Essence of Anesthesia Practice - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781437717204, 9781455700868

Essence of Anesthesia Practice

3rd Edition

Expert Consult – Online and Print

Authors: Lee Fleisher Michael Roizen
eBook ISBN: 9781455700868
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th December 2010
Page Count: 768
Description

Essence of Anesthesiology Practice makes it easy to formulate anesthesia plans through a consistent format and discussions of the problems, causes, comorbidities, and anesthesia implications for over 600 clinical topics. Drs. Fleisher and Roizen present a completely revised new edition that includes coverage of many new conditions, procedures, and drugs. Online access to the fully searchable text at www.expertconsult.com means that you can get the information you need more easily and conveniently.

Key Features

  • Easily formulate anesthesia plans through a consistent format that covers a single clinical topic on each page, with a review of its problems, causes, comorbidities, and anesthesia implications.

  • Get state-of-art, reliable coverage from an international team of experts who discuss common and rare conditions and how to manage them.

  • Understand the interactions of common drugs and alternative medicine so that you can develop anesthesia plans accordingly.

Table of Contents

Chapter Title

1 Abruptio Placentae

2 Achondroplasia, Dwarfism

3 Acidosis, Lactic/Metabolic

4 Acromegaly

5 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

6 Addison's Disease

7 Adrenal insufficiency, Acute or secondary

8 Alcohol abuse

9 Allergy

10 Amniotic Fluid Embolism

11 Amyloidosis

12 Amyotropic lateral sclerosis

13 Anaphylaxis

14 Anemia, aplastic

15 Anemia, Chronic Disease

16 Anemia, Hemolytic

17 Angina, Chronic Stable

18 Anhidrosis (Congenital Anhidrotic Ectodermanl Dysplasia)

19 Ankylosing spondylitis

20 Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Drainage

21 Anorexia nervosa

22 Anticoagulation, Preoperative

23 Antithrombin III deficiency

24 Aortic Regurgitation

25 Aortic Stenosis

26 Apnea of the Newborn

27 Appendicitis, Acute

28 Aspiration, Perioperative: Prevention and Management

29 Asthma, Acute

30 Atherosclerotic Disease

31 Atrial fibrillation

32 Atrial flutter

33 Atrial Septal Defect, Ostium primum

34 Atrial Septal Defect, Ostium secundum

35 Autoimmune Diseases, Cold

36 Autonomic hyperreflexia

37 AV and Bifascicular Heart Block

38 Beckwith-Wiedemann Syndrome

39 Bilirubinemia of the Newborn

40 Blebs and Bullae

41 Bleomycin Sulfate Toxicity

42 Blindness

43 Botulism

44 Brain Death

45 Bronchiectasis

46 Bronchiolitis obliterans

47 Bronchitis, Chronic

48 Bronchiopulmonary dysplasia

49 Buerger's Disease: Thromboangiitis obliterans

50 Bulimia

51 Burn Injury, Chemical

52 Burn Injury, Electrical

53 Burn Injury, Flame

54 Calcium Deficiency/Hypocalcemia

55 Cancer, Bladder

56 Cancer, Breast

57 Cancer, Bronchial

58 Cancer, Esophageal

59 Cancer, Lung Parenchyma

60 Cancer, Prostate

61 Candidiasis

62 Carbon Monoxide (CO) Poisoning

63 Carcinoid syndrome

64 Cardiomyopathy, Alcoholic

65 Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic (HCM)

66 Cardiomyopathy, Ischemic

67 Carnitine Deficiency

68 Carotid Sinus Syndrome

69 Central Neurogenic Hyperventilation

70 Cephalopelvic Disproportion

71 Cerebral Arteriovenous Malformations (AVMs)

72 Cerebral palsy

73 Cerebrovascular Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)

74 Cervical Disk Disease (Cervical Spine Disease)

75 Chagas disease

76 Cherubism

77 Cigarette Smoking

78 Cigarette Smoking Cessation

79 Cleft Palate

80 Coagulopathy-Factor IX Deficiency

81 Coarctation of the Aorta

82 Complement deficiency

83 Congenital Bronchogenic Cyst/Pulmonary Cyst/Lobar Emphysema

84 Congenital Methemoglobinemia

85 Congestive Heart Failure

86 Conn's Syndrome

87 Constipation

88 Conversion Disorder

89 Cor pulmonale

90 Coronary Artery Disease (Left Main and Non-left Main Disease)

91 Coronary Artery Spasm (CAS)

92 Craniosynostosis

94 Cri du Chat Syndrome (5p Syndrome)

95 Crohn's Disease

96 Croup (Laryngotracheobronchitis)

97 Cryptococcus Infection

98 Cushing's Syndrome

99 Cyanide Poisoning

100 Cystic Fibrosis

101 Cytomegalovirus Infection

102 Deep Vein Thrombosis

103 Degenerative Disc Disease

104 Delirium (Postanesthetic)

105 Dementia

106 Depression, Unipolar

107 Diabetes, Type I (Insulin Dependent)

108 Diabetes, Type II (Noninsulin Dependent)

109 Diabetes, Type III (Gestational diabetes mellitus)

110 Diabetes insipidus

111 Diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA)

112 Diaphragmatic Hernia (Congenital)

113 Diarrhea, Acute and Chronic

114 Dilated Cardiomyopathies (DCMs)

115 Diptheria

116 Disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC)

117 Diverticulosis

118 Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) Orders

119 Double Aortic Arch

120 Down Syndrome

121 Drug Abuse - Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD)

122 Drug Overdose - Rat Poison (Warfarin Toxicity)

123 Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (Pseudohypertrophic Muscular Dystrophy)

124 Duodenal atresia

125 Echinococcus

126 Eclampsia

127 Eisenmenger's Syndrome

128 Emphysema

129 Encephalitis

130 Encephalopathy, Hypertensive

133 Endocardial Cushion Defect

134 Epidermolysis bullosa

135 Epiglottitis

136 Familial dysautonomia (Riley-Day Syndrome)

139 Fat Embolism

140 Foreign Body Aspiration

141 Friedreich's Ataxia

142 Gastrinoma

143 Gastroesophageal Reflux in Children

144 Glaucoma - Closed Angle

145 Glaucoma - Open Angle

146 Glomus jugulare tumors

147 Glossopharyngeal neuralgia

148 Gonorrhea

149 Guillain-Barre Syndrome

150 Hashimoto's Thyroiditis

151 Headache - Migraine

152 HELLP Syndrome

153 Hemophilia

154 Hepatic encephalopathy

155 Hepatitis, Alcoholic

156 Hepatitis, Halothane

157 Hepatitis A

158 Hepatitis B

159 Hepatitis C

160 Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia (Osler-Weber-Rendu Disease)

161 Herniated nucleus pulposus

162 Herpes, Type I

163 Herpes, Type II

164 Hirschsprung's Disease

165 Histiocytosis

166 Hydrocephalus

167 Hyperaldosteronism (Secondary)

168 Hypercalcemia

169 Hypercholesterolemia

171 Hyperkalemia

172 Hypermagnesemia

173 Hypernatremia

174 Hyperosmolar Nonketotic Coma

175 Hyperparathyroidism

177 Hypertension, Uncontrolled with Cardiomyopathy

178 Hyperthyroidism

179 Hypertriglyceridemia

180 Hypokalemia

181 Hypomagnesemia

182 Hyponatremia

183 Hypophosphatemia

184 Hypopituitarism

185 Hypothermia, Mild

187 Hypoxemia

188 IgA Deficiency

189 Immune Supression

190 Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillators (ICDS)

191 Infratentorial Tumors

192 Insulinoma

193 Intracranial Hypertension (ICH)

194 Intraoperative Recall

195 Jaundice

196 Jehovah's Witness Patient

197 Jeune Syndrome (Asphyxiating Thoracic Dystrophy)

198 Kartagener's Syndrome

199 Klippel-Feil Syndrome

200 Latex Allergy

202 Leukemia

203 Lipidemias

204 Ludwig's Angina

205 Lyme Disease

207 Malignant Hyperthemia (MH) and other Anesthetic Induced Myodystrophies (AIM)

208 Malnutrition

209 Marfan's Syndrome

210 Mastocytosis

211 Mediastinal masses

212 Mesothelioma

213 Methemoglobinemia

214 Mitochondrial myopathy

216 Mitral Stenosis

217 Mitral Valve Prolapse

218 Mobitz I (Second Degree Atrioventricular Block)

219 Mobitz II (Second Degree Atrioventricular Block)

220 Morbid Obesity

221 Moyamoya

222 Mucopolysaccharidosis

223 Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia (MEN) Type I and II

224 Multiple Myeloma

225 Multiple Sclerosis

226 Multisystem Organ Failure, Lung Dysfunction In

227 Myasthenia Gravis

228 Mycoplasma pneumoniae Infection

230 Myocardial Ischemia (MIsch)

231 Myotonia Dystrophica (Myotonic Dystrophy, Steinert's Disease)

232 Myxoma

234 Necrotizing Enterocolitis

235 Necrotizing Fasciitis

236 Neurofibromatosis

239 Osteoarthritis

240 Osteoporosis

241 Otitis media

242 Pacemakers

245 Parkinson's Disease (Paralysis agitans)

246 Paroxysmal Atrial Tachycardia

247 Patent ductus arteriosus

248 Pemphigus

250 Pericarditis, Constrictive

251 Peripheral Vascular Disease

253 Pheochromocytoma

254 Physiologic Anemia and the Anemia of Prematurity

255 Pickwickian Syndrome

256 Pierre Robin Syndrome

257 Pituitary Tumors

258 Placenta previa

259 Pneumocystis carinii Pneumonia (PCP)

260 Post Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disease

261 Postoperative Encephalopathy, Metabolic

262 Prader-Willi Syndrome

263 Preeclampsia

264 Pregnancy, Ectopic

265 Pregnancy, Intra-abdominal

266 Pregnancy, Maternal Physiology

268 Preterm Infant

270 Pulmonary Atresia

272 Purpura, Immune Thrombocytopenic (ITP)

273 Purpura, Thrombic Thrombocytopenic (TTP)

274 Pyloric Stenosis

275 Q Fever

277 Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy (Complex Peripheral Pain Syndrome)

278 Renal Failure, Acute (ARF)

280 Respiratory Distress Syndrome

282 Reye's Syndrome

283 Rheumatoid Arthritis

284 Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever

285 Sarcoidosis

287 Schizophrenia

288 Scleroderma

289 Scoliosis and Kyphosis

290 Seizures, Epileptic

291 Seizures, Grand Mal (Tonic-Clonic)

292 Seizures, Intractable

293 Seizures - Petit Mal (Absence)

294 Septic Shock, Hyperdynamic; Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (SIRS)

295 Shy-Drager Disease

296 Sick sinus syndrome (SSS)

298 Sickle Cell Trait

299 Silicosis

300 Single (Including Common) Ventricle

301 Sleep Apnea, Central and Mixed

302 Sleep Apnea, Obstructive

303 Spasmodic Torticollis

304 Subclavian Steal Syndrome

305 Subphrenic Abscess

306 Supratentorial Brain Tumors

307 Supraventricular Tachycardia (Tachyarrhythmias)

309 Syndrome of Inappropriate Antidiuretic Hormone Secretion (SIADH)

310 Syndrome X

311 Systemic lupus erythematosus

312 Tetanus

313 Tetralogy of Fallot

314 Thalassemia

315 Thrombocytopenia

317 Transfusion-related acute lung injury

319 Treacher Collins Syndrome

320 Tricuspid Atresia

321 Trigeminal Neuralgia (TIC Douloureux)

322 Truncus Arteriosus

323 Tuberculosis (TB)

324 Ulcerative Colitis, Chronic

325 Upper Respiratory Infection

326 Urinary Lithiasis

327 Urticaria, Cold

328 Uterine Rupture

329 Varicella-Zoster Virus

330 Ventricular Fibrillation

331 Ventricular Preexcitation Syndrome

334 Ventricular Tachyarrhythmias

335 Ventricular tachycardia

336 Vitamin B12/Folate Deficiency

337 Vitamin D Deficiency

338 Vitamin K Deficiency

339 Von Willebrand Disease

340 Waldenstrom's Macroglobulemia

341 Wilms' Tumor

342 Wolfe-Parkinson-White (WPW) Syndrome

343 Abdominal aortic aneurysm repair

344 Abdominoperineal Resection

345 Adrenalectomy for Pheochromocytoma

346 Laparoscopic Adrenalectomy

347 Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS)

348 Amputation, Above-Knee (AKA)

349 Amputation, Lower Extremity (LEA)

350 Aneurysm Clipping

351 Aneurysm Coiling

352 Anterior Cervical Fusion

353 Aortic Valve Replacement

354 Aortopulmonary Window

355 Appendectomy

356 Atrial Septal Defect, Repair of

357 AV Graft for Hemodialysis

358 Blalock-Taussig (BT) Shunt

360 Blowout Orbital Fracture

361 Bone Marrow Transplantation (Harvest Procedure)

362 Bowel Resection

363 Brain Cortex Resection (for Epilepsy)

364 Breast Biopsy

367 Burr Hole

368 Bypass - Femoral Femoral

369 Bypass Graft Procedure, Infrainguinal

370 Carcinoid, Excision of

371 Cardiac Electrophysiology

372 Cardiopulmonary Bypass

373 Cardioversion

374 Carotid Endarterectomy

375 Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

376 Cataract /- IOL

377 Cerebral aneurysm clipping

378 Cerebral AVM Repair

379 Cervical Spine Fusion

380 Cesarean Section, Emergent

381 Cesarean Section, Planned

382 Cholecystectomy, Laparoscopic

383 Cholecystectomy, Open

384 Circumcision

385 Cleft Lip Repair

386 Cleft Palate Repair

387 Colostomy

388 Coronary Artery Bypass Graft

389 Craniotomy

390 Craniotomy, Awake

391 Craniotomy, Sitting Position

392 Electroconvulsive Therapy

393 Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (ESS)

394 Endovascular Aortic Stent Repairs

395 Esophagectomy

398 Eye Enucleation

399 Gas Embolism

400 Gastrectomy

401 Gastric Bypass Stapling for Morbid Obesity

402 Gastroschisis Surgery

403 Geriatric Surgery

404 GI Endoscopy/EGD, Non-Operating Room Anesthesia

405 GIFT Procedure

406 Heart Transplant (Adult)

407 Heart Transplant (Pediatric)

408 Herniorrhaphy

409 Hip Fracture Repair

410 Hypospadias Repair

411 Hysterectomy, Vaginal

412 Hysteroscopy

413 Ileostomy

414 Imperforate Anus Repair

415 Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs), Implantation

416 Inguinal Herniorrhaphy

418 Intra-aortic balloon counterpulsation (IABCP)

420 Joint Replacement Cementing (Methylmethacrylate cementing)

421 Kasai Procedure

422 Kidney Transplantation

423 Knee Arthroscopy

424 Labor, Epidural Block

425 Labor, Peripheral Blocks

426 Laparoscopy, gynecologic

428 Laser Surgery of Airway

429 Liver resection

430 Liver Transplantation

431 Liver Transplantation (Pediatric)

432 Lumbar Laminectomy

433 Lung Transplant

434 Lung Volume Reduction Surgery (Pneumoplasty)

435 Mastectomy

436 Meningomyelocele Repair

437 Mitral Valve Replacement

438 Muscle biopsy for undiagnosed myopathy

439 Myringotomy & Tympanostomy

440 Nephrectomy/Radical Nephrectomy

441 Neuroprotection

443 Off-pump and minimally invasive coronary artery bypass grafting

444 Office-Based Anesthesia

445 Omphalocele Surgery

446 Orchiopexy

447 ORIF of Hip

448 Pacemaker Implantation for Sick Sinus Syndrome

450 Parathyroidectomy

451 Patent Ductus Arteriosus, Ligation of

452 Pituitary resection, Transsphenoidal Approach

453 Pneumonectomy

454 Pregnant Surgical Patient

455 Pyloric Stenosis Repair

456 Radical Neck Dissection

457 Radical Prostatectomy (Retropubic)

458 Retained Placenta, Removal

459 Retinal Buckle Surgery

460 Retropharyngeal and Peritonsillar Abscess Drainage in Adults

461 Rotator Cuff Surgery

462 Scoliosis and Kyphosis Surgery

463 Seizure Surgery

464 Spinal Fusion

465 Splenectomy

466 Split Thickness Skin Graft

467 Stereotactic Neurosurgery

468 Strabismus Surgery

469 Testicular Torsion Surgery

470 Tetralogy of Fallot, Correction of

472 Thyroidectomy for Hyperthyroidism

473 TMJ Arthroscopy

474 Tonsillectomy and Adenoidectomy

475 Total Abdominal Hysterectomy

476 Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Return Correction

477 Total Hip Arthroplasty

478 Total Knee Arthroplasty

479 Tracheal and cricotracheal resection

480 Tracheoesophageal Fistula Repair

481 Tracheotomy/tracheostomy and cricothyroidotomy

482 Transjugular Intrahepatic Portosystemic Shunt (TIPS)

483 Transposition of the Great Arteries (TGA)

484 Transposition of the Great Arteries, L Form (L-TGA)

485 Transsphenoidal Surgery

486 Transurethral Resection of Bladder Tumor

487 Transurethral Resection of Prostate (TURP)

488 Trauma

489 Tubal Ligation

491 Ureteral Stent Placement

492 Vaginal Delivery, Normal

493 Venous Air Embolism

494 Ventricular Septal Defect, Repair

495 Ventriculoperitoneal Shunt

497 ACE Inhibitors

498 Acetaminophen

499 Alkylating Agents

502 Amphetamine

503 Angiotensin II Receptor Blocking Drugs

504 Aspirin (Acetylsalicylic acid)

505 Asthma Drugs, New - Oral Antileukotriene Drugs

507 Atropine

508 Benzodiazepines (Midazolam, Lorazepam, Diazepam)

509 Beta-Adrenergic Receptor Antagonists (Blockers)

510 Bicarbonate Sodium

511 Bleomycin

513 Capsaicin

514 Carbamazepine

515 Chemotherapeutic Agents

516 Chloramphenicol (Chloromycetin)

517 Cimetidine

518 Cisplatin

519 Clopidogrel Bisulfate

520 Cocaine

521 Cromolyn Sodium

522 Dexmedetomidine

523 Digitalis

523 Digitalis

525 Dobutamine

526 Dopamine

527 Doxorubicin (Adriamycin)/Daunorubicin (Cerubidine)

528 Ephedrine

529 Epinephrine

530 Epsilon-Aminocaproic Acid (EACA) (Amicar)

531 Fluoxetine (Prozac)

532 Folic Acid

533 Glyburide, Oral Hypoglycemic Agents

534 Gold (Auranofin, Aurothioglucose, Aurothiomalate)

535 Haloperidol (Haldol)

536 Hormone Replacement Therapy

537 Insulin Receptor Modifiers

538 Isoproterenol (Isuprel)

539 Lithium Carbonate

540 Magnesium Sulfate

541 Marijuana

542 Metformin (Glucophage)

543 Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors; Reversible Inhibitors of Monoamine Oxidase

544 Nicotine Replacement Therapies

545 Nitric Oxide, Inhaled

546 Nitroglycerin

547 Non Steroids Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

548 Nutritional Support

549 OKT-3 (Muromonab CD-3)

550 Oral Contraceptives

551 Oral Hypoglycemics

552 Penicillins

553 Phencyclidine (PCP)

554 Phenothiazines

555 Phenoxybenzamine

556 Phenylephrine (Neo-Synephrine)

557 Phenytoin

558 Physostigmine salicylate (Eserine, Antilirium)

559 Prilocaine

560 Procainamide

561 Propylthiouracil-Antithyroid Drugs

562 Pyridostigmine Bromide

563 Quinidine

564 Riboflavin (Vitamin B-2)

565 Rifampin

566 Serotonin: Agonists, Antagonists and Reuptake Inhibitors

567 Sildenafil Citrate (Viagra)

568 Statins

569 Steroids

570 Tacrolimus - FK506

571 Terbutaline

572 Tetracyclines

574 Tissue-Plasminogen Activator

575 Tranexamic Acid

576 Trimethaphan

579 Androstenedione

580 Beta-sitosterol

581 Blue Cohosh (Caulophyllum Thalictroides)

582 Carnitine

583 Chitosan

584 Cholestin

585 Chondroitin Sulfate

586 Chromium

587 Cranberry

588 Creatine

589 Dandelion

590 Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA)

591 Echinacea

592 Ephedra (Ma-Huang)

593 Evening Primrose

594 Fish oil

596 Ginger (Zingiber officinale)

597 Ginkgo

598 Ginseng (Panax ginseng, Panax quinquefolius)

599 Glucosamine Sulfate

600 Glycine

601 Goldenseal (Hydrastis canadensis)

602 Licorice (Glycyrrhiza glabra)

603 Melatonin (N-acetyl-5-methoxytroptamine, Bevitamel, Vitamist, Melatonex)

604 Nutraceuticals

605 Phytosterols

607 Psyllium, Bulk-forming Laxatives (Plantago isphagula, Plantago ovata)

608 Pyruvate

609 S-Adenosyl-L-Methionine (SAMe)

610 Saw Palmetto (Serenoa Repens, Sabal Berry, Serenoae Repentis Fructus, Sabal Serrulata Berry)

611 Soy

612 St. John's Wort (Hypercium perforatum)

613 Valerian (Valeriana officinalis L.)

614 Autonomic Function

615 Chest X-ray

616 Diagnostic 12-Lead ECG

617 Dibucaine Number (Atypical Cholinesterase)

618 Dipyridamole Thallium Imaging

620 Exercise Stress Testing

621 Flow-Volume Loops

622 HIV Testing

623 Liver Function Tests

624 Pregnancy Testing

625 Renal Function Testing

626 Spirometry

627 Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE)

628 V/Q Scan (Split Lung Function)

Details

No. of pages:
768
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455700868

About the Author

Lee Fleisher

Affiliations and Expertise

Robert Dunning Dripps Professor and Chair of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Professor of Medicine, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael Roizen

Affiliations and Expertise

Roizen Family Chair, Wellness Institute, Professor of Anesthesiology, Chief Wellness Officer, The Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio

Reviews

"This is an important addition to any anesthesiologist's library, providing quick and useful descriptions of the key concerns for a given patient's perioperative management. This update is necessary, as it includes sections on new drugs and evolving surgical techniques." - Davidd B. Glick, MD, MBA(University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine) - 4 Stars!

