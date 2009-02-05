Essential Chemistry for Aromatherapy
2nd Edition
Editors: Sue Clarke
Description
This new edition of ESSENTIAL CHEMISTRY FOR SAFE AROMATHERAPY provides an accessible account of the key theoretical aspects of chemistry and their application into the safe practice of aromatherapy. For readers with a limited science background, this book offers a clear and concisely written guide to essential information in chemistry. For practitioners, the book applies chemistry to the practical and therapeutic use of essential oils, and leads to a better understanding of composition, properties and technical data related to essential oils.
Key Features
- Takes the fear and mystery out of chemistry for aromatherapy students!
- Presents crucial information in a clear and easily-digestible format, highlighting key points all along
- Allows professional aromatherapists to practice with greater confidence, safety and skill, and to extend the range of their practice through a clearer understanding of chemical properties of essential oils.
- Covers the scope of what is taught at major aromatherapy teaching centres, and structures the material to make sure each chapter provides the reader with a rounded understanding of the topic covered.
- A glossary is included for easy reference.
About the Editor
Sue Clarke
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Formerly at Wigan and Leigh College and Salford University; Freelance Journalist, Cheshire, UK
