facts and essential details
- Includes comprehensive chapters on nerves of the head and neck, discussing origin, course, distribution, and relevant pathologies
This book is a quick reference guide for those studying and treating neuromuscular disease such as neurologists, neurosurgeons, neuroradiologists, as well as for clinical neurophysiologists.
- Chapter 1. Overview of the Nervous System
- 1.1 Overview of the Nervous System
- 1.2 Divisions of the Nervous System
- 1.3 Spinal Cord
- 1.4 Peripheral Nervous System
- 1.5 Autonomic Nervous System
- 1.6 Functional Division of the Nervous System
- Chapter 2. Head
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Bones of the Skull
- 2.3 Brain
- 2.4 Cranial Nerves
- 2.5 Cutaneous Nerves
- Chapter 3. Neck
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Anterior Triangle
- 3.3 Posterior Triangle
- 3.4 Clinical Applications
- 3.5 Clinical Applications
- 3.6 Clinical Applications
- 3.7 Cervical Nerves and Brachial Plexus
- 3.8 Clinical Applications
- 3.9 Carpal Tunnel
- 3.10 Clinical Applications
- 3.11 Clinical Applications
- 3.12 Clinical Applications
- 3.13 Clinical Applications
- 3.14 Clinical Applications
- 3.15 Clinical Applications
- 3.16 Clinical Examination
- 3.17 Clinical Applications
- No. of pages:
- 202
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 12th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128036334
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128036648
Paul Rea
Paul Rea graduated in Medicine from the University of Glasgow and then went into clinical training in a wide range of hospital specialties. He was then appointed as an Associate Lecturer in Anatomy at the University of Glasgow teaching medical, dental and science students.
During his time as an Associate Lecturer in Anatomy, he was awarded a scholarship to undertake a part time MSc in craniofacial anatomy alongside his teaching duties. His research won the Scottish Royal Medico-Chirurgical Society of Glasgow prize. He returned to clinical practice in pathology receiving training in all areas of histopathology, including post-mortem analysis.
He then returned to the University of Glasgow and was appointed as a University Teacher and subsequently Senior University Teacher. He is also one of the Licensed Teachers of Anatomy, appointed by St. Andrew’s House, Edinburgh. He teaches across the medical, dental and science programmes. He sits on many university committees and is a member of the Dental School Liaison Group. Paul has published in numerous journals and presented his work at many international conferences. He is also involved with public engagement with the Glasgow Science Centre as a Meet the Expert, and was key to the anatomical input to the international exhibition BodyWorks, and was a member of its Advisory Committee. He is also a STEM ambassador.
His research involves a successful strategic partnership with the Digital Design Studio, Glasgow School of Art. This has led to multi-million pound investment in creating world leading 3D digital datasets to be used in undergraduate and postgraduate teaching to enhance learning and assessment. This successful collaboration has resulted in the creation of the world’s first taught MSc in Medical Visualisation and Human Anatomy combining anatomy and digital technologies with internationally recognised leading digital experts. Paul is the joint Programme Coordinator for this programme.
Laboratory of Human Anatomy, College of Medical, Veterinary and Life Sciences, University of Glasgow, UK