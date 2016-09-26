Essential Calculations for Veterinary Nurses and Technicians - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780702068072, 9780323638456

Essential Calculations for Veterinary Nurses and Technicians

3rd Edition

Authors: Terry Lake Nicola Green
eBook ISBN: 9780323638456
Paperback ISBN: 9780702068072
eBook ISBN: 9780702070815
eBook ISBN: 9780702070792
eBook ISBN: 9780702070778
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 26th September 2016
Page Count: 166
Learn to easily master the types of veterinary nursing calculations you will face on the job with Essential Calculations for Veterinary Nurses and Technicians, 3rd Edition. From basic arithmetic to dilutions and statistics, this useful text covers all aspects of calculations as applied to veterinary nursing. Readers will benefit from the text’s common sense approach to clinical situations, and complete the book knowing how to use calculations to determine dosage rates, anesthetic flow rates, radiography exposure rates, parenteral nutrition, and more. User-friendly features include simple language, detailed explanations, ample examples, and special author guidance so that content is easy to follow and understand. Plus, the text’s abundance of learning features — such as self-assessment questions, clinical hints, and tips — help clarify important concepts and ensure that you have mastered everything you need to make calculations in the day-to-day clinical environment.

  • Self-test sections with clinical hints and tips ensure retention of core concepts.
  • Mathematical explanations using veterinary terms presents all principles in a manner that directly pertains to the veterinary field.
  • Comprehensive content covers everything from basic arithmetic to dilutions and statistics so users have everything needed to succeed in calculations for veterinary nursing and technology.
  • Dimensional analysis bridge method removes the necessity of memorizing formulae and takes advantage of simplifying equations so that calculators are often unnecessary.

1. Calculations Involving Fractions
2. Decimals and Percentages
3. Scientific Notation
4. Ratio and Proportion
5. Dimensional Analysis
6. Clinical Applications of Basic Principles
7. Measurement Systems
8. Oral Medication
9. Parenteral Medication
10. Clinical Problems Using Dosage Calculations
11. Solutions
12. Clinical Problems Using Solutions
13. Intravenous Fluids
14. Constant Rate Infusions
15. Dilutions
16. Clinical Problems Using Dilutions
17. Anaesthesia, Radiology and Nutrition Applications
18. Statistics and Quality Control

166
English
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
Butterworth-Heinemann
Terry Lake

Instructor, Animal Health Technology, Faculty of Science, Thompson Rivers University, Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada

Nicola Green

Lecturer in Veterinary Nursing and Internal Verifier, Northumbria School of Veterinary Nursing, Newcastle College, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, UK

