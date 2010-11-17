Essential Bayesian Models
1st Edition
Description
This accessible reference includes selected contributions from Bayesian Thinking - Modeling and Computation, Volume 25 in the Handbook of Statistics Series, with a focus on key methodologies and applications for Bayesian models and computation. It describes parametric and nonparametric Bayesian methods for modeling, and how to use modern computational methods to summarize inferences using simulation. The book covers a wide range of topics including objective and subjective Bayesian inferences, with a variety of applications in modeling categorical, survival, spatial, spatiotemporal, Epidemiological, small area and micro array data.
Key Features
- Aids critical thinking on causal effects
- Provides simulation based computing techniques
- Covers Bioinformatics and Biostatistics
Readership
Professionals and Researchers in a variety of fields, including: Biomedical Engineering, Molecular Biology, Computer Engineering, Software Engineering and Biological Sciences.
Table of Contents
1. Model Selection and Hypothesis Testing based on Objective Probabilities and Bayes Factors; 2. Bayesian Model Checking and Model Diagnostics; 3. Bayesian Nonparametric Modeling and Data Analysis: An Introduction; 4. Some Bayesian Nonparametric Models; 5. Bayesian Modeling in the Wavelet Domain; 6. Bayesian Methods for Function Estimation; 7. MCMC Methods to Estimate Bayesian Parametric Models; 8. Bayesian Computation: From Posterior Densities to Bayes Factors, Marginal Likelihoods, and Posterior Model Probabilities; 9. Bayesian Modelling and Inference on Mixtures of Distributions; 10. Variable Selection and Covariance Selection in Multivariate Regression Models; 11. Dynamic Models; 12. Elliptical Measurement Error Models – A Bayesian Approach; 13. Bayesian Sensitivity Analysis in Skew-elliptical Models; 14. Bayesian Methods for DNA Microarray Data Analysis; 15. Bayesian Biostatistics; 16. Innovative Bayesian Methods for Biostatistics and Epidemiology; 17. Modeling and Analysis for Categorical Response Data; 18. Bayesian Methods and Simulation-Based Computation for Contingency Tables; 19. Teaching Bayesian Thought to Nonstatisticians
Details
- No. of pages:
- 586
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2010
- Published:
- 17th November 2010
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444537324
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444537331
About the Author
C.R. Rao
Professor C. R. Rao, born in India, is one of this century's foremost statisticians, and received his education in statistics at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Calcutta. He is Emeritus Holder of the Eberly Family Chair in Statistics at Penn State and Director of the Center for Multivariate Analysis. He has long been recognized as one of the world's top statisticians, and has been awarded 34 honorary doctorates from universities in 19 countries spanning 6 continents. His research has influenced not only statistics, but also the physical, social and natural sciences and engineering.
In 2011 he was recipient of the Royal Statistical Society's Guy Medal in Gold which is awarded triennially to those "who are judged to have merited a signal mark of distinction by reason of their innovative contributions to the theory or application of statistics". It can be awarded both to fellows (members) of the Society and to non-fellows. Since its inception 120 years ago the Gold Medal has been awarded to 34 distinguished statisticians. The first medal was awarded to Charles Booth in 1892. Only two statisticians, H. Cramer (Norwegian) and J. Neyman (Polish), outside Great Britain were awarded the Gold medal and C. R. Rao is the first non-European and non-American to receive the award.
Other awards he has received are the Gold Medal of Calcutta University, Wilks Medal of the American Statistical Association, Wilks Army Medal, Guy Medal in Silver of the Royal Statistical Society (UK), Megnadh Saha Medal and Srinivasa Ramanujan Medal of the Indian National Science Academy, J.C.Bose Gold Medal of Bose Institute and Mahalanobis Centenary Gold Medal of the Indian Science Congress, the Bhatnagar award of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, India and the Government of India honored him with the second highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan, for “outstanding contributions to Science and Engineering / Statistics”, and also instituted a cash award in honor of C R Rao, “to be given once in two years to a young statistician for work done during the preceding 3 years in any field of statistics”.
For his outstanding achievements Rao has been honored with the establishment of an institute named after him, C.R.Rao Advanced Institute for Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science, in the campus of the University of Hyderabad, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA, USA
Dipak Dey
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Connecticut, CT, USA