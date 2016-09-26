Essential Calculations for Veterinary Nurses and Technicians
3rd Edition
Description
Learn to easily master the types of veterinary nursing calculations you will face on the job with Essential Calculations for Veterinary Nurses and Technicians, 3rd Edition. From basic arithmetic to dilutions and statistics, this useful text covers all aspects of calculations as applied to veterinary nursing. Readers will benefit from the text’s common sense approach to clinical situations, and complete the book knowing how to use calculations to determine dosage rates, anesthetic flow rates, radiography exposure rates, parenteral nutrition, and more. User-friendly features include simple language, detailed explanations, ample examples, and special author guidance so that content is easy to follow and understand. Plus, the text’s abundance of learning features — such as self-assessment questions, clinical hints, and tips — help clarify important concepts and ensure that you have mastered everything you need to make calculations in the day-to-day clinical environment.
Key Features
- Self-test sections with clinical hints and tips ensure retention of core concepts.
- Mathematical explanations using veterinary terms presents all principles in a manner that directly pertains to the veterinary field.
- Comprehensive content covers everything from basic arithmetic to dilutions and statistics so users have everything needed to succeed in calculations for veterinary nursing and technology.
- Dimensional analysis bridge method removes the necessity of memorizing formulae and takes advantage of simplifying equations so that calculators are often unnecessary.
Table of Contents
1. Calculations Involving Fractions
2. Decimals and Percentages
3. Scientific Notation
4. Ratio and Proportion
5. Dimensional Analysis
6. Clinical Applications of Basic Principles
7. Measurement Systems
8. Oral Medication
9. Parenteral Medication
10. Clinical Problems Using Dosage Calculations
11. Solutions
12. Clinical Problems Using Solutions
13. Intravenous Fluids
14. Constant Rate Infusions
15. Dilutions
16. Clinical Problems Using Dilutions
17. Anaesthesia, Radiology and Nutrition Applications
18. Statistics and Quality Control
Details
- No. of pages:
- 166
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
- Published:
- 26th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323638456
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702068072
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702070815
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702070792
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702070778
About the Author
Terry Lake
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor, Animal Health Technology, Faculty of Science, Thompson Rivers University, Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada
Nicola Green
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Veterinary Nursing and Internal Verifier, Northumbria School of Veterinary Nursing, Newcastle College, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, UK