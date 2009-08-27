Essays on Peripheral Nerve Repair and Regeneration, Volume 87
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Peripheral nerve repair and regeneration research: A historical note
B. Battiston, P. Tos, I. Papalia, S. Geuna
- Development of the peripheral nerve
Suleyman Kaplan, Ersan Odaci, Bunyami Unal, Bunyamin Sahin, Michele Fornaro
- Histology of the peripheral nerve and changes occurring during nerve regeneration
S. Geuna, S. Raimondo, G. Ronchi, F. Di Scipio, P. Tos, M. Fornaro
- Methods and protocols in peripheral nerve regeneration experimental research. Part I – Experimental models
P. Tos, G. Ronchi, I. Papalia, V. Sellen, J. Lagagneaux, S. Geuna, M.G. Giacobini-Robecchi
- Methods and protocols in peripheral nerve regeneration experimental research. Part II – Morphological techniques
S. Raimondo, M. Fornaro, F. Di Scipio, G. Ronchi, M.G. Giacobini-Robecchi, S. Geuna
- Methods and protocols in peripheral nerve regeneration experimental research. Part III – Electrophysiological evaluation
X. Navarro and E. Udina
- Methods and protocols in peripheral nerve regeneration experimental research. Part IV – Kinematic gait analysis to quantify peripheral nerve regeneration in the rat
L.M. Costa, M.J. Simoes, A.C. Mauricio, A.S. Varejao.
- Current techniques and concepts in peripheral nerve repair
M. Siemionow, G. Brzezicki
- Artificial scaffolds for nerve reconstruction
Valeria Chiono, Chiara Tonda-Turo, and Gianluca Ciardelli
- Conduit Luminal Additives for Peripheral Nerve Repair
Hede Yan, Feng Zhang, Michael B. Chen, William C. Lineaweaver
- Tissue engineering of peripheral nerves
B. Battiston, S. Raimondo, P. Tos, V. Gaidano, C. Audisio, I. Perroteau, S. Geuna.
- Mechanisms underlying end-to-side nerve regeneration
E. Bontioti and L.B. Dahlin.
- Experimental results in end-to-side nerve neurorrhaphy
A.E. Beris and M.G. Lykissas
- End-to-side nerve regeneration: From the laboratory bench to clinical applications
P. Tos, S. Artiaco, I. Papalia, I. Marcoccio, S. Geuna, B. Battiston
- Novel pharmacological approaches to Schwann Cells as neuroprotective agent for peripheral nerve regeneration
V. Magnaghi, P. Procacci, A.M. Tata
- Melatonin and nerve regeneration
E. Odaci, S. Kaplan
- Transthyretin: an enhancer of nerve regeneration
C.E. Fleming, F. Milhazes Mar, F. Franquinho, M.M. Sousa
- Enhancement of nerve regeneration and recovery by immunosuppressive agents
D.P. Kuffler
- The role of collagen in peripheral nerve repair
G. Koopmans, B. Hasse, N. Sinis
- Gene Therapy perspectives for nerve repair
S. Zacchigna, M. Giacca
- Use of stem cells for improving nerve regeneration
G. Terenghi, M. Wiberg, P.J. Kingham
- Transplantation of olfactory ensheating cells for peripheral nerve regeneration
C. Radtke, J.D. Kocsis, P.M. Vogt
- Manual stimulation of target muscles has different impact on functional recovery after injury of pure motor or mixed nerves
N. Sinis, T. Manoli, F. Werdin, A. Kraus, H-E. Schaller, O. Guntinas-Lichius, M. Grosheva, A. Irintchev, E. Skouras, S. Dunlop, D.N. Angelov.
- Electrical stimulation for improving nerve regeneration: Where do we stand?
T. Gordon, O. Sulaiman, A. Ladak
- Phototherapy in Peripheral Nerve Injury Effects on Muscle Preservation and Nerve Regeneration
S. Rochkind, S. Geuna, A. Shainberg
- Age-related differences in the reinnervation after peripheral nerve injury
U. Kovačič, J. Sketelj, F.F. Bajrović
- Neural plasticity after nerve injury and regeneration
X. Navarro
- Future perspective in peripheral nerve reconstruction
L. Dahlin, F. Johansson, C. Lindwall, M. Kanje
Interest in the study of peripheral nerve repair and regeneration has increased significantly over the last twenty years and today the number of nerve reconstructions performed is progressively increasing due to the continuous improvement in surgical technology and to the spread of microsurgical skills among surgeons worldwide.
This volume of International Review of Neurobiology providdes an overview of the state of the art knowledge in peripheral nerve repair and regeneration by bringing together a number of reviews that critically address some the most important issues in this biomedical field.
Neuroscientists, neurologists,
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 27th August 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123785749
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123750846
Stefano Geuna Editor
Universita' di Torino, Italy