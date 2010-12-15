Essence of Anesthesia Practice
3rd Edition
Expert Consult – Online and Print
Description
Essence of Anesthesiology Practice makes it easy to formulate anesthesia plans through a consistent format and discussions of the problems, causes, comorbidities, and anesthesia implications for over 600 clinical topics. Drs. Fleisher and Roizen present a completely revised new edition that includes coverage of many new conditions, procedures, and drugs. Online access to the fully searchable text at www.expertconsult.com means that you can get the information you need more easily and conveniently.
Key Features
- Easily formulate anesthesia plans through a consistent format that covers a single clinical topic on each page, with a review of its problems, causes, comorbidities, and anesthesia implications.
- Get state-of-art, reliable coverage from an international team of experts who discuss common and rare conditions and how to manage them.
- Understand the interactions of common drugs and alternative medicine so that you can develop anesthesia plans accordingly.
Table of Contents
Chapter Title
1 Abruptio Placentae
2 Achondroplasia, Dwarfism
3 Acidosis, Lactic/Metabolic
4 Acromegaly
5 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)
6 Addison's Disease
7 Adrenal insufficiency, Acute or secondary
8 Alcohol abuse
9 Allergy
10 Amniotic Fluid Embolism
11 Amyloidosis
12 Amyotropic lateral sclerosis
13 Anaphylaxis
14 Anemia, aplastic
15 Anemia, Chronic Disease
16 Anemia, Hemolytic
17 Angina, Chronic Stable
18 Anhidrosis (Congenital Anhidrotic Ectodermanl Dysplasia)
19 Ankylosing spondylitis
20 Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Drainage
21 Anorexia nervosa
22 Anticoagulation, Preoperative
23 Antithrombin III deficiency
24 Aortic Regurgitation
25 Aortic Stenosis
26 Apnea of the Newborn
27 Appendicitis, Acute
28 Aspiration, Perioperative: Prevention and Management
29 Asthma, Acute
30 Atherosclerotic Disease
31 Atrial fibrillation
32 Atrial flutter
33 Atrial Septal Defect, Ostium primum
34 Atrial Septal Defect, Ostium secundum
35 Autoimmune Diseases, Cold
36 Autonomic hyperreflexia
37 AV and Bifascicular Heart Block
38 Beckwith-Wiedemann Syndrome
39 Bilirubinemia of the Newborn
40 Blebs and Bullae
41 Bleomycin Sulfate Toxicity
42 Blindness
43 Botulism
44 Brain Death
45 Bronchiectasis
46 Bronchiolitis obliterans
47 Bronchitis, Chronic
48 Bronchiopulmonary dysplasia
49 Buerger's Disease: Thromboangiitis obliterans
50 Bulimia
51 Burn Injury, Chemical
52 Burn Injury, Electrical
53 Burn Injury, Flame
54 Calcium Deficiency/Hypocalcemia
55 Cancer, Bladder
56 Cancer, Breast
57 Cancer, Bronchial
58 Cancer, Esophageal
59 Cancer, Lung Parenchyma
60 Cancer, Prostate
61 Candidiasis
62 Carbon Monoxide (CO) Poisoning
63 Carcinoid syndrome
64 Cardiomyopathy, Alcoholic
65 Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic (HCM)
66 Cardiomyopathy, Ischemic
67 Carnitine Deficiency
68 Carotid Sinus Syndrome
69 Central Neurogenic Hyperventilation
70 Cephalopelvic Disproportion
71 Cerebral Arteriovenous Malformations (AVMs)
72 Cerebral palsy
73 Cerebrovascular Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
74 Cervical Disk Disease (Cervical Spine Disease)
75 Chagas disease
76 Cherubism
77 Cigarette Smoking
78 Cigarette Smoking Cessation
79 Cleft Palate
80 Coagulopathy-Factor IX Deficiency
81 Coarctation of the Aorta
82 Complement deficiency
83 Congenital Bronchogenic Cyst/Pulmonary Cyst/Lobar Emphysema
84 Congenital Methemoglobinemia
85 Congestive Heart Failure
86 Conn's Syndrome
87 Constipation
88 Conversion Disorder
89 Cor pulmonale
90 Coronary Artery Disease (Left Main and Non-left Main Disease)
91 Coronary Artery Spasm (CAS)
92 Craniosynostosis
94 Cri du Chat Syndrome (5p Syndrome)
95 Crohn's Disease
96 Croup (Laryngotracheobronchitis)
97 Cryptococcus Infection
98 Cushing's Syndrome
99 Cyanide Poisoning
100 Cystic Fibrosis
101 Cytomegalovirus Infection
102 Deep Vein Thrombosis
103 Degenerative Disc Disease
104 Delirium (Postanesthetic)
105 Dementia
106 Depression, Unipolar
107 Diabetes, Type I (Insulin Dependent)
108 Diabetes, Type II (Noninsulin Dependent)
109 Diabetes, Type III (Gestational diabetes mellitus)
110 Diabetes insipidus
111 Diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA)
112 Diaphragmatic Hernia (Congenital)
113 Diarrhea, Acute and Chronic
114 Dilated Cardiomyopathies (DCMs)
115 Diptheria
116 Disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC)
117 Diverticulosis
118 Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) Orders
119 Double Aortic Arch
120 Down Syndrome
121 Drug Abuse - Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD)
122 Drug Overdose - Rat Poison (Warfarin Toxicity)
123 Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (Pseudohypertrophic Muscular Dystrophy)
124 Duodenal atresia
125 Echinococcus
126 Eclampsia
127 Eisenmenger's Syndrome
128 Emphysema
129 Encephalitis
130 Encephalopathy, Hypertensive
133 Endocardial Cushion Defect
134 Epidermolysis bullosa
135 Epiglottitis
136 Familial dysautonomia (Riley-Day Syndrome)
139 Fat Embolism
140 Foreign Body Aspiration
141 Friedreich's Ataxia
142 Gastrinoma
143 Gastroesophageal Reflux in Children
144 Glaucoma - Closed Angle
145 Glaucoma - Open Angle
146 Glomus jugulare tumors
147 Glossopharyngeal neuralgia
148 Gonorrhea
149 Guillain-Barre Syndrome
150 Hashimoto's Thyroiditis
151 Headache - Migraine
152 HELLP Syndrome
153 Hemophilia
154 Hepatic encephalopathy
155 Hepatitis, Alcoholic
156 Hepatitis, Halothane
157 Hepatitis A
158 Hepatitis B
159 Hepatitis C
160 Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia (Osler-Weber-Rendu Disease)
161 Herniated nucleus pulposus
162 Herpes, Type I
163 Herpes, Type II
164 Hirschsprung's Disease
165 Histiocytosis
166 Hydrocephalus
167 Hyperaldosteronism (Secondary)
168 Hypercalcemia
169 Hypercholesterolemia
171 Hyperkalemia
172 Hypermagnesemia
173 Hypernatremia
174 Hyperosmolar Nonketotic Coma
175 Hyperparathyroidism
177 Hypertension, Uncontrolled with Cardiomyopathy
178 Hyperthyroidism
179 Hypertriglyceridemia
180 Hypokalemia
181 Hypomagnesemia
182 Hyponatremia
183 Hypophosphatemia
184 Hypopituitarism
185 Hypothermia, Mild
187 Hypoxemia
188 IgA Deficiency
189 Immune Supression
190 Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillators (ICDS)
191 Infratentorial Tumors
192 Insulinoma
193 Intracranial Hypertension (ICH)
194 Intraoperative Recall
195 Jaundice
196 Jehovah's Witness Patient
197 Jeune Syndrome (Asphyxiating Thoracic Dystrophy)
198 Kartagener's Syndrome
199 Klippel-Feil Syndrome
200 Latex Allergy
202 Leukemia
203 Lipidemias
204 Ludwig's Angina
205 Lyme Disease
207 Malignant Hyperthemia (MH) and other Anesthetic Induced Myodystrophies (AIM)
208 Malnutrition
209 Marfan's Syndrome
210 Mastocytosis
211 Mediastinal masses
212 Mesothelioma
213 Methemoglobinemia
214 Mitochondrial myopathy
216 Mitral Stenosis
217 Mitral Valve Prolapse
218 Mobitz I (Second Degree Atrioventricular Block)
219 Mobitz II (Second Degree Atrioventricular Block)
220 Morbid Obesity
221 Moyamoya
222 Mucopolysaccharidosis
223 Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia (MEN) Type I and II
224 Multiple Myeloma
225 Multiple Sclerosis
226 Multisystem Organ Failure, Lung Dysfunction In
227 Myasthenia Gravis
228 Mycoplasma pneumoniae Infection
230 Myocardial Ischemia (MIsch)
231 Myotonia Dystrophica (Myotonic Dystrophy, Steinert's Disease)
232 Myxoma
234 Necrotizing Enterocolitis
235 Necrotizing Fasciitis
236 Neurofibromatosis
239 Osteoarthritis
240 Osteoporosis
241 Otitis media
242 Pacemakers
245 Parkinson's Disease (Paralysis agitans)
246 Paroxysmal Atrial Tachycardia
247 Patent ductus arteriosus
248 Pemphigus
250 Pericarditis, Constrictive
251 Peripheral Vascular Disease
253 Pheochromocytoma
254 Physiologic Anemia and the Anemia of Prematurity
255 Pickwickian Syndrome
256 Pierre Robin Syndrome
257 Pituitary Tumors
258 Placenta previa
259 Pneumocystis carinii Pneumonia (PCP)
260 Post Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disease
261 Postoperative Encephalopathy, Metabolic
262 Prader-Willi Syndrome
263 Preeclampsia
264 Pregnancy, Ectopic
265 Pregnancy, Intra-abdominal
266 Pregnancy, Maternal Physiology
268 Preterm Infant
270 Pulmonary Atresia
272 Purpura, Immune Thrombocytopenic (ITP)
273 Purpura, Thrombic Thrombocytopenic (TTP)
274 Pyloric Stenosis
275 Q Fever
277 Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy (Complex Peripheral Pain Syndrome)
278 Renal Failure, Acute (ARF)
280 Respiratory Distress Syndrome
282 Reye's Syndrome
283 Rheumatoid Arthritis
284 Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
285 Sarcoidosis
287 Schizophrenia
287 Schizophrenia
288 Scleroderma
289 Scoliosis and Kyphosis
290 Seizures, Epileptic
291 Seizures, Grand Mal (Tonic-Clonic)
292 Seizures, Intractable
293 Seizures - Petit Mal (Absence)
294 Septic Shock, Hyperdynamic; Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (SIRS)
295 Shy-Drager Disease
296 Sick sinus syndrome (SSS)
298 Sickle Cell Trait
299 Silicosis
300 Single (Including Common) Ventricle
301 Sleep Apnea, Central and Mixed
302 Sleep Apnea, Obstructive
303 Spasmodic Torticollis
304 Subclavian Steal Syndrome
305 Subphrenic Abscess
306 Supratentorial Brain Tumors
307 Supraventricular Tachycardia (Tachyarrhythmias)
309 Syndrome of Inappropriate Antidiuretic Hormone Secretion (SIADH)
310 Syndrome X
311 Systemic lupus erythematosus
312 Tetanus
313 Tetralogy of Fallot
314 Thalassemia
315 Thrombocytopenia
317 Transfusion-related acute lung injury
319 Treacher Collins Syndrome
320 Tricuspid Atresia
321 Trigeminal Neuralgia (TIC Douloureux)
322 Truncus Arteriosus
323 Tuberculosis (TB)
324 Ulcerative Colitis, Chronic
325 Upper Respiratory Infection
326 Urinary Lithiasis
327 Urticaria, Cold
328 Uterine Rupture
329 Varicella-Zoster Virus
330 Ventricular Fibrillation
331 Ventricular Preexcitation Syndrome
334 Ventricular Tachyarrhythmias
335 Ventricular tachycardia
336 Vitamin B12/Folate Deficiency
337 Vitamin D Deficiency
338 Vitamin K Deficiency
339 Von Willebrand Disease
340 Waldenstrom's Macroglobulemia
341 Wilms' Tumor
342 Wolfe-Parkinson-White (WPW) Syndrome
343 Abdominal aortic aneurysm repair
344 Abdominoperineal Resection
345 Adrenalectomy for Pheochromocytoma
346 Laparoscopic Adrenalectomy
347 Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS)
348 Amputation, Above-Knee (AKA)
349 Amputation, Lower Extremity (LEA)
350 Aneurysm Clipping
351 Aneurysm Coiling
352 Anterior Cervical Fusion
353 Aortic Valve Replacement
354 Aortopulmonary Window
355 Appendectomy
356 Atrial Septal Defect, Repair of
357 AV Graft for Hemodialysis
358 Blalock-Taussig (BT) Shunt
360 Blowout Orbital Fracture
361 Bone Marrow Transplantation (Harvest Procedure)
362 Bowel Resection
363 Brain Cortex Resection (for Epilepsy)
364 Breast Biopsy
367 Burr Hole
368 Bypass - Femoral Femoral
369 Bypass Graft Procedure, Infrainguinal
370 Carcinoid, Excision of
371 Cardiac Electrophysiology
372 Cardiopulmonary Bypass
373 Cardioversion
374 Carotid Endarterectomy
375 Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
376 Cataract /- IOL
377 Cerebral aneurysm clipping
378 Cerebral AVM Repair
379 Cervical Spine Fusion
380 Cesarean Section, Emergent
381 Cesarean Section, Planned
382 Cholecystectomy, Laparoscopic
383 Cholecystectomy, Open
384 Circumcision
385 Cleft Lip Repair
386 Cleft Palate Repair
387 Colostomy
388 Coronary Artery Bypass Graft
389 Craniotomy
390 Craniotomy, Awake
391 Craniotomy, Sitting Position
392 Electroconvulsive Therapy
393 Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (ESS)
394 Endovascular Aortic Stent Repairs
395 Esophagectomy
398 Eye Enucleation
399 Gas Embolism
400 Gastrectomy
401 Gastric Bypass Stapling for Morbid Obesity
402 Gastroschisis Surgery
403 Geriatric Surgery
404 GI Endoscopy/EGD, Non-Operating Room Anesthesia
405 GIFT Procedure
406 Heart Transplant (Adult)
407 Heart Transplant (Pediatric)
408 Herniorrhaphy
409 Hip Fracture Repair
410 Hypospadias Repair
411 Hysterectomy, Vaginal
412 Hysteroscopy
413 Ileostomy
414 Imperforate Anus Repair
415 Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs), Implantation
416 Inguinal Herniorrhaphy
418 Intra-aortic balloon counterpulsation (IABCP)
420 Joint Replacement Cementing (Methylmethacrylate cementing)
421 Kasai Procedure
422 Kidney Transplantation
423 Knee Arthroscopy
424 Labor, Epidural Block
425 Labor, Peripheral Blocks
426 Laparoscopy, gynecologic
428 Laser Surgery of Airway
429 Liver resection
430 Liver Transplantation
431 Liver Transplantation (Pediatric)
432 Lumbar Laminectomy
433 Lung Transplant
434 Lung Volume Reduction Surgery (Pneumoplasty)
435 Mastectomy
436 Meningomyelocele Repair
437 Mitral Valve Replacement
438 Muscle biopsy for undiagnosed myopathy
439 Myringotomy & Tympanostomy
440 Nephrectomy/Radical Nephrectomy
441 Neuroprotection
443 Off-pump and minimally invasive coronary artery bypass grafting
444 Office-Based Anesthesia
445 Omphalocele Surgery
446 Orchiopexy
447 ORIF of Hip
448 Pacemaker Implantation for Sick Sinus Syndrome
450 Parathyroidectomy
451 Patent Ductus Arteriosus, Ligation of
452 Pituitary resection, Transsphenoidal Approach
453 Pneumonectomy
454 Pregnant Surgical Patient
455 Pyloric Stenosis Repair
456 Radical Neck Dissection
457 Radical Prostatectomy (Retropubic)
458 Retained Placenta, Removal
459 Retinal Buckle Surgery
460 Retropharyngeal and Peritonsillar Abscess Drainage in Adults
461 Rotator Cuff Surgery
462 Scoliosis and Kyphosis Surgery
463 Seizure Surgery
464 Spinal Fusion
465 Splenectomy
466 Split Thickness Skin Graft
467 Stereotactic Neurosurgery
468 Strabismus Surgery
469 Testicular Torsion Surgery
470 Tetralogy of Fallot, Correction of
472 Thyroidectomy for Hyperthyroidism
473 TMJ Arthroscopy
474 Tonsillectomy and Adenoidectomy
475 Total Abdominal Hysterectomy
476 Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Return Correction
477 Total Hip Arthroplasty
478 Total Knee Arthroplasty
479 Tracheal and cricotracheal resection
480 Tracheoesophageal Fistula Repair
481 Tracheotomy/tracheostomy and cricothyroidotomy
482 Transjugular Intrahepatic Portosystemic Shunt (TIPS)
483 Transposition of the Great Arteries (TGA)
484 Transposition of the Great Arteries, L Form (L-TGA)
485 Transsphenoidal Surgery
486 Transurethral Resection of Bladder Tumor
487 Transurethral Resection of Prostate (TURP)
488 Trauma
489 Tubal Ligation
491 Ureteral Stent Placement
492 Vaginal Delivery, Normal
493 Venous Air Embolism
494 Ventricular Septal Defect, Repair
495 Ventriculoperitoneal Shunt
497 ACE Inhibitors
498 Acetaminophen
499 Alkylating Agents
502 Amphetamine
503 Angiotensin II Receptor Blocking Drugs
504 Aspirin (Acetylsalicylic acid)
505 Asthma Drugs, New - Oral Antileukotriene Drugs
507 Atropine
508 Benzodiazepines (Midazolam, Lorazepam, Diazepam)
509 Beta-Adrenergic Receptor Antagonists (Blockers)
510 Bicarbonate Sodium
511 Bleomycin
513 Capsaicin
514 Carbamazepine
515 Chemotherapeutic Agents
516 Chloramphenicol (Chloromycetin)
517 Cimetidine
518 Cisplatin
519 Clopidogrel Bisulfate
520 Cocaine
521 Cromolyn Sodium
522 Dexmedetomidine
523 Digitalis
525 Dobutamine
526 Dopamine
527 Doxorubicin (Adriamycin)/Daunorubicin (Cerubidine)
528 Ephedrine
529 Epinephrine
530 Epsilon-Aminocaproic Acid (EACA) (Amicar)
531 Fluoxetine (Prozac)
532 Folic Acid
533 Glyburide, Oral Hypoglycemic Agents
534 Gold (Auranofin, Aurothioglucose, Aurothiomalate)
535 Haloperidol (Haldol)
536 Hormone Replacement Therapy
537 Insulin Receptor Modifiers
538 Isoproterenol (Isuprel)
539 Lithium Carbonate
540 Magnesium Sulfate
541 Marijuana
542 Metformin (Glucophage)
543 Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors; Reversible Inhibitors of Monoamine Oxidase
544 Nicotine Replacement Therapies
545 Nitric Oxide, Inhaled
546 Nitroglycerin
547 Non Steroids Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)
548 Nutritional Support
549 OKT-3 (Muromonab CD-3)
550 Oral Contraceptives
551 Oral Hypoglycemics
552 Penicillins
553 Phencyclidine (PCP)
554 Phenothiazines
555 Phenoxybenzamine
556 Phenylephrine (Neo-Synephrine)
557 Phenytoin
558 Physostigmine salicylate (Eserine, Antilirium)
559 Prilocaine
560 Procainamide
561 Propylthiouracil-Antithyroid Drugs
562 Pyridostigmine Bromide
563 Quinidine
564 Riboflavin (Vitamin B-2)
565 Rifampin
566 Serotonin: Agonists, Antagonists and Reuptake Inhibitors
567 Sildenafil Citrate (Viagra)
568 Statins
569 Steroids
570 Tacrolimus - FK506
571 Terbutaline
572 Tetracyclines
574 Tissue-Plasminogen Activator
575 Tranexamic Acid
576 Trimethaphan
579 Androstenedione
580 Beta-sitosterol
581 Blue Cohosh (Caulophyllum Thalictroides)
582 Carnitine
583 Chitosan
584 Cholestin
585 Chondroitin Sulfate
586 Chromium
587 Cranberry
588 Creatine
589 Dandelion
590 Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA)
591 Echinacea
592 Ephedra (Ma-Huang)
593 Evening Primrose
594 Fish oil
596 Ginger (Zingiber officinale)
597 Ginkgo
598 Ginseng (Panax ginseng, Panax quinquefolius)
599 Glucosamine Sulfate
600 Glycine
601 Goldenseal (Hydrastis canadensis)
602 Licorice (Glycyrrhiza glabra)
603 Melatonin (N-acetyl-5-methoxytroptamine, Bevitamel, Vitamist, Melatonex)
604 Nutraceuticals
605 Phytosterols
607 Psyllium, Bulk-forming Laxatives (Plantago isphagula, Plantago ovata)
608 Pyruvate
609 S-Adenosyl-L-Methionine (SAMe)
610 Saw Palmetto (Serenoa Repens, Sabal Berry, Serenoae Repentis Fructus, Sabal Serrulata Berry)
611 Soy
612 St. John's Wort (Hypercium perforatum)
613 Valerian (Valeriana officinalis L.)
614 Autonomic Function
615 Chest X-ray
616 Diagnostic 12-Lead ECG
617 Dibucaine Number (Atypical Cholinesterase)
618 Dipyridamole Thallium Imaging
620 Exercise Stress Testing
621 Flow-Volume Loops
622 HIV Testing
623 Liver Function Tests
624 Pregnancy Testing
625 Renal Function Testing
626 Spirometry
627 Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE)
628 V/Q Scan (Split Lung Function)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 768
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 15th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455700868
About the Author
Lee Fleisher
Affiliations and Expertise
Robert Dunning Dripps Professor and Chair of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Professor of Medicine, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Michael Roizen
Affiliations and Expertise
Roizen Family Chair, Wellness Institute, Professor of Anesthesiology, Chief Wellness Officer, The Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio
Reviews
"This is an important addition to any anesthesiologist's library, providing quick and useful descriptions of the key concerns for a given patient's perioperative management. This update is necessary, as it includes sections on new drugs and evolving surgical techniques." - Davidd B. Glick, MD, MBA(University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine) - 4 Stars!