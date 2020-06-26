Essential and Toxic Trace Elements and Vitamins in Human Health

Dr. George Brewer is a recognized world expert on all aspects of copper, but also has expertise in zinc and other micronutrients. He worked for over 30 years on the inherited disease of copper toxicity, Wilson's disease. He has published over 100 peer-reviewed papers on the topic and developed two new therapies for the disease: zinc and tetrathiomolybdate. Due to his research, zinc was approved for Wilson's disease by the FDA in 1997 and is now the treatment of choice for maintenance therapy. Over the last decade he has been working on Alzheimer's disease; his research has demonstrated that Alzheimer’s patients are zinc-deficient and benefit from zinc therapy. Dr. Brewer has developed a new zinc formulation that is non-irritating and can be taken once daily. Over his career he has published over 430 papers and has written and edited numerous books.