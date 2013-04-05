Essential Clinical Procedures
3rd Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Written by foremost experts in the field, the 3rd Edition of Essential Clinical Procedures presents the latest common diagnostic and treatment-related procedures that you need to know as a physician assistant! Clear and concise, this medical reference book leads you step-by-step through over 70 techniques commonly seen in primary care and specialist settings, equipping you to deliver the best and safest care to your patients.
Key Features
- Visualize procedures and other important concepts clearly through over 300 high-quality illustrations.
- Ensure the safe execution of procedures with a focus on patient preparation and the proper use of instruments, as well as highlighted warnings to alert you to potential dangers that can occur when performing various treatments.
- Be fully prepared for any situation with guidance on the possible complications, rationales, and precautions behind many common procedures.
- Understand the ins and outs of nonprocedural issues, including informed consent, standard precautions, patient education, and procedure documentation.
- Get all the hands-on guidance you need to provide safe and effective care to your patients with Essential Clinical Procedures!
Table of Contents
- Informed Consent
2. Standard Precautions
3. Sterile Technique
4. Blood Pressure Measurement
5. Venipuncture
6. Obtaining Blood Cultures
7. Inserting Intravenous Catheters
8. Arterial Puncture
9. Injections
10. Recording an Electrocardiogram
11. Exercise Stress Testing for the Primary Care Provider
12. Endotracheal Intubation
13. Office Pulmonary Function Testing
14. Nasogastric Tube Placement
15. Lumbar Puncture
16. Urinary Bladder Catheterization
17. Clinical Breast Examination
18. The Pelvic Examination and Obtaining a Routine Papanicolaou’s Smear
19. Examination of the Male Genitalia
20. Joint and Bursal Aspiration
21. Casting and Splinting
22. Local Anesthesia
23. Wound Closure
24. Dermatologic Procedures
25. Incision and Drainage of an Abscess
26. Wound Dressing Techniques
27. Cryosurgery
28. Treating Ingrown Toenails
29. Draining Subungual Hematomas
30. Anoscopy
31. Flexible Sigmoidoscopy
32. Removal of Cerumen and Foreign Bodies from the Ear
33. Corneal Abrasion and Ocular Foreign Body Removal
34. Endometrial Biopsy
35. Foot Examination of the Diabetic Patient
36. Procedural Sedation
37. Patient Education Concepts
38. Outpatient Coding
39. Documentation
40. Giving Sad and Bad News
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 5th April 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781455707812
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323246040
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455723065
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323295215
About the Author
Richard Dehn
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, College of Health and Human Services; Chair, Department of Physician Assistant Studies, Northern Arizona University Phoenix Biomedical Campus, Phoenix, Arizona
David Asprey
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Physician Assistant Studies and Services, Assistant Dean, Office of Student Affairs and Curriculum, Carver College of Medicine, University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa