Essence of Anesthesia Practice
4th Edition
Description
Highly regarded by anesthesiologists, residents, and nurse anesthetists, Essence of Anesthesia Practice, 4th Edition by Drs. Lee A. Fleisher, Michael F. Roizen, and Jeffrey Roizen, is a trusted resource for point-of-care anesthesia management. Concise, easy-to-find summaries cover a single clinical topic for both common and rare conditions. A renewed focus on diseases and drugs makes this edition even more useful when formulating anesthesia plans and mastering the core knowledge of anesthesia practice.
Key Features
- Features a unique, easy-to-follow, consistent format that covers a single clinical topic on each page, with a review of its problems, causes, comorbidities, and anesthesia implications.
- Helps you understand the interactions of common drugs and alternative medicine so that you can develop effective anesthesia plans.
Table of Contents
1 Abruptio Placentae
2 Achondroplasia, Dwarfism
3 Acidosis, Lactic/Metabolic
4 Acidosis, Renal Tubular
5 Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome
6 Acromegaly
7 Acute Intermittent Porphyria
8 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
9 Addison Disease
10 Adrenal Insufficiency, Acute or Secondary
11 Alagille Syndrome
12 Alcohol Abuse
13 Allergy
14 Alpha1-Antitrypsin Deficiency
15 Amniotic Fluid Embolism
16 Amyloidosis
17 Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
18 Anaphylaxis
19 Anemia, Aplastic
20 Anemia, Chronic Disease/Inflammation
21 Anemia, Hemolytic
22 Anemia, Megaloblastic
23 Angina, Chronic Stable
24 Anhidrosis (Congenital Anhidrotic Ectodermal
Dysplasia)
25 Ankylosing Spondylitis
26 Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Drainage
27 Anorexia Nervosa
28 Anticoagulation, Preoperative
29 Antithrombin III Deficiency
30 Anxiety Disorders
31 Aortic Regurgitation
32 Aortic Stenosis
33 Apert Syndrome (Acrocephalosyndactyly Type
1 and 2 )
34 Apnea of the Newborn
35 Appendicitis, Acute
36 Arnold-Chiari Malformation (Chiari
Malformation Type II)
37 Aspiration, Perioperative
38 Asthma, Acute
39 Atherosclerotic Disease
40 Atrial Fibrillation
41 Atrial Flutter 41
42 Atrial Septal Defect, Ostium Primum 42
43 Atrial Septal Defect, Ostium Secundum 43
44 Atrioventricular and Bifascicular Heart
Block 43
45 Autoimmune Diseases, Cold 45
46 Autonomic Dysreflexia 45
47 Becker Disease 46
48 Beckwith-Wiedemann Syndrome 47
49 Behçet’s Disease 48
50 Bernard-Soulier Syndrome 50
51 Bilirubinemia of the Newborn 50
52 Bipolar Disorder 51
53 Blebs and Bullae 52
54 Bleomycin Sulfate Toxicity 53
55 Blindness 54
56 Botulism 55
57 Brain Death 57
58 Brain Injury, Traumatic 58
59 Bronchiectasis 59
60 Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome 60
61 Bronchitis, Chronic 61
62 Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia 62
63 Buerger Disease (Thromboangiitis
Obliterans) 63
64 Bulimia Nervosa 64
65 Burn Injury, Chemical 65
66 Burn Injury, Electrical 66
67 Burn Injury, Flame 67
68 Calcium Deficiency/Hypocalcemia 68
69 Cancer, Bladder 69
70 Cancer, Breast 70
71 Cancer, Esophageal 71
72 Cancer, Lung Parenchyma 72
73 Candidiasis 73
74 Carbon Monoxide Poisoning 74
75 Carcinoid Syndrome 75
76 Cardiac Tamponade 76
77 Cardiomyopathy, Alcoholic 77
78 Cardiomyopathy, Dilated 77
79 Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic 79
80 Cardiomyopathy, Ischemic 81
81 Cardiomyopathy, Peripartum 82
82 Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive 83
83 Carnitine Deficiency 84
84 Carotid Sinus Syndrome 85
85 Carpenter Syndrome
(Acrocephalopolysyndactyly Type II) 85
86 Central Neurogenic Hyperventilation 86
87 Cephalopelvic Disproportion 87
88 Cerebral Arteriovenous Malformations 88
89 Cerebral Palsy 89
90 Cerebrovascular Transient Ischemic
Attack 90
91 Cervical Disk Disease (Cervical Spine
Disease) 91
92 Chagas Disease 91
93 Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease 92
94 CHARGE Association 94
95 Cherubism 95
96 Chiari Malformations 95
97 Churg-Strauss Syndrome 97
98 Cigarette Smoking 98
99 Cigarette Smoking Cessation 99
100 Cleft Palate 99
101 Coagulopathy, Factor IX Deficiency 100
102 Coarctation of the Aorta 101
103 Cogan Syndrome 102
104 Complement Deficiency 103
105 Congenital Methemoglobinemia 104
106 Congenital Pulmonary Cystic Lesions/Lobar
Emphysema 105
107 Congestive Heart Failure 106
108 Constipation 107
109 Conversion Disorder (Functional Neurologic
Symptom Disorder) 108
101 Cor Pulmonale 109
111 Coronary Artery Disease (Left Main and Non–
Left Main Disease) 110
112 Coronary Artery Spasm 111
113 Craniofacial Clefts 111
114 Craniosynostosis 112
115 CREST Syndrome 114
116 Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease 115
117 Cri Du Chat Syndrome (5p− Syndrome) 116
118 Crohn Disease 116
119 Croup (Laryngotracheobronchitis) 117
120 Crouzon Syndrome 118
121 Cryptococcus Infection 119
122 Cushing Syndrome 120
123 Cyanide Poisoning 122
124 Cystic Fibrosis 122
125 Cytomegalovirus Infection 124
126 Dandy-Walker Syndrome 124
127 De Morsier Syndrome 125
128 Deep Vein Thrombosis 126
129 Degenerative Disk Disease 127
130 Delirium (Postanesthetic) and Dementia 128
131 Depression, Unipolar 129
132 Dermatomyositis 130
133 Dextrocardia 131
134 Diabetes Type I (Insulin-Dependent) 132
135 Diabetes, Type II (Noninsulin
Dependent) 133
136 Diabetes, Type III (Gestational Diabetes
Mellitus) 134
137 Diabetes Insipidus 135
138 Diabetic Ketoacidosis 136
139 Diaphragmatic Hernia (Congenital) 137
140 Diarrhea, Acute and Chronic 138
141 DiGeorge Syndrome 138
142 Dilated Cardiomyopathy 139
143 Diphtheria 140
144 Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation 142
145 Diverticulosis 143
146 Do Not Resuscitate Orders 144
147 Double Aortic Arch 145
148 Down Syndrome 146
149 Drug Abuse, Lysergic Acid Diethylamide 147
150 Drug Overdose, Rat Poison (Warfarin
Toxicity) 148
151 Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
(Pseudohypertrophic Muscular
Dystrophy) 149
152 Duodenal Atresia 149
153 Ebstein Anomaly 151
154 Echinococcosis 152
155 Eclampsia 153
156 Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome 154
157 Eisenmenger Syndrome 155
158 Emphysema 156
159 Encephalitis 157
160 Encephalopathy, Hypertensive 158
161 Encephalopathy, Metabolic 160
162 Encephalopathy, Postanoxic 161
163 Endocardial Cushion Defect (Atrioventricular
Canal) 161
164 Endocarditis 162
165 Epidermolysis Bullosa 163
166 Epiglottitis 164
167 Fabry Disease 165
168 Factor V Leiden Mutation 166
169 Familial Dysautonomia (Riley-Day
Syndrome) 167
170 Familial Periodic Paralysis 168
171 Fanconi Syndrome 169
172 Fat Embolism 170
173 Foreign Body Aspiration 171
174 Friedreich Ataxia 172
175 Galactosemia 173
176 Gastrinoma 174
177 Gastroesophageal Reflux in Children 174
178 Gaucher Disease 175
179 Glaucoma, Closed-Angle 177
180 Glaucoma, Open-Angle 178
181 Glomus Jugulare Tumors 179
182 Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia 180
183 Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase
Deficiency 180
184 Glycogen Storage Diseases 181
185 Goldenhar Syndrome 182
186 Gonorrhea 183
187 Goodpasture Syndrome 184
188 Gout 186
189 Graves Disease 187
190 Guillain-Barré Syndrome 188
191 Hashimoto Thyroiditis 189
192 Headache, Migraine 190
193 Heart Disease, Congenital 191
194 HELLP Syndrome 193
195 Hemochromatosis 193
196 Hemophilia 194
197 Hemosiderosis, Pulmonary 195
198 Henoch-Schönlein Purpura 196
199 Hepatic Encephalopathy 198
200 Hepatitis, Alcoholic 198
201 Hepatitis, Halothane 200
202 Hepatitis, Viral 201
203 Hepatopulmonary Syndrome 202
204 Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia (Osler-
Weber-Rendu Disease) 203
205 Herniated Nucleus Pulposus 204
206 Herpes, Type I 205
207 Herpes, Type II 206
208 Hirschsprung Disease 207
209 Histiocytosis 208
210 Huntington Disease 209
211 Hydrocephalus 210
212 Hyperaldosteronism, Primary 211
213 Hyperaldosteronism, Secondary 212
214 Hypercalcemia 213
215 Hypercholesterolemia 215
216 Hyperglycemia 216
217 Hyperglycemic Hyperosmolar State 216
218 Hyperkalemia 217
219 Hypermagnesemia 218
220 Hypernatremia 219
221 Hyperparathyroidism 220
222 Hypertension 221
223 Hypertension, Uncontrolled With
Cardiomyopathy 222
224 Hyperthyroidism 223
225 Hypertriglyceridemia 224
226 Hypokalemia 225
227 Hypomagnesemia 226
228 Hyponatremia 227
229 Hypoparathyroidism 229
230 Hypophosphatemia 230
231 Hypopituitarism 230
232 Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome 231
233 Hypothermia, Mild 233
234 Hypothyroidism 233
235 Hypoxemia 234
236 IgA Deficiency 235
237 Immune Suppression 236
238 Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillators 237
239 Infratentorial Tumors 239
240 Insulinoma 240
241 Intracranial Hypertension 241
242 Intraoperative Recall 242
243 Jaundice 242
244 Jehovah’s Witness Patient 243
245 Jeune Syndrome (Asphyxiating Thoracic
Dystrophy) 244
246 Juvenile Gaucher Disease (Type III/Subacute
Neuronopathic) 245
247 Kartagener Syndrome 247
248 Kawasaki Disease 248
249 Klippel-Feil Syndrome 249
250 Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome 250
251 Landouzy-Dejerine Dystrophy
(Facioscapulohumeral Muscular
Dystrophy) 250
252 Latex Allergy 252
253 Lesch-Nyhan Syndrome 252
254 Leukemia 253
255 Liddle Syndrome 254
256 Lipidemias 255
257 Long QT Syndrome 256
258 Ludwig Angina 257
259 Lyme Disease 257
260 Lymphomas 258
261 Lysosomal Storage Disorders 259
262 Malignant Hyperthermia and Other
Anesthetic-Induced Myodystrophies 260
263 Malnutrition 262
264 Marfan Syndrome 263
265 Mastocytosis 264
266 Mediastinal Masses 265
267 Mesothelioma 266
268 Methemoglobinemia 266
269 Mitochondrial Disorders 267
270 Mitochondrial Myopathy 268
271 Mitral Regurgitation 269
272 Mitral Stenosis 270
273 Mitral Valve Prolapse 271
274 Mobitz I (Second-Degree Atrioventricular
Block) 272
275 Mobitz II (Second-Degree Atrioventricular
Block) 273
276 Morbid Obesity 274
277 Moyamoya 274
278 Mucopolysaccharidoses 275
279 Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Type 1
and 2 276
280 Multiple Myeloma 277
281 Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome 278
282 Multiple Sclerosis 280
283 Multisystem Organ Failure, Lung
Dysfunction in 280
284 Myasthenia Gravis 281
285 Mycoplasma pneumoniae Infection 282
286 Myelomeningocele 283
287 Myocardial Contusion (Blunt Cardiac
Injury) 285
288 Myocardial Ischemia 286
289 Myocarditis 287
290 Myoclonic Epilepsy With Ragged Red
Fibers 288
291 Myotonia Dystrophica (Myotonic Dystrophy,
Steinert Disease) 289
292 Myxoma 290
293 Narcolepsy 291
294 Necrotizing Enterocolitis 292
295 Necrotizing Fasciitis 293
296 Nelson Syndrome 294
297 Neurofibromatosis 294
298 Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome 295
299 Niemann-Pick Disease 296
300 Noonan Syndrome 298
301 Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder 299
302 Occipital Encephalocele 300
303 Occlusive Cerebrovascular Disease 301
304 Opitz-Frias Syndrome (The G
Syndrome) 302
305 Osteoarthritis 303
306 Osteogenesis Imperfecta 303
307 Osteoporosis 304
308 Otitis Media 305
309 Pacemakers 306
310 Paget Disease 308
311 Pancreatitis 309
312 Papillomatosis 310
313 Parkinson Disease (Paralysis Agitans) 311
314 Paroxysmal Atrial Tachycardia 312
315 Patent Ductus Arteriosus 313
316 Patent Foramen Ovale 314
317 Pemphigus 315
318 Pericardial Effusion 316
319 Pericarditis, Constrictive 316
320 Peripheral Vascular Disease 317
321 Pertussis (Whooping Cough) 318
322 Pheochromocytoma 320
323 Physiologic Anemia and the Anemia of
Prematurity 321
324 Pickwickian Syndrome 321
325 Pierre Robin Sequence 322
326 Pituitary Tumors 323
327 Placenta Previa 324
328 Plagiocephaly 325
329 Pneumocystis jirovecii Pneumonia 326
330 Pneumonia, Community-Acquired 327
331 Pneumonia, Ventilator-Associated 328
332 Poliomyelitis 329
333 Polycythemia Vera 330
334 Polymyositis 330
335 Pompe Disease 331
336 Portal Hypertension 333
337 Postoperative Encephalopathy, Metabolic 334
338 Posttransplant Lymphoproliferative
Disorder 335
339 Prader-Willi Syndrome 336
340 Preeclampsia 337
341 Pregnancy, Ectopic 339
342 Pregnancy, Intra-Abdominal 340
343 Pregnancy, Maternal Physiology 340
344 Pregnancy-Induced Hypertension 342
345 Preterm Infant 343
346 Protein C Deficiency 344
347 Pulmonary Atresia 345
348 Pulmonary Embolism 346
349 Pulmonary Fibrosis, Idiopathic 347
350 Pulmonary Hypertension 348
351 Purpura, Immune Thrombocytopenic 350
352 Purpura, Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic 350
353 Pyloric Stenosis 351
354 Q Fever 352
355 Raynaud Phenomenon 353
356 Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy (Complex
Regional Pain Syndrome) 354
357 Renal Failure, Acute 355
358 Renal Failure, Chronic 356
359 Rett Syndrome 357
360 Reye Syndrome 357
361 Rheumatic Fever (Acute) and Rheumatic Heart
Disease 358
362 Rheumatoid Arthritis 359
363 Riley-Day Syndrome (Familial Dysautonomia;
Hereditary and Sensory Autonomic
Neuropathy Type III) 360
364 Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever 362
365 Rubella and Congenital Rubella
Syndrome 363
366 Saethre-Chotzen Syndrome 365
367 Sarcoidosis 366
368 Sarcoma 366
369 Scheie Syndrome (Mucopolysaccharidosis Type
IS) 367
370 Schizophrenia 368
371 Scimitar Syndrome 369
372 Scleroderma 370
373 Scoliosis and Kyphosis 371
374 Seizures, Absence (Petit Mal) 373
375 Seizures, Epileptic 373
376 Seizures, Intractable 375
377 Seizures, Tonic-Clonic (Grand Mal) 375
378 Sepsis, Severe Sepsis, and Septic Shock 376
379 Shy-Drager Disease 378
380 Sick Sinus Syndrome 379
381 Sickle Cell Disease 380
382 Sickle Cell Trait 381
383 Silicosis 381
384 Single (Including Common) Ventricle 382
385 Sleep Apnea, Central and Mixed 383
386 Sleep Apnea, Obstructive 384
387 Smallpox 386
388 Spasmodic Torticollis 386
389 Spinal Cord Injury 387
390 Spinal Muscular Atrophy 388
391 Stevens-Johnson Syndrome 389
392 Sturge-Weber Syndrome 390
393 Subclavian Steal Syndrome 391
394 Subphrenic Abscess 392
395 Substance Abuse Disorder
(Perioperative) 393
396 Supratentorial Brain Tumors 394
397 Supraventricular Tachycardia
(Tachyarrhythmias) 396
398 Swallowing Disorders 397
399 Syndrome of Inappropriate Antidiuretic
Hormone Secretion 398
400 Syndrome X 399
401 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus 400
402 Takayasu Disease 401
403 Tetanus 401
404 Tetralogy of Fallot 402
405 Thalassemia 403
406 Thrombocytopenia 405
407 Thyroid Neoplasms 406
408 Tracheoesophageal Fistula (Congenital) 407
409 Transfusion-Related Acute Lung Injury 408
410 Transposition of the Great Arteries 409
411 Transverse Myelitis 410
412 Treacher Collins Syndrome 411
413 Tricuspid Atresia 412
414 Trigeminal Neuralgia (Tic Doloureux)
416 Tuberculosis 415
417 Ulcerative Colitis, Chronic 415
418 Upper Respiratory Infections 416
419 Urinary Lithiasis 417
420 Urticaria, Cold 418
421 Uterine Rupture 419
422 Varicella-Zoster Virus 420
423 Ventricular Fibrillation 421
424 Ventricular Preexcitation Syndrome 422
425 Ventricular Septal Defect (Congenital) 423
426 Ventricular Septal Rupture (Defect),
Postmyocardial Infarction 424
427 Ventricular Tachyarrhythmias 424
428 Ventricular Tachycardia 425
429 Vitamin B12/Folate Deficiency 426
430 Vitamin D Deficiency 428
431 Vitamin K Deficiency 429
432 Von Hippel-Lindau Disease 430
433 Von Willebrand Disease 431
434 Waldenström Macroglobulinemia 431
435 Wegener Granulomatosis (Granulomatosis
with Polyangiitis) 432
436 Wilms Tumor 433
437 Wilson Disease 434
438 Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome
439 ACE Inhibitors 438
440 Acetaminophen 438
441 Alkylating Agents 439
442 Alpha1 Antagonists 440
443 Alpha2 Adrenergic Agonists 441
444 Amphetamines 442
445 Angiotensin II Receptor Blocking Drugs 443
446 Antianxiety Medications 444
447 Antipsychotics 445
448 Aspirin (Acetylsalicylic Acid) 446
449 Benzodiazepines 446
450 Beta-Adrenergic Receptor Antagonists
(Blockers) 447
451 Bisphosphonates 448
452 Bleomycin 449
453 Buprenorphine 450
454 Calcium-Channel Blockers 451
455 Capsaicin 452
456 Carbamazepine–Oxcarbazepine 452
457 Chemotherapeutic Agents 454
458 Cilostazol459 Cocaine 457
460 Colchicine 458
461 Cromolyn Sodium 459
462 Dabigatran 460
463 Digitalis (Digoxin) 461
464 Dipyridamole 462
465 Diuretics 463
466 Epsilon-Aminocaproic Acid (Amicar) 463
467 Fluoxetine (Prozac) 464
468 Folic Acid 465
469 Glucocorticoids 466
470 Gold (Auranofin, Aurothioglucose,
Aurothiomalate) 467
471 Hormone Replacement Therapy 468
472 Inhaled Bronchodilators 469
473 Insulin 470
474 Leukotriene Antagonists 472
475 Lithium Carbonate (Lithobid) 472
476 Magnesium Sulfate 473
477 Marijuana 474
478 Metformin (Glucophage) 475
479 Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors; Reversible
Inhibitors of Monoamine Oxidase 476
480 Naltrexone 477
481 Nicotine Replacement Therapies 478
482 Nitric Oxide, Inhaled 479
483 Nitroglycerin 480
484 Nonstatin Hypolipidemic Agents 480
485 Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs 482
486 Nutritional Support 483
487 Oral Contraceptives 484
488 Oral Hypoglycemic Agents 484
489 P2Y12 Receptor Blockers 485
490 Penicillins 486
491 Phencyclidine 487
492 Phenothiazines 488
493 Phenoxybenzamine 489
494 Phenylephrine (Neo-Synephrine) 490
495 Phenytoin 490
496 Physostigmine, Eserine 491
497 Procainamide (Procan, Procanbid,
Pronestyl) 492
498 Propylthiouracil—Antithyroid Drugs 493
499 Proton Pump Inhibitors 494
500 Pseudoephedrine 495
501 Pyridostigmine Bromide 496
502 Rifampin 496
503 Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators 497
504 Serotonin: Agonists, Antagonists, and
Reuptake Inhibitors 498
505 Sildenafil Citrate 499
506 Statins 500
507 Tacrolimus (FK-506 ) 501
508 Tetracyclines 502
509 Thiazolidinediones 503
510 Thyroid Supplements 504
511 Tissue Plasminogen Activator 504
512 Tranexamic Acid 505
513 Trimethaphan 506
514 Valproate 507
515 Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin) 508
516 Warfarin (Coumadin) 509
517 Androstenedione 512
518 β-Sitosterol 512
519 Blue Cohosh (Caulophyllum thalictroides) 513
520 Carnitine 514
521 Chitosan 515
522 Chondroitin Sulfate 515
523 Chromium 516
524 Cranberry 516
525 Creatine 517
526 Dandelion 518
527 Dehydroepiandrosterone 518
528 Echinacea (American Coneflower, Purple
Coneflower, E. Angustifolia, E. Purpurea,
E. Pallida) 519
529 Ephedra (Ma-Huang) 520
530 Evening Primrose 520
531 Fish Oil 521
532 Garlic (Allium sativum) 522
533 Ginger (Zingiber officinale) 523
534 Ginkgo biloba 524
535 Ginseng 525
536 Glucosamine Sulfate 526
537 Glycine 526
538 Kava 528
539 Licorice (Glycyrrhiza glabra) 528
540 Melatonin (N-Acetyl-5-Methoxytryptamine,
Bevitamel, Vitamist, Melatonex) 529
541 Nutraceuticals 530
542 Phytosterols 531
543 Red Yeast Rice (Cholestin) 531
544 S-Adenosyl-l-Methionine 532
545 Saw Palmetto 533
546 St. John’s Wort (Hypericum perforatum) 533
547 Valerian (Valeriana officinalis) 534
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 30th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323394970
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323395427
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323395410
About the Author
Lee Fleisher
Affiliations and Expertise
Robert Dunning Dripps Professor and Chair of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Professor of Medicine, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Michael Roizen
Affiliations and Expertise
Roizen Family Chair, Wellness Institute, Professor of Anesthesiology, Chief Wellness Officer, The Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio
Jeffrey Roizen
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Division of Endocrinology and Diabetes, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania