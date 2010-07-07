Essential Applications of Musculoskeletal Ultrasound in Rheumatology
1st Edition
Expert Consult Premium Edition: Enhanced Online Features and Print
Description
Essential Applications of Musculoskeletal Ultrasound in Rheumatology, by Richard Wakefield & Maria Antonietta D’Agostino, assists you in most effectively using musculoskeletal ultrasound to diagnose and monitor the progression of rheumatoid arthritis, vasculitis, and other rheumatic and soft tissue disorders. Sponsored by the European League against Rheumatism (EULAR), it is the first reference that attempts to set rigorous guidelines for how and when to use musculoskeletal ultrasound in the evaluation of these cases. At expertconsult.com you can reference the complete contents online, along with an image gallery, supplemental video stills and clips, and clinical cases with companion assessment questions.
Key Features
- Detect rheumatic diseases much earlier using musculoskeletal ultrasound, and monitor their progression more accurately, with reliable, expert guidance from internationally renowned authorities.
- Visualize the imaging presentation of a full range of rheumatic diseases with a wealth of full-color illustrations.
- Apply rigorous, consistent guidelines on how and when to use musculoskeletal ultrasound.
- Access the complete contents online at expertconsult.com, along with an image gallery, supplemental video stills and clips, and clinical cases with companion assessment questions.
Table of Contents
1 Physics of ultrasound
2 "Pitfalls of Doppler Ultrasound"
3 Pitfalls of Gray Scale Artefacts
4 Essential considerations when purchasing equipment
5 "The Normal Joint"
6 Synovitis
7 Erosions
8 Tendon disease
9 Enthesis
10 Cartilage
11 Peripheral Nerves
12 Muscle
13 Rheumatoid Arthritis
14 Osteoarthritis
15 Spondyloarthropathy
16 Crystal-associated Synovitis
17 Sonography of Salivary Glands in Patients with Primary Sjogren's Syndrome
18A Use of Ulrasonography in the Pediatric Patient
18B Normal Ultrasonography and Lower Limb Enthesis in Children
19 Soft tissue rheumatism
20 Shoulder
21 Ultrasound in Sports Medicine
22 "Ultrasound of vasculitis"
23 Ultrasound guided injections and biopsy
24 Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound
25 Training and Education in Rheumatology US : Objectives and challenges
26 Training and Education in Rheumatology US: Experiences from around the globe
26A Europe
26B United States
26C Asia
26D South America
27 Research and Future Developments in Ultrasound and Rheumatology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 7th July 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437736021
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323315364
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437701272